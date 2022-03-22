These are the most popular Spring inspired baby names – and they’re all adorable

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Picking the perfect name for your little one is never easy – do you choose something for something regal inspired by royalty? Or do you opt for something a little different, like a vintage old fashioned baby name?

Well, if you’re expecting the patter of tiny feet imminently you may be looking for a moniker that matches the season.

Baby and nursery retailer Kiddies Kingdom has revealed the most popular Spring inspired baby names for boys and girls in the UK. They created a list of over 200 Spring themed names and compared them against data from the Office of National Statistics to rank them in order of popularity.

So if you’re looking for the perfect Spring baby name, look no further…

Most popular Spring inspired baby names

Top 10 Spring Inspired Girls Names

Ava

Ava originates from the Latin word ‘avis,’ meaning ‘bird,’ which has strong connections to Springtime nature.

Ivy

A botanical name relating to the climbing vine plant, Ivy is of English origin and is derived from the name of the ivy plant.

Lily

The blooming of flowers marks the end of winter, and so floral themed names are ideal for Spring born babies. The meaning of the name Lily is a direct influence of the lily flower.

Rosie

Rosie has English origins and means ‘rose’.

Willow

Associated with nature, the name Willow is of English origin and means ‘willow tree’.

Florence

Florence is of Latin origin and means ‘flourishing,’ which radiates a floral feeling of the blooming flowers of Spring.

Poppy

Sharing a name with a popular flower, the name Poppy is of Latin origin and means ‘red flower’.

Daisy

Another name originating from a flower, Daisy is of English origin and means ‘day’s eye’ which reflects the way the flower opens in the day and closes at night.

Chloe

The name Chloe is of Greek origin and means ‘young green shoot.’ The name Chloe also appeared in Greek mythology as an alternative name for the goddess of agriculture and fertility.

Violet

Rounding off the top ten is another flower name, Violet, which has Latin origins meaning ‘purple,’ the colour of the flower’s petals.

Top 10 Spring Inspired Boys Names

Adam

Adam has Hebrew origins and means ‘son of the red earth’, which comes from the word ‘adamah’, meaning ‘earth’.

Riley

The name Riley originated as both an English and an Irish surname which has two meanings, one of which is ‘wood clearing/meadow’.

Stanley

Another name associated with the outdoors is Stanley, with English origins it means ‘stony clearing/meadow’.

Sonny

As it gets warmer in the Spring, the name Sonny represents sunshine and the change in weather.

Oakley

The name Oakley is of English origin and means ‘oak wood or clearing’, with strong connotations to oak trees.

Harley

The name Harley also has associations with nature, with an English origin that means ‘hare clearing/meadow’.

Maxwell

Another name associated with the great outdoors is Maxwell which is of Scottish origin and means ‘great stream’.

River

A name originating directly from nature, River is originated from the body of flowing water.

Sidney

The name Sidney has both French and English origins, with the English origin of the name meaning ‘riverside meadow’.

Xavier

The final boy’s name in the list is Xavier which is of Arabic, Basque origin and means ‘new house’ which ties to the newness of the Springtime.

What do you think of these names?

We think they’re all adorable!