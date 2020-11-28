10 hottest Cyber Monday vibrator discounts to *add to basket*

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

You can thank us later.

You’ve trawled the Jo Malone deals, Diptique deals and even the best sex toy Cyber Monday deals currently available. But, question: what if you had something more specific in mind?

Shop the hottest sex toy deals RN, too

Cyber Monday vibrator deals, cum-ing right at you (see what we did there). There are mega deals on most vibrator sex toys right now, with savings from the likes of Lovehoney, Ann Summers and more.

Not sure what to look for? If it’s your first time using one, we’d recommend opting for something small and work your way up, like the Smile Makers Dame Kip Lipstick vibrator. More experienced? Then you’ll know what you’re after.

Best Cyber Monday vibrator deal quick links:

Word from the wise—make sure to stock up on batteries, while you’re at it.