8 Prime Day sex toy deals you’ll want to jump on ASAP (there’s 38% off some)

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

On the hunt for some new toys? You're in the right place for the best bargains

You’ve likely read our guides on the best sex apps and bondage for beginners. Keen to take your love life in a different direction? Then it’s time you scrolled our pick of the best Amazon Prime Day sex toy deals.

From ever-popular sex toy brand LELO’s toys with up to £30 off, to G spot vibrators with 38% off, to Kegel balls for just £12.54, you’re in the right place to grab some serious Amazon Prime day sex toy deals.

For the record, some of the best Prime sex toy deals are offering up to 38% off right now, on a whole range of toys, as above. Keep scrolling for the deals available to order right now.

Prime day sex toy deals: Quick links

SONA Sonic Clitoral Massager — was £59, now £50. View deal

GIGI 2 Personal Massager and G-spot Vibrator — was £83.29, now £66.64. View deal

INA 2 wireless vibrator — was £105, now £73. View deal

Fifty Shades of Grey Relentless Vibrations Remote Control Egg — was £66.50, now £46.50. View deal

SONA 2 Sonic Waves Massager — was £89.01, now £69.01. View deal

Luna Beads Noir Kegel Balls — was £32.54, now £12.54. View deal

INA WAVE Rabbit Vibrator — was £117.95, now £97.95. View deal

Fifty Shades of Grey Greedy Girl G-Spot Rabbit Vibrator – was £69.95, now £49.95. View deal

8 best Prime day sex toy deals

1. SONA Sonic Clitoral Massager (15% off)

It’s waterproof, has eight pleasure settings and uses sonic pulses to get you off. Plus, you get a one year warranty. Need we say more?

View deal

2. GIGI 2 Personal Massager and G-spot Vibrator (20% off)

This one’s for the G spot, ladies. Promising to ‘unlock the G-spot orgasm for every woman’, it uses powerful, near-silent vibrations during G-spot massage. Ooh, the tip is designed to be flipped over so the GIGI two becomes a clitoral massager, too. Neat.

View deal

3. INA 2 wireless vibrator (30% off)

Apparently, INA 2 customers reviews of the sex toy included the fun fact that “nothing makes them climax faster or more intensely”. So, there’s that. Enjoy.

View deal

4. Fifty Shades of Grey Relentless Vibrations Remote Control Egg (30% off)

Need-to-knows: this sex egg is USB rechargeable, vibrating and has a remote controller for seriously hot couples’ play. This one’s a good one for beginners as it only weighs 46g, plus charges quick for 100 minutes of play.

View deal

5. SONA 2 Sonic Waves Massager (20% 0ff)

For super soft waves that still promise to deliver quick and gentle clitoral stimulation. This toy doesn’t even need to make direct contact with the skin to pleasure. Have fun.

View deal

6. Luna Beads Noir Kegel Balls (38% off)

Luna Beads can be used for a whole host of sexual fun: for foreplay, solo masturbationion or simply to strengthen your orgasm intensity over time. These beads are only £12.54 in the Amazon Prime day sale, so grab them quick, while stocks last.

View deal

7. INA WAVE Rabbit Vibrator (17% off)

This sex toy promises to be the ultimate luxury rabbit, designed for ‘pleasure connoisseurs’. Hear, hear. Plus, it’s the first dual-action stimulator that surges within you and has ten vibration patterns with adjustable speeds.

View deal

8. Fifty Shades of Grey Greedy Girl G-Spot Rabbit Vibrator (29% off)

Created exclusively by Lovehoney and approved by author E L James, this 50 Shades inspired sex toy has two powerful motors and a shaped shaft that gets right to the G-spot. Oh yes.

View deal

Already snapped up a great deal this Prime Week? Let us know on social at @marieclaireuk