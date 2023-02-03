Satisfyer Heated Thrill review: “Honestly? This is one of the best toys I've tried for exploring G-spot orgasms."

Heated sex toys are actually pretty new to the market, but after you read my Satisfyer Heated Thrill review, you'll be convinced to *add one to basket*. Why? Well, because I'm a clinical sexologist and I reckon it might just be the perfect sex toy.

Yep, you read that right - not only does it have multiple functions, a heated G-spot shaft, and a handle for rocking yourself toward an amazing orgasm, but can be controlled from your (or your partner's) phone via the app, too.

I reviewed the toy extensively (more on that below) and detail everything you need to know below - but first, a proper introduction so you know to trust my word when it comes to toys.

My name is Ness Cooper and I've tested sex toys professionally for the past ten years. While many other toys have tried to offer the functionality of the Satisfyer Heated Thril, all have failed and ended up being rather dissatisfying. Not this one, though, which I genuinely believe is one of the best sex toys on the market at current.

Satisfyer Heated Thrill review “It's one of the best toys I've tried for exploring G-spot orgasms.”

(opens in new tab) Satisfyer Heated Thrill View at Satisfyer (opens in new tab) Spoiler alert: this isn't just any old G-spot vibrator - far from it. The Satisfyer Heated Thrill has loads of extra perks which I haven't seen before in other sex toys. Thinks an effective and easy-to-use heat function along, strong, non-rumbly vibrations, and an ergonomic G-spot design that result in amazing orgasms. On top of that, the vibrator can be connected to the Satisfyer Connect App which allows you to explore different options for both solo and couples sex. For what it offers, the Satisfyer Heated Thrill is one of the most affordable sex toys out there (it has so many bonus functions).

Special features and what sets it apart from competitors

As above, the ability to control from an app is a particular highlight for me - you're investing in an app-compatible sex toy with pre-installed, guided, live control, plus sound and music integration control options. The Heated Thrill has a heated shaft option, too (you might have guessed from the name) which also can be controlled by the app, if you wish.

Don’t fancy controlling the Satisfyer Heated Thrill from the app? You can still use the sex toy manually - simply press the three buttons on the handle to enjoy twelve vibration patterns and intensities.

This sex toy is waterproof and when testing, I found that the heat function and handle both helped to make erotic water adventures easy and enjoyable.

The shaft's shape is designed to put static pressure upon the g-spot and the handle allows you to rock the g-spot tip back and forth with ease, which I found made G-spot orgasm effortless.

Not to mention the fact that the handle makes it easier for a partner to control the sex toy when using it with you, too. (Those of you in a long-distance relationship, we're looking at you). In my opinion, it's one of the better app-controlled long-distance sex toys out there, making it one of the best sex toys for couples for sure.

How to use the Satisfyer Heated Thrill Connect App and how it was

When testing, I was really pleasantly surprised - I'd heard the hype but didn't expect it to be this good. Top tip for you: if you want to fully enjoy the heated sensations, press the temperature button a few minutes before play. Once warmed up, you can feel a noticeable difference in how the sex toy feels when it has reached its maximum temperature of 39°C.

I found the toy easy to use and the handle amazing for helping to add motion to my G-spot play. (Essentially, using the handle to rock the sex toy back and forth can help you experience a more intense orgasm). I also discovered that the insertable shaft has a powerful motor, too, which means that you can experience a lot of pleasure even while the Heated Thrill is static and motionless. Simply lie back and enjoy...

It's both natural and comfortable to use - I'm a big fan.

The Satisfyer Heated Thrill as tested by Ness Cooper (Image credit: Future)

How to keep it maintained and clean

Wash the Satisfyer Heated Thrill in warm water and with your standard sex toy cleaner for the best experience.

Once clean, make sure it’s fully dry before storing the vibrator separately away from other sex toys to avoid damage to the silicone.

About the brand Satisfyer

Satisfyer launched as a sex toy brand back in 2016 and has gone from strength to strength - it's now stocked in over 100 countries with a product range of over 200 toys.

Fun fact: they've won more than 180 awards since they started production, and in 2021, they won a CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree for their Satisfyer Connect App. Seems I'm not the only one who's a fan...

Should I buy it?

In a word: yes. This is my favourite G-spot sex toy, and if you’re into G-spot-designed shapes, then this one is a must for your collection.

I love all the extra functions it has and how easy they are to use. Only one problem: I'm now left wishing more sex toys also had a heat function, too..