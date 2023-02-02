We-Vibe Touch X review: "As a sex expert, I always recommend this toy - it's one of the best clitoral vibrators you can buy"

Ever heard of We-Vibe? If you haven't, you're in for a treat reading my We-Vibe Tango X review. It's one of their most body-friendly sex toy that also promises intensely powerful vibrations.

Fun fact for you: this particular edition of the toy was designed as a special edition for the brand's 10th-anniversary celebrations. It's pebble-shaped, soft to the touch, and in my opinion after testing, one of the top clitoral vibrators out there, offering intense vibrations in an ergonomic design.

A bit about me, too: my name is Ness Cooper and as a sexologist, I’ve introduced many individuals and couples to sex toys. We-Vibe is always on my recommendation list - so keep reading on to find out why, plus the logic behind why I always recommend the We-Vibe Touch X in my private practice.

We-Vibe Touch X Review: "One of the most powerful soft touch vibrators out there"

Special features and what sets it apart from competitors

So, what did I think when testing the toy? First up, that the We-Vibe Touch X is a super powerful rumbly vibrator that offers the same intensity as the We-Vibe Tango X.

Unlike the Tango X, the Touch X is designed to be ergonomic - that is, it's designed to be easy to use, reducing grip discomfort and fatigue. I immediately noticed that the soft silicone body offers a concaved flexible tip that glides smoothly over erogenous zones. The dip in the tip of the sex toy is great for hugging the clitoris, and the flexibility of the tip allows you to add in flicking sensations and motions alongside the vibrations if you want. The pebble vibrator's design makes it perfect for you to use during certain penile and vaginal-focused sex positions as it rests over the vulva.

If you’ve been keen to invest in a soft or flexible pebble clitoral vibrator for a while, you’ve probably checked out the Dame Pom (read my Dame Pom review, here). While the We-Vibe Touch X isn’t as flexible as the Dame Pom, for some, it may be just the right amount of softness and flexibility as it allows you to place more pressure against your body during massage without being completely rigid.

What I liked the most about the We-Vibe Touch X is its rumbly vibrations, as many similar compact vibrators only offer buzzy surface-level vibrations. With this toy, however, the vibrators don't just touch the surface of the clitoris but travel much deeper.

How to use the We-Vibe Touch X and how it was

Opening the toy, the packaging is pretty basic, with the toy nestled in a box complete with a USB cable, instructions, a lubricant sample, and a storage bag. It’s always a nice extra to receive a storage bag with your sex toy as silicone can attract dust when not in use, plus it’s convenient for storing your charging cable so you don’t lose it (read our guide to how to clean your sex toys (opens in new tab), here).

Top tip - do remember to charge your toy for the full two hours before you first use it. It's also worth noting that you need to hold both the plus and minus buttons together for two seconds to deactivate the travel lock pre-using.

When using, I found the tapered tip on the Touch X and dipped underside made it perfect for teasing between the labia and over the clitoris. The flexible tip really added extra depth to foreplay, and the arched tip made the vibrations easier to direct (plus, it felt more powerful than other competitors on the market).

When using it with a partner, I found resting it between our bodies during missionary position the best. A main selling point for me was that the buttons don’t get knocked easily during intercourse, meaning that you’re less likely to be interrupted by unwanted vibration patterns.

How to keep it maintained and clean

This part was simple - as it's made from silicone, the body of the Touch X can easily be wiped down by a sex toy cleaning wipe. Also, as the We-Vibe Touch X is waterproof, you can wash it with warm water with your standard antibacterial wash.

Top tip: once it’s dry, place it back into your storage bag with the USB cable ready for next use.

About the brand We-Vibe

We-Vibe is an award-winning brand, scooping prizes for their toys from the likes of the Sexual Health Expo, ETO, and the Venus Awards in Berlin.

It’s best known for the Tango X Bullet, but the Touch X is a great addition to their offering.

Should I buy it?

Good question - and something that'll be totally personal to your sexual preferences and personal journey. That said, I’m a fan of the We-Vibe products and believe the Touch X is a worthwhile investment. Why? Well, I like how you can use the tip of the pebble vibrator for different sensations, that the ergonomic shape fits the palm of my hand nicely and also works well between bodies mid-sex, plus that the rumbly vibrations don't desensitize the clitoris like other competitors.

Trust me, you'll want to keep using this vibrator again and again...