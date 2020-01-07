This is why people cheat according to the experts

What?!

If you’ve ever been cheated on, you’ll know all about the heartbreak that comes with it. Celebrities have spoken about their experiences, too, with everyone from Sienna Miller to Taylor Swift opening up about how they reacted when their other halves were caught being unfaithful.

So why do people cheat? Why don’t people just end their relationship if they’re unhappy? What drives people to choose that option? These are questions that no one has ever had one answer to, namely because there are various reasons that people tread down Infidelity Avenue.

Plenty of research has been conducted to find out the whys – apparently, you’re more likely to be cheated on if you have a good sex life, or if they have one of these names.

But a new study has shed some more light on the reasons that people cheat.

According to research published in The Journal of Sex Research the number one reason for infidelity is ‘lack of love’.

The study surveyed 495 adults to find out why we cheat, and it has everything to do with the person doing the dirty. A staggering 70% of participants admitted that their eyes wandered as a result of feeling neglected in their relationship, sexually, emotionally or both.

An article by Women’s Health also found that women who have been unfaithful have acted on their impulses when they feel ignored or unloved.

Eva Longoria has some great advice for anyone who has been hurt in this way by their other half.

She said: ‘It wasn’t about who he chose. I had moments of like: “Okay, I’m not sexy enough? I’m not pretty enough? Am I not smart enough?”

‘Then I immediately stopped. “No, no, no — don’t start doing that.” Because you can get stuck in that cycle and you can carry that onto other things.’

Bottom line – if you’re feeling unhappy in your relationship, talk to your partner about it and deal with the situation like adults.