I fell in love with their floppy hair, their long limbs, the recklessness with which they launched their puppyish bodies across the stage. I fell in love with their music, sure, the copious use of ‘boats’ as metaphors for ‘love’, but mostly I just fell in love with the boys.
I wasn’t the only one: At their peak in 2013, One Direction was the most popular musical act on the planet. Fan culture fuelled their meteoric rise—a culture that I, at nearly 30 years old, was meant to have grown out of.
Tell that to books like Ali Hazelwood’s The Love Hypothesis, recently adapted into a movie that occupied the #1 spot in 42 countries on Prime Video (itself an adaptation of a Star Wars fanfic). Or to the K-Pop supergroup BTS, whose impending military service was such a significant global issue that South Korea's culture minister appealed to parliament to change the laws.
Fangirls make the world go round—or, at least, they control a sizeable chunk of its economy. Society is all too ready to label the enthusiasms of teenage girls frivolous and immature, even while capitalising on their spending power. Teenage girls, the world decrees, are too young and stupid to understand what really matters, to know what should and shouldn’t be valued. Their mania is proof. Who gets that excited over something as trivial as a boy band? And it is true, of course, that in the grand scheme of things, boy bands matter not at all.
But what do we lose when maturity becomes synonymous with emotional restraint?
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When I found One Direction, I had given up on love, a fact I liked to announce dramatically and often, usually following a glass of wine. I was still licking my wounds after the man I believed would be mine for life walked out of our apartment and into his best friend’s girlfriend’s bed. She lived just down the road, so it was an easy commute.
When I finally stopped crying, my body felt curiously empty. I had forgotten, it seemed, how to feel joy.
Joy is embarrassing. It’s a full-throttle emotion, distinct from happiness. It’s explosive and uncontained, with a teenaged sort of sensibility. It’s a feeling that teenage girls are experts in, because teenage girls love to feel. Feelings are their superpower and their kryptonite. When I was a teen, I was willing—more than willing, ready, primed—to give myself over to anything that caught my eye: a crush, a lip gloss, Buffy the Vampire Slayer... I could devote myself to an inanimate object with a near-religious fervour.
The process of growing up is, in part, a process of understanding how to pay attention and what, exactly, is deserving of that focus. Worthy of attention: politics. Climate change. Discovering which fruit your body most closely resembles, apparently?
Unworthy? Boy bands.
It was my friend Logan—cynical, literary, whiskey-drinking 30-year-old Logan—who introduced me to One Direction. We’d sit on stools at a dark Brooklyn bar where we were meant to be maintaining our allure as unapproachable, world-weary women, and she would giggle and kick her feet as she showed me Tumblr clips of a bunch of baby-faced boys tumbling around a stage.
I didn’t understand what was happening. She looked like a schoolgirl with a crush. It was the happiest I’d ever seen her. Just listen, she urged. Just watch. Just let go.
And slowly, slowly, I did.
One Direction were charming and disarming and, yes, even talented, but more than that, they were a reminder of what could happen when I allowed myself to care. Falling in love with them reminded me that I was a person who could take risks. I could risk being made fun of—by my peers, by society—in service of the thing I adored. I could unyoke myself from irony, from disillusionment, in order to experience the absolute breathlessness of love.
I went all in: I devoured the music videos, fan edits and theories. I took myself to a concert and screamed and cried alongside strangers, all screaming and crying alongside me because we loved them so much and this was the only way we could show them. I started laughing again with my whole body, smiling at strangers on the subway.
And five years after my ex broke my heart, one year after One Direction stitched it back together, I went on my first date with my now-husband. It was December 2015, four months after One Direction announced their hiatus. “For the love of god, don’t talk about One Direction on this date,” a friend warned me.
Did I listen? Reader, I did not. I couldn’t hide it even if I wanted to, and to be honest, I didn’t want to. One Direction was the thing that wound my heart, and if it was going to beat for anyone else—well, it was only because it had beat for them first.
Being a fan (of Heated Rivalry, football, The Traitors, anything) is an act of bravery. Loving something that cannot love you back shows you how to engage meaningfully in a world that doesn’t always—in fact, rarely—rewards you for the care you give it. One Direction may not have led me to love (that was luck, a cross-border move, and an algorithm), but what the boys did do is remind me what my heart is capable of when I let it off the leash.
My husband and I have kids now, two young girls who know all the words to Steal My Girl and Best Song Ever. One day they will take all the love I pour into them and spit it back in my face, and I will remember that my job is only to care, deeply, without promise or expectation. One day they, too, will fall in love with a book or a band or a boy or a girl, and they will beg and cry and wreck themselves upon the altar of that obsession. I will tell them that they are strong, stronger than they know, and that their ability to care is their superpower. I will be so happy for them.
Meghan Nesmith’s debut romantasy novelA World Apartis published by Head of Zeus (Bloomsbury) on the 19th November.
Meghan Nesmith is a writer and editor whose work has appeared in the Boston Globe, The Guardian, TeenVogue, and more. She’s a graduate of Middlebury College, a Breadloaf and Newnan Residency fellow, and holds an MFA from American University, where she was a merit scholar. A World Apart is her first novel.