Although Zoë Kravitz privately tied the knot with Karl Glusman back in June, we hadn’t seen any pictures of the big day, until now.

The Big Little Lies actress decided to celebrate the end of 2019 by sharing her entire photo album on Instagram, and I am very much here for it, especially for that wedding dress.

Designed by her friend Alexander Wang, it was the very definition of Hepburn-esque elegance, very fitting for the Parisian location of the wedding. It featured an delicate scooped neckline, drop waist and full teal-length skirt.

Zoë kept the whole look minimal, pairing it with just a pair of kitten heel pumps and a bow headband. You might think it was very safe for someone who wore bike shorts and a bra to her rehearsal dinner, but that’s why it was so unexpected and lovely.

The bride share more snaps of her wedding day, including a romantic shot of her husband-to-be waiting for her at the bottom of a staircase, surrounded by her entire family, including dad Lenny Kravtiz, mum Lisa Bonet and stepdad Jason Momoa.

She was also joined by her BLL co-stars Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley aka the Monterey Five, who made us all hope for an on-screen reunion. You never know.