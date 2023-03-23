The most beautiful nature-themed baby names for tots born in spring

Looking for a unique baby name? You might be tempted to choose something from this list of vintage baby names (opens in new tab), or name your little one after your favourite TV and film characters (opens in new tab). At the moment, parents are also reviving travel-inspired baby names (opens in new tab), keen to bestow a name on their little one that reflects the places they know and love.  

But if you're expecting the patter of tiny feet this spring, you may be tempted to opt for a baby name that reflects the season - and what better place to look for inspiration than the outdoors. 

Nature-themed baby names can be beautiful and unusual, so it makes sense that they're rising in popularity.

Online toy retailer Play Like Mum (opens in new tab) has analysed the most popular nature-themed baby names to find out which monikers are topping the charts. They've also found the names you're likely to start hearing a little more over the next few years. 

They collated a list of over 200 names with links to nature and used the Office of National Statistics (ONS) data for England and Wales, the NISRA data for Northern Ireland and the National Records of Scotland to find the most popular nature-themed baby names in the UK between 2010 and 2021. 

The research found that Lily is currently the most popular moniker for girls in the UK, with the name chosen for over 40,000 newborns in the last decade. For boys, Leo takes the top spot with over 43,000 born in the last ten years. 

There are also some unique additions, too. The rarest names of them all are those registered just once or twice in the last ten years, and that includes Hawk, Moon and Malachite for boys, and Oakly, Nettle and Swan for girls. 

Nature-themed baby names

If you're due over the next couple of months and are looking for some inspiration from the natural world, take a look at the monikers below...

Most popular nature-themed baby names for girls

  1. Lily
  2. Poppy
  3. Ruby
  4. Daisy
  5. Willow
  6. Holly
  7. Ivy
  8. Summer
  9. Jasmine
  10. Amber
  11. Rose
  12. Violet
  13. Brooke
  14. Luna
  15. Skye
  16. Iris
  17. Eden
  18. Aurora
  19. Savannah
  20. Autumn

  1. Leo
  2. Rowan
  3. Jasper
  4. Jay
  5. Robin
  6. River
  7. Eden
  8. Woody
  9. Bear
  10. Fox
  11. Clay
  12. Rocky
  13. Sol
  14. Forrest
  15. August
  16. Sunny
  17. Bjorn
  18. Drake
  19. Wren
  20. Ocean

And if you're wondering which nature-themed baby names have been steadily rising in popularity since 2020, there are some monikers to watch. 

Clementine, Flora and Ocean are the three baby names becoming increasingly popular with parents, as are Raven, Olive, Nova and August. 

River, Wren and Rowan make up the final three in the rising top 10 - so if you are looking for a unique baby name, maybe this will inspire your final pick!

