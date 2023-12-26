12 chic table decor ideas to elevate your tablescape if you love hosting for the holidays

If there’s one thing that’ll elevate your dinner parties it’s a chic selection of table decor. If you’re planning on hosting around the holidays (or beyond) we’ve scoured the internet to find the very best decor picks that will transform dreary dinner settings into the tablescape of dreams.

Whatever the occasion: whether you're having friends and family around in that period between Christmas and New Year—when no one knows what day of the week it is—or just love hosting and want to elevate your table for future dinner parties, your tabletop decor is a great place to invest.

In terms of other homeware top picks, if you’re looking for the best coffee machines, air fryers and comfy pillows we’ve got those too. But we’re here to talk about tabletop decor. From clean and classic to more statement and on-trend styles, there’s sure to be a decor pick in here for you.

On-Trend Table Decor

Glassette Late Afternoon Scalloped Dinner Plates £115 for four at Selfridges Scalloped decor reigned supreme over the last summer, and it's showing no signs of going anywhere thanks to its fundamentally timeless feel. I adore the sage green scalloped detailing on this set of Glassette dinner plates. Addison Ross Large Laquered Scallop Ottoman Tray £230 at Addison Ross Touches of red are taking over the fashion world at the moment, and this Addison Ross serving tray allows you to bring the trend into your home. John Lewis Recycled Double Satin Ribbon £3.75 at John Lewis Thanks to ‘Coquette Core’ having gained over 720 million views on TikTok, bows are more fashionable than ever. This roll of satin ribbon can be tied around your napkins for an easy and affordable elegant touch to your place settings.

Statement Table Decor

Matilda Goad & Co. Ice Bucket £138 at Anthropologie I'm more than a little obsessed with this cherry ice bucket for a chic addition to your bar cart. Barker and Stonehouse Multi Tealight holder £45 at Barker and Stonehouse If you want to make a statement while mostly sticking to a monochrome colour scheme, look no further than this multi-tealight holder. It’s long and narrow so will work beautifully as a table centrepiece. Anthropologie Rialto Metal Taper Candle Holder £26 at Anthropologie Add some height, dimension and light to your tablescape with a few of these intricately detailed gold candlesticks.

Clean and Classic Table Decor

Colourful Table Decor

Set of 4 Ramona Coupe Glasses £48 for four at Anthropologie If you're a bit wary of colour clashing but love the fun effect, these beautifully mismatched coupes do all the hard work for you. Glassette Gather Miami Glass Jug £175 at Selfridges This hand-blown glass jug has my heart. Use it to brighten up a neutral scheme. Addison Ross Navy Laquer Placemats £84 for four at Addison Ross How cute are these flower-shaped placemats? Layer them up with the other colours and sizes on offer.

How can I decorate my table?

Traditionally, table settings consist of dinnerware, glassware, cutlery, and a few decorative elements such as candles, napkins and of course the all-important centrepiece. But there are a few touches you can add to make your tablescape feel far more elevated.

Don’t be afraid to incorporate a little colour into your scheme. Whether you love to clash bright tones together or stick to more neutral shades with a statement pop of colour, it’s an easy way to make your tablescape feel more considered.