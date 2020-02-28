A sausage dog disco is happening next weekend and this is not a drill

Forget the fact that the weather is miserable and summer feels like an age away. A sausage dog disco is happening next weekend, and what a time to be alive!

Dachshund Cafe is running an event in Shoreditch, London at The Allegory on Sunday 8th March 2020 and it will combine two of our favourite things – doggies and disco.

There will also be Dachshund Disco happening in Newcastle, Southampton and Manchester soon but for now it’ll be hitting the capital for a pooch party.

It’ll be a day of doggy dance floors to disco anthems, Pawsecco, puppucinos, lots of puparazzi and – of course – a whole load of Dachshunds to make pals with. There’s even a love bench and kiss-me cam.

And if you don’t have a furry friend of your own, fear not – this isn’t exclusively for pet owners, so you can still pop along and enjoy the day.

However, it is exclusively for sausage dogs so no other dog breeds are allowed. Sorry.

You can buy tickets here and they’ll set you back £10 if you’re taking your delightful Dachs, and £14 if you’re not. Under 16s can enter for £5-7, while under six’s are free. Pick a slot preference between 10am, 12.40pm and 4.40pm and you’re good to go.

If you want to treat your furry friend, there will be pupcakes, doggy donuts and champaws on sale. And if you want to treat yourself there will be cakes, cocktails and coffee on offer.

That’s our weekend plans sorted.