I want my home to look as joyful as humanly possible, and this brand is my go-to for creating exactly that
From colourful decor to chic summer accessories
As Marie Claire UK’s Junior Shopping Editor, filtering through the online shops to find the best products to shop is my bread and butter. So naturally, I’ve curated a mental list of my favourite stores to browse—ones that I know will hit the nail on the head each and every time.
When it comes to chic home accessories I won't find anywhere else at the top of said list is Oliver Bonas. Whether I’m after a piece of homeware to add to my collection or to buy as a failsafe gift, the Oliver Bonas home section is my first port of call.
Why? Well, the brand has a knack for creating playful designs that still feel really elevated (take the gold croissant trinket box and statement cherry accessories below as a few examples). I never leave the IRL shop feeling less than inspired, and the online store is no exception.
Mind you, decor isn’t all the brand excels at. From jewellery to furniture, Oliver Bonas is pretty much my one-stop shop for small touches to add a joyful feel to my home, wardrobe, and everything in between. And these pieces couldn’t be more perfect for summer.
Let’s get one thing straight—if you’re after minimalist design, the closest you’ll probably get is Oliver Bonas’ fine gold-rimmed frames. But while the brand’s designs are unapologetically maximalist, they’re also surprisingly easy to incorporate into the most neutral spaces. Think of the colourful vases and printed rugs as a statement shoe or piece of jewellery: pieces to brighten and uplift any boring corner of your home.
We've already rounded up the best H&M home new in picks and table decor ideas, but I'm here to talk to you about Oliver Bonas. So without further ado, keep scrolling to shop my carefully curated list of the top Oliver Bonas home pieces for a gloriously joyful home.
My top Oliver Bonas home picks
The red colour trend isn't going anywhere, and this cherry trinket dish is an easy way to incorporate it into your home.
These colourful coasters make the perfect gift for somebody who has just moved into a new home.
Mirrors can get expensive, so I'm super impressed with the price of this arch rose-tinted one that's perfect for your dressing table.
I would gift this croissant trinket pot to every single person I know.
Tap into the seashell accessory trend in an entirely new way with this colourful cushion cover.
I can't help but feel optimistic about these rose-tinted martini glasses.
Remember what I said about brightening up dull corners? Introducing: this colourful printed umbrella stand.
If every other part of your home is neutral, a bright mug is always an easy way to incorporate some colour.
This green ceramic chip & dip bowl is the chic-yet-practical gift they never knew they needed.
Not a fan of colour? You can still make a playful statement with this wavy wine rack.
More Oliver Bonas favourites
As above, homeware isn’t all Oliver Bonas has to offer - from statement Mary Jane flats to summer jewellery and even hair accessories, I’ve rounded up my top Oliver Bonas fashion picks for you to shop below…
Red suede Mary Jane flats for well under £100? Yes please.
These ridged hoops make the perfect expensive-looking gift.
Silk headscarves are the latest influencer-approved trend, and this printed one is a great way to elevate your look.
Valeza Bakolli is Marie Claire’s Junior Shopping Editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed, where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to being first on the scene to feature the latest fashion and beauty drops. She’s made it her mission to encourage people to shop mindfully and with purpose. That’s why she dedicates hours of her time every day to finding the best products online so you don’t have to - from small and sustainable businesses wherever possible, of course.
-
