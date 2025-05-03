Trust me, I'm a Sustainability Editor - 10 stylish and sustainable launches that I can’t stop thinking about RN

While Earth Month may be wrapped for another year, sustainable fashion isn’t going anywhere for 2025.

Trust me, I should know - I’m the Senior Sustainability Editor here at MC UK who’s a firm believer in the power of slow fashion and a buy less mentality. I’ve had the pleasure of judging both the Marie Claire UK Sustainability Awards and the Positive Luxury awards in recent years, both respected institutions that reward innovation, real change and higher standards across the industry.

I’m also incredibly privileged to know world-renowned industry experts, scientists, game-changers and professors day in, day out, who are right at the forefront of the climate crisis and dedicating their lives to building a better tomorrow.

All of that to say - I’ve always got my eye out for the latest eco-friendly, innovative and genuinely interesting launches that I’d want to shop, use, or visit. And the below tick all of the right boxes - they’re seriously stylish, great quality, and also put people and planet first.

While it can feel totally overwhelming and a little stick-your-head-in-the-sand at times, let this be a guide to the new launches to have on your radar for 2025. Because doing your bit needn’t be overwhelming.

The high street has had a makeover - and it's starting to pair sustainability with style

There have been some seriously impressive launches from certified B Corp fashion brands in the past few years. And while I know what you’re thinking - buying new isn’t sustainable, right? - I’d counter you on that one.

You see, we’re all human. We all need new clothes at some point, regardless of how well we look after our wardrobe items or invest in their repair. Which is where genuinely innovative brands come in, making it that bit easier to shop with a conscience.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This year, brands seem to be balancing sustainability with style, elevating what it means to be a brand with a conscience. Because often, it really is as simple as swerving greenwashing fast fashion brands and buying your clothes from certified brands, like B Corp brands, instead.

Take Chelsea Peers, for example. It’s one of my current favourite brands for a number of reasons, but largely because it’s a certified B Corp that stocks gorgeous organic loungewear, pyjamas and activewear. The items really are next level, and their new lounge collection, in particular, is butter soft, easy to wear, and elevated, making chic dressing eco-friendly, too.

I’ve also been loving the designs from UK-based fashion label Saint + Sofia, whose latest collection epitomises festival boho chic with timeless design. While the brand isn’t a certified B Corp, they do score an “It’s a start” on rating site Good On You, who acknowledge that the brand is doing a good job of using lower-impact materials, including organic cotton, recycled packaging, and limited production runs. The brand has slow fashion as its core, and uses natural or recycled materials in all of their clothes, delivering items in biodegradable packaging, to boot.

Other sustainable brands that are definitely worth having on your radar include By Glaze - ethereal, nature-inspired jewellery pieces that’ll last a lifetime, Piglet In Bed - a brand born in West Sussex that produces pastel and neutral hued linens that promise to boost any interior, and Stripe + Stare - a female-founded, British and B Corp-certified brand that produces confidence–boosting, stylish and deliciloisly comfortable underwear made from TENCEL’s Micro x Modal, sourced from Austria and made from Beechwood Trees.

Even the likes of fashion brands Ferragamo and Ryoko Rain are launching sustainable collections this year, and I for one can’t wait to see them.

Bottom line? Buying less but investing well really does have the power to change the world.

Bicester Village is making it easier than ever to invest in forever items

I recently had the pleasure of heading to Oxfordshire’s luxury designer shopping outlet, Bicester Village, and was pleasantly surprised.

Now, I know what you’re thinking, but hear me out on this one, as I was quite impressed by the variety of vintage and pre-loved items on offer throughout the stores. One in particular that caught my eye was the Mulberry Exchange, an entire pre-loved bag collection. Each item has been lovingly refurbished by the restoration artisans in their Somerset workshops, with the aim to craft and refurbish bags that’ll then last you a lifetime and be passed down from generation to generation.

Bicester also host pop-up events over the course of the year where you can get your hands on unique vintage and pre-loved clothes, handbags, shoes, sunglasses and more, so it’s worth keeping your eyes peeled if you’re in the market for some forever items.

The wide range of luxury items on sale also gives you the opportunity to buy investment pieces that’ll stand the test of time at more affordable prices. There are also plenty of B Corp brands to shop at the outlet, including Neom, Elemis, Bamford, The White Company, L’Occitane, and Ganni.

Fancy heading yourself? Bicester Village is located just 46 minutes by direct train from London Marylebone and has over 150 boutiques, not to mention restaurants, cafes and shopping services.

A post shared by Bicester Village (@bicestervillage) A photo posted by on

Repairing, upcycling, or breathing new life into your clothes has never been easier

Last but by no means least, new on the upcycling, redesign and repair scene comes the app Loom. I’ve been quite amazed at how easy it is to navigate, meaning that the pile of clothes you’ve had sitting in your study for alterations or repairs can finally have their day.

It’s really as simple as uploading an image of your item and detailing what exactly it is that you’d like repaired or redesigned. Then, you’re paired with a designer, who’ll get to work with bringing your creation to life.

The possibilities really are endless - whether it’s a simple leg shortening, a tear repair, or you’d like to breathe some totally new life into an old item you don’t wear, apps like Loom are proving that breathing new life into your old clothes really needn’t be complicated.