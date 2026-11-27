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Being Forced to Live With Your Ex: A Very 21st-Century Horror Story
Break-ups are never easy, but being forced to continue sharing a bathroom (or even a bedroom) with a former partner is a special kind of psychological torture. With soaring living costs, shared financial commitments and the legal complexities of divorce, some women are finding that the heartbreak of ending a relationship is the least of their worries.
I woke up to something digging into my skin. I cracked my eye open and I came face-to-face with my ex-boyfriend’s big toe, its ever-so-slightly gnarled nail embedded in my skin. I huffed and rolled over in our small double bed and tried to cocoon myself in our pug-printed duvet.
This was the miserable aftermath of breaking up with my boyfriend of nearly five years, just weeks after we’d signed on for another year in our poky one-bedroom flat. Even if we hadn’t, I had nowhere to go. I couldn’t afford to live alone; he was a teacher, so he couldn’t buy me out, and he needed to stay close to school. I’d made my bed, and now I had to lie in it. Quite literally, top-to-toe.
I’m not the only person who’s been forced to live with an ex. And no, we’re not a consortium of masochists; money is the main reason we stayed put. Research by Opinium for Hargreaves Lansdown found 50% of us have stayed in an unhappy relationship due to fears of financial hardship, and according to the Office for National Statistics, the average monthly private rent in the UK reached £1,406 in September this year—before bills and other living costs. But hey, at least gherkins are cheaper now.
My ex hadn’t done anything wrong. We’d simply grown apart. That didn’t make the aftermath any less uncomfortable, particularly in those first few weeks, but our frustrations never quite tipped into outright hostility. The same couldn’t be said for Maria*, 33, who found herself stuck living with her ex after discovering he’d been cheating on her.
“He was the main breadwinner, there was still an emotional connection there, and it was my home too, so I didn’t see why I should leave,” she explains. After a few months of “half-hearted” attempts to rekindle their relationship, the pair decided to separate. There was just one problem: they were still living under the same roof—and sleeping in the same bed. “I felt such resentment,” says Maria. “I remember turning the oven up while he was in the shower, so the food he cooked would burn.”
Their lack of communication made for unpleasant moments, when they started dating other people. “I never brought anyone to the flat, but I remember coming back from a girls’ trip, and there was this random girl he was seeing sat at the breakfast bar,” Maria recalls. “It was uncomfortable as I put on my washing.”
At first, she thought her sheer stubbornness could get her through this chapter. But when her initial anger faded, she says she “mostly just felt sad. It was quite a claustrophobic and isolating experience.”
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Unsurprisingly, this feeling of being trapped in the one space you’re meant to feel safe can have a significant psychological impact. “Home is meant to be where we rest and reset,” says Dr Elena Touroni, consultant psychologist and co-founder of The Chelsea Psychology Clinic. “When home becomes the source of tension, there’s nowhere left to recover.
“When a relationship ends, the mind starts to grieve and reorganise. If you stay living in the same house, the body is never given the signal that the threat has passed. The nervous system stays on alert, scanning for footsteps on the stairs or the tone of a door closing. The stress response was designed for short bursts, not for living inside the thing that’s hurting you,” explains Touroni.
After eight months of tireless saving—plus a cash injection from the bank of mum and dad—Maria finally had enough for a deposit on a place of her own.“A friend suggested we sew prawns into the linings of his curtains before I left and I can’t say I wasn’t tempted,” she jokes. “But at that point, I just wanted out.” The pair are no longer on speaking terms.
Even amicable break-ups can be hard to work through if you’re still living together, says Dr Touroni. “Grief needs some distance to do its work. After a break-up, we naturally go through waves of sadness, anger and longing, and gradually the attachment loosens. When you see your ex every morning, the grief gets postponed rather than processed.”
The Emotional Toll of Being Trapped With Your Ex
This is the case for Harriet*, 45, who describes being trapped with her ex while going through a messy divorce as “being in hibernation”.
“It has impacted me horribly… living in a constant state of high alert for over a year and a half is mentally exhausting; it’s so hard to try and stay ‘up’”. Harriet says she’s constantly tired, yet can’t sleep at night because her mind is racing so hard it wakes her up. “I’m unmotivated, I’m teary, I’m overwhelmed.”
After ending their 20-year relationship last year, Harriet hoped she and her husband could remain amicable for their three children. Instead, they’re still living together while waiting for the family home to sell. “Ultimately, I decided I’d rather be alone than feel lonely in my marriage,” she explains. But the separation turned bitter. She says her husband emptied their joint accounts and withdrew investments, leaving her reliant on credit cards to stay afloat.
Living together became increasingly painful, particularly when her ex began dating again. Despite agreeing not to bring new partners into the house, Harriet says he broke that rule. “I heard her come in,” she recalls, later finding two wine glasses in the kitchen.
While initially she continued to make meals for her ex-partner and include him in family outings and celebrations, continuing to exist together while negotiating a contentious divorce has made maintaining any kind of positive relationship impossible. A recent low point was discovering that he had deliberately wiped dog faeces on the hall and stairs carpets, knowing she would feel forced to clean it up.
Eighteen months on, the family home remains unsold, and Harriet feels trapped. “We do not talk—ever,” she says. “We communicate only through our lawyers. I’m struggling to find joy in things that I used to. Everything is cold and dark and miserable. When it’s all over, I’ll re-emerge.”
Can Living With Your Ex Ever Actually Work?
However, not every split is as heated as Harriet’s; some ex-couples forced to remain under one roof may find themselves reverting to old habits. “Sharing the same space makes it very easy to slip back into the same script, even after you’ve both agreed it’s over,” explains Touroni.
I wasn’t immune. As much as I knew our relationship was over, I still missed the comfort of having a partner. There’s only so many times you can wake up with a toe in your mouth before you find yourself wondering: What are we?
Around six months into this highly unorthodox living situation, an argument we'd both been holding back finally erupted. My usually placid ex and I completely lost it with each other. However, as the dust settled, it became clear the argument was needed. We’d finally said the things we’d been holding back, and could begin to move forward. Three years later—crucially, living in separate homes—we now consider each other almost family.
While the break-up blow-up was a turning point for us, for Ileana Garcia, both she and her ex-husband managed to live together for two-and-a-half years unscathed, an experience she’s shared on her TikTok and Instagram pages. “I was the one who initiated the divorce, so I felt a real responsibility to handle it with care. Thankfully, it was amicable, but I worked really hard to make it that way,” she says.
For Garcia, the decision to stay living with her former partner was down to “a mix of timing and finances. The atmosphere was very sad at first, and then COVID hit and layered on a lot of anxiety. We also needed to get the most value out of the house,” she explains. “That sale was what would give us both the security to set up new homes on our own. So we made repairs, painted and staged it, which meant sorting through almost 20 years of belongings first. After that, when we accepted and settled into our new normal, it became almost fun to have an adult no-pressure roommate.”
Having separate bedrooms helped. Garcia treated hers almost like a studio flat, giving them both somewhere to retreat when they needed space. “We didn't argue at all. We were friendly and amicable, and we kept socialising with friends, who all knew we were splitting up,” she says. “I made sure he never felt excluded and we even hosted parties together.”
For Garcia, who shares a son with her former partner, it was important to remain amicable for his sake, with her ex still joining family gatherings. She says living together helped her process and adjust to the split at her own pace. “I look back on that time as a bridge that helped me process the grief of my marriage ending,” she says. “If it had happened as fast as I originally expected, it would have been even more traumatising.”
No matter how transitory, or even pleasant, living with an ex can be, it’s never anyone’s first option. “Could I do it again? Hopefully I'll never have to,” says Garcia. “What made it work for us was kindness and having room to breathe.”
The true cost of living with an ex isn’t measured in rent, deposits or legal fees. It’s in the emotional limbo of sharing a home with someone you’re trying to build a life without and the toll it can take to share your most personal space with someone who no longer has your best interests at heart. Break-ups should give you distance to heal, but when you’re still negotiating whose turn it is to pay for groceries, or listening to your ex move on without you, that distance can feel impossible to find.
Kimberley Bond is a freelance features writer covering news, health, lifestyle and culture, as well as deep-dive reports. She currently lives in London and has written for a large number of publications, including The Telegraph, The Times, British Vogue and Cosmopolitan UK, where she previously held the title of Senior Features Writer. Alongside writing, Kimberley also serves as a lecturer at Kingston University, where she teaches students the intricacies of journalism and content creation. When she's not working, you'll find her with her head firmly in a book or out dancing.