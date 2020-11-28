10 hottest Cyber Monday vibrator discounts to *add to basket*

You can thank us later.
You’ve trawled the Jo Malone deals, Diptique deals and even the best sex toy Cyber Monday deals currently available. But, question: what if you had something more specific in mind?
Cyber Monday vibrator deals, cum-ing right at you (see what we did there). There are mega deals on most vibrator sex toys right now, with savings from the likes of Lovehoney, Ann Summers and more.
Not sure what to look for? If it’s your first time using one, we’d recommend opting for something small and work your way up, like the Smile Makers Dame Kip Lipstick vibrator. More experienced? Then you’ll know what you’re after.
Word from the wise—make sure to stock up on batteries, while you’re at it.
Smile Makers Dame Kip Lipstick Vibrator – was £78.00, now £62.40 (20% off)
Small, easy-grip, and with a cupped face for all-round, clit-enveloping stimulation. Yep.
Smile Makers The Tennis Coach Vibrator – was £39.95, now £31.95 (20% off)
A single click of the button offers 4 speeds and 2 pulsation modes. Wowzer. Plus, it prides itself on being quiet as a mouse and 100% waterproof, too.
XOPLAY Wireless Wand Massager Tool – was £18.99, now £15.19 (save 20%)
Enjoy twelve vibration patterns and de-stress the sexy way with this wireless wand from XOPLAY. It’s highly rated, with a solid 4.4 out of 5 stars.
Lovehoney Hot Date Remote Control Vibrating Knickers – was £39.99, now £19.99 (save 50%)
The clue really is in the name with this one. Not your standard vibrator, but guaranteed to provide a good time, nonetheless.
Ann Summers Rampant Rabbit G-Spot Vibrator, was £60.00, now £30.00 (50% off)
Ann Summers are known worldwide for their Rampant Rabbit, it’s that good. Dual stimulation, did we hear you say?
Fun Factory X Lovehoney Stronic Drei Rechargable Powerful Thrusting Vibrator, was £139.99, now £111.99 (20% off)
It’s an exclusive collab that offers ‘silent, satisfying thrusts’. We mean.
UltiClimax Rechargeable Silicone Spiral Vibrator, was £39.99, now £20.00 (50% off)
If we told you this textured vibrator had ten different settings, would it sway your spending decision?
Lelo Ella Pleasure Object Black – was £44.90, now £29.15 (save 35%)
Lelo’s ELLA is shaped with one end for broader G-spot stimulation, and one end for more pinpoint sensation. Now that’s what we’re talking about.
Smile Makers The Frenchman Vibrator – was £39.95, now £31.95 (save 20%)
Oui, oui. Enjoy four speeds and two pulsations.
Dame Fin Finger Vibrator – was £85.00, now £68.00 (save 20%)
Who knew finger vibrators were a thing? This versatile toy gives a second-nature seamlessness.
What do you reckon – will you be treating yourself this Cyber Monday? Trust us when we say, you won’t regret this purchase.