I want my home to look as joyful as humanly possible, and this brand is my go-to for creating exactly that

Marie Claire UK created this content as part of a paid partnership with Oliver Bonas. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Marie Claire UK.

As Marie Claire UK’s Junior Shopping Editor, filtering through the online shops to find the best products to shop is my bread and butter. So naturally, I’ve curated a mental list of my favourite stores to browse—ones that I know will hit the nail on the head each and every time.

When it comes to chic home accessories I won't find anywhere else at the top of said list is Oliver Bonas. Whether I’m after a piece of homeware to add to my collection or to buy as a failsafe gift, the Oliver Bonas home section is my first port of call.

Why? Well, the brand has a knack for creating playful designs that still feel really elevated (take the gold croissant trinket box and statement cherry accessories below as a few examples). I never leave the IRL shop feeling less than inspired, and the online store is no exception.

Mind you, decor isn’t all the brand excels at. From jewellery to furniture, Oliver Bonas is pretty much my one-stop shop for small touches to add a joyful feel to my home, wardrobe, and everything in between. And these pieces couldn’t be more perfect for summer.

Let’s get one thing straight—if you’re after minimalist design, the closest you’ll probably get is Oliver Bonas’ fine gold-rimmed frames. But while the brand’s designs are unapologetically maximalist, they’re also surprisingly easy to incorporate into the most neutral spaces. Think of the colourful vases and printed rugs as a statement shoe or piece of jewellery: pieces to brighten and uplift any boring corner of your home.

We've already rounded up the best H&M home new in picks and table decor ideas, but I'm here to talk to you about Oliver Bonas. So without further ado, keep scrolling to shop my carefully curated list of the top Oliver Bonas home pieces for a gloriously joyful home.

My top Oliver Bonas home picks

Cherry Red Ceramic Trinket Dish £10 at Oliver Bonas The red colour trend isn't going anywhere, and this cherry trinket dish is an easy way to incorporate it into your home.

Rayos Marbled Resin Coasters Set of Four £22.50 at Oliver Bonas These colourful coasters make the perfect gift for somebody who has just moved into a new home.

Arch Triple Gold & Glass Dressing Table Mirror £35 at Oliver Bonas Mirrors can get expensive, so I'm super impressed with the price of this arch rose-tinted one that's perfect for your dressing table.

Croissant Gold Metal Trinket Pot £19.50 at Oliver Bonas I would gift this croissant trinket pot to every single person I know.

Embroidered Shell Orange Velvet Cushion Cover £29.50 at Oliver Bonas Tap into the seashell accessory trend in an entirely new way with this colourful cushion cover.

Java Pink Ombre Glass Martini Glasses Set of Two £19.50 at Oliver Bonas I can't help but feel optimistic about these rose-tinted martini glasses.

Agate Blue & Green Umbrella Stand £75 at Oliver Bonas Remember what I said about brightening up dull corners? Introducing: this colourful printed umbrella stand.

Ferro Red & Yellow Glass Vase £29.50 at Oliver Bonas I love the colour selection with these glass vases.

Wini Blue Ceramic Splatter Mug £14. at Oliver Bonas If every other part of your home is neutral, a bright mug is always an easy way to incorporate some colour.

Kela Green Ceramic Chip & Dip Serving Bowl £39.50 at Oliver Bonas This green ceramic chip & dip bowl is the chic-yet-practical gift they never knew they needed.

Gold Wavy Wine Rack £225 at Oliver Bonas Not a fan of colour? You can still make a playful statement with this wavy wine rack.

Scalloped Jute Green Doormat £25 at Oliver Bonas This jute doormat is mostly neutral with a touch of summery colour.

Woven Green Bamboo Laundry Basket £59.50 at Oliver Bonas This woven bamboo laundry basket isn't a want, it's a need.

More Oliver Bonas favourites

As above, homeware isn’t all Oliver Bonas has to offer - from statement Mary Jane flats to summer jewellery and even hair accessories, I’ve rounded up my top Oliver Bonas fashion picks for you to shop below…

Maeve Circular Ribbed Gold Hoop Earrings £18 at Oliver Bonas These ridged hoops make the perfect expensive-looking gift.