There’s 20% off Lily Allen’s favourite sex toy brand this Black Friday

On the hunt for a new sex toy (or three!), Black Friday is the time to shop.

No matter how satisfying your love life is, there are a wealth of coveted sex toys on offer that can add something a little extra. There’s no better time to invest than this Black Friday with incredible discounts and deals across sex toys at WOMANIZER.

Yes, Lily Allen’s favourite sex toy brand are celebrating cyber week in style, with up to 34% off their best-selling toys.

A longstanding fan of the brand, Lily Allen name checked WOMANIZER in her 2018 memoir My Thoughts Exactly and most recently launched her own sex toy, the LIBERTY, with the brand. Whilst this specific toy isn’t on offer, currently, favourites from the brand are. Think, The PRO and The InsideOut.

Hit the spot with WOMANIZER’s STARLET Snow toy. Lightweight and compact it’s ideal for taking away with you for a weekend of fun. Small and ergonomically designed to fit into the palm of your hand, at under £50 this Black Friday its a wonderful addition to your collection.