The most beautiful nature-themed baby names for tots born in spring
From Lily to Nettle, these are unique and beautiful
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
Looking for a unique baby name? You might be tempted to choose something from this list of vintage baby names (opens in new tab), or name your little one after your favourite TV and film characters (opens in new tab). At the moment, parents are also reviving travel-inspired baby names (opens in new tab), keen to bestow a name on their little one that reflects the places they know and love.
But if you're expecting the patter of tiny feet this spring, you may be tempted to opt for a baby name that reflects the season - and what better place to look for inspiration than the outdoors.
Nature-themed baby names can be beautiful and unusual, so it makes sense that they're rising in popularity.
Online toy retailer Play Like Mum (opens in new tab) has analysed the most popular nature-themed baby names to find out which monikers are topping the charts. They've also found the names you're likely to start hearing a little more over the next few years.
They collated a list of over 200 names with links to nature and used the Office of National Statistics (ONS) data for England and Wales, the NISRA data for Northern Ireland and the National Records of Scotland to find the most popular nature-themed baby names in the UK between 2010 and 2021.
The research found that Lily is currently the most popular moniker for girls in the UK, with the name chosen for over 40,000 newborns in the last decade. For boys, Leo takes the top spot with over 43,000 born in the last ten years.
There are also some unique additions, too. The rarest names of them all are those registered just once or twice in the last ten years, and that includes Hawk, Moon and Malachite for boys, and Oakly, Nettle and Swan for girls.
Nature-themed baby names
If you're due over the next couple of months and are looking for some inspiration from the natural world, take a look at the monikers below...
Most popular nature-themed baby names for girls
- Lily
- Poppy
- Ruby
- Daisy
- Willow
- Holly
- Ivy
- Summer
- Jasmine
- Amber
- Rose
- Violet
- Brooke
- Luna
- Skye
- Iris
- Eden
- Aurora
- Savannah
- Autumn
Most popular nature-themed baby names for girls
- Leo
- Rowan
- Jasper
- Jay
- Robin
- River
- Eden
- Woody
- Bear
- Fox
- Clay
- Rocky
- Sol
- Forrest
- August
- Sunny
- Bjorn
- Drake
- Wren
- Ocean
And if you're wondering which nature-themed baby names have been steadily rising in popularity since 2020, there are some monikers to watch.
Clementine, Flora and Ocean are the three baby names becoming increasingly popular with parents, as are Raven, Olive, Nova and August.
River, Wren and Rowan make up the final three in the rising top 10 - so if you are looking for a unique baby name, maybe this will inspire your final pick!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
It's our last chance to limit global warming before climate change damage becomes irreversible - 6 need-to-knows from the "final warning" IPCC report
Scientists have a clear message: act now, before it's too late
By Ally Head
-
Not into chocolate? Here's 4 of the best beauty Easter eggs to get your hands on instead
We hope the Easter Bunny brings us one of these...
By Grace Lindsay
-
After years of testing, here's a definitive list of the best mascaras in existence
Whether you're after length, volume or definition
By Katie Thomas
-
From Oslo to Everest - these are the most popular travel-inspired baby names right now
Jet setter parents - these are for you
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Looking for a unique baby name? These mythological monikers are pretty magical
Epic. And adorable.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
The uncommon baby names you're about to start hearing more often
Would you pick one of these names for your newborn?
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
The most popular Disney baby names from Aurora to Woody
One word: adorable.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Forget the general lists - these are actually the most popular baby names in your city or town
Which names are parents picking in your hometown?
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
These are the sweetest Valentine's Day inspired baby names
Due in February? Take a look at these adorable monikers
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
These 'main character energy' baby names are set to become popular this year
Newborns are entering their protagonist era
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
The baby names expected to become very popular in the next few years
Plus, the monikers already topping the popularity lists this decade
By Jadie Troy-Pryde