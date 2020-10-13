Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Hello Amazon Prime Day. Hello steam mops discounts.

No, to be totally honest that’s not a sentence I ever imagined myself writing. Let alone a sentence I’d get excited over. But that’s 2020 for you.

There’s also incredible great deals across footwear (don’t miss up to 40% off at Joules and 30% at Levi’s), beauty (30% off at Foreo) and lifestyle (yes, there’s even discounts at Le Creuset) it’s a great time to start thinking of your loved ones Christmas gifts. Or, simply to treat yourself.

We’re all spending more and more time at home and small things like, how clean is the floor and is this really the optimal way for me to clean it? Are all serious questions team Marie Claire have been considering over these past few months. Concluding that the floor could be cleaner and the most optimal way to clean it? A steam mop.

Deal In Full:

FiveFine Steam Mop Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner was £199.99, now £159.99



When it comes to steam mops an all-in-one is considered the best. This sleek style from FiveFine combines a 3-in-1 multi-function surface vacuum to wash, dry and clean. Killing 99.9% of bacteria without the need, or use of, chemicals. Suitable for use on hard floors, rugs and carpets. View deal

Designed with laminate floors in mind Light ‘n’ Easy’s floor mop is ideal for steaming hard floors. Lightweight and with a flexible mop head it’s ideal for first timers. View deal.

This pet-safe steam mop from H20 is perfect for busy homes. Not only does it clean without using chemicals it’s entirely non-toxic. Quickly heating up with 1500w of power it kills 99.9 Percent of germs, bacteria and viruses. Suitable for all sealed hard floors, carpets, surfaces and fabrics. This clever cleaner instantly converts from a steam mop to a handheld steamer at the press of a button for ultimate ease. View deal.

Kärcher SC2 EasyFix Steam Cleaner, was £129.99, now £95.99



Super versatile, with a 4 meter cable, Kärcher’s SC2 EasyFix Steam Clean is fuss free using nothing put tap water to create its heated pressurized steam. Fitted with an enhanced fixation system to ensure convenient and fast hands-free cloth removal it has no direct contact with dirt. With intergrated nozzle stabilisation, and springs for optimal cleaning. View deal.