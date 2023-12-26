12 chic table decor ideas to elevate your tablescape if you love hosting for the holidays

From twisted candlesticks to colourful glassware

a selection fo table decor from the article
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to category:
Valeza Bakolli
By Valeza Bakolli
published

If there’s one thing that’ll elevate your dinner parties it’s a chic selection of table decor. If you’re planning on hosting around the holidays (or beyond) we’ve scoured the internet to find the very best decor picks that will transform dreary dinner settings into the tablescape of dreams.

Whatever the occasion: whether you're having friends and family around in that period between Christmas and New Year—when no one knows what day of the week it is—or just love hosting and want to elevate your table for future dinner parties, your tabletop decor is a great place to invest.

In terms of other homeware top picks, if you’re looking for the best coffee machines, air fryers and comfy pillows we’ve got those too. But we’re here to talk about tabletop decor. From clean and classic to more statement and on-trend styles, there’s sure to be a decor pick in here for you.

On-Trend Table Decor

table decor - dinner plate with scalloped detail around the rim
Glassette Late Afternoon Scalloped Dinner Plates

Scalloped decor reigned supreme over the last summer, and it's showing no signs of going anywhere thanks to its fundamentally timeless feel. I adore the sage green scalloped detailing on this set of Glassette dinner plates.

table decor - red scalloped serving tray
Addison Ross Large Laquered Scallop Ottoman Tray

Touches of red are taking over the fashion world at the moment, and this Addison Ross serving tray allows you to bring the trend into your home.

table decor - a roll of john lewis satin ribbon
John Lewis Recycled Double Satin Ribbon

Thanks to ‘Coquette Core’ having gained over 720 million views on TikTok, bows are more fashionable than ever. This roll of satin ribbon can be tied around your napkins for an easy and affordable elegant touch to your place settings. 

Statement Table Decor

table decor - matilda goad cherry ice bucket
Matilda Goad & Co. Ice Bucket

I'm more than a little obsessed with this cherry ice bucket for a chic addition to your bar cart.

table decor

Barker and Stonehouse Multi Tealight holder

If you want to make a statement while mostly sticking to a monochrome colour scheme, look no further than this multi-tealight holder. It’s long and narrow so will work beautifully as a table centrepiece. 

tbale decor - three gold candlesticks holding taper candles
Anthropologie Rialto Metal Taper Candle Holder

Add some height, dimension and light to your tablescape with a few of these intricately detailed gold candlesticks. 

Clean and Classic Table Decor

table decor - white raised bowl with twisted platform
H&M Footed Stoneware Bowl

This footed bowl looks clean and classic but has an elevated twist with the raised design and twisted detail.  

table decor - four navy taper candles in two twisted shapes
H&M Mini Spiral Candles

Speaking of classic styles with a playful touch, these twisted candlesticks are stunning. Something about the deep blue shade screams ‘quiet luxury’ to me.  

table decor - four pieces of gold cutlery
Matte Gold Cutlery Set

Touches of gold will never fail to add a luxe feel to your decor. This cutlery set feels subtle yet sophisticated. 

Colourful Table Decor

table decor - colourful coupe glasses
Set of 4 Ramona Coupe Glasses

If you're a bit wary of colour clashing but love the fun effect, these beautifully mismatched coupes do all the hard work for you.

table decor - red glass jug with pink handle
Glassette Gather Miami Glass Jug

This hand-blown glass jug has my heart. Use it to brighten up a neutral scheme.

table decor flower-shaped placemats layered with dinner plate and napkin
Addison Ross Navy Laquer Placemats

How cute are these flower-shaped placemats? Layer them up with the other colours and sizes on offer.

How can I decorate my table? 

Traditionally, table settings consist of dinnerware, glassware, cutlery, and a few decorative elements such as candles, napkins and of course the all-important centrepiece. But there are a few touches you can add to make your tablescape feel far more elevated.

Don’t be afraid to incorporate a little colour into your scheme. Whether you love to clash bright tones together or stick to more neutral shades with a statement pop of colour, it’s an easy way to make your tablescape feel more considered.

And finally, don’t forget the power of small finishing touches. John Lewis has found that searches for decorative ribbon have increased by 125% compared to last year, proving that extra decorative elements—whether added to your tree, gift wrapping or dinner table—are deemed more effective than ever. A simple, cost-effective addition such as tying a ribbon around each napkin or dotting twisted candlesticks around makes the whole place setting feel more put-together. 

Valeza Bakolli
Valeza Bakolli
Junior Shopping Editor

Valeza Bakolli is Marie Claire’s Junior Shopping Editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed, where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to being first on the scene to feature the latest fashion and beauty drops. She’s made it her mission to encourage people to shop mindfully and with purpose. That’s why she dedicates hours of her time every day to finding the best products online so you don’t have to - from small and sustainable businesses wherever possible, of course. 

Latest