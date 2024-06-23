As a Shopping Editor who’s just moved house, the H&M Home new-in section is calling my name - here’s everything currently in my basket
Affordable *and* chic homeware? Yes please
Here at Marie Claire UK, we’re all about conscious shopping - and shopping for homeware, by nature takes a little more consideration than, say, a trend-led dress or pair of shoes that you might buy on the spur of the moment.
After all, if you buy well, you’ll be using the lamp, barstool or mirror in question for years to come. But that doesn't mean your homeware picks have to be boring - or cost an arm and a leg. Enter: the H&M Home new-in page.
As a cost-conscious Shopping Editor, I refresh the H&M new-in page more often than I care to admit, and since I’ve just moved into a new home, it’ll come as no surprise that I’ve been checking out the H&M Home section even more often recently. I’ve been obsessed with H&M’s homeware range for years, you see.
Why? It perfectly balances trend-led and timeless design - all with surprisingly affordable price points to boot. I’ve bought a number of items from H&M home in my time, and am always surprised with the exceptional quality and expensive-looking details.
In short: whether you’re more into neutrals or bright colours, intricate detail or minimalist silhouettes, the H&M Home new in page has you covered. As a Shopping Editor who’s currently kitting out her new home, I’ve been on the hunt for the best air fryers, coffee machines and tablescape picks to shop. But for chic-yet-affordable decorative pieces, H&M Home is always my first port of call.
So here are all the pieces I either already have in my basket or am planning to snap up next. Happy browsing!
Shop our top H&M Home new in picks
My fiancée and I are currently on the hunt for a fruit bowl, and I'm making a case for this marble pedestal masterpiece. It might be a little small, but we don't eat that many bananas anyway. It's basically a work of art - and under £35.
If you know anything about shopping for cushions, you'll be aware that they're far more expensive than you'd ever think - especially the more 'out there' trending styles. So you'll understand my excitement when I saw this knot bouclé cushion for just £24.99. It comes in neutral shades too!
Forget the glazed manicure trend, this glazed glass mushroom lamp lives in my mind rent-free.
These breathable curtains will let in tons of light - the perfect way to frame a feature window.
This terracotta-toned soap dispenser is an easy way to elevate your bathroom sink.
This super soft brushed muslin duvet set comes in a wide range of colours to suit your style. Personally? I'm a fan of this soft brown shade.
I'm planning to brighten up a dull corner of my room with this round mirror.
I always have time for stylish storage solutions, and this woven basket is no exception.
And the same goes for this two-tier storage tray - I'm a huge fan of the modern silhouette.
I like this mango wood chopping board a lot. Styling it with sourdough bread and sea salt flakes: optional (but highly recommended).
H&M's selection of crockery is vastly underrated. I'm a fan of the natural wavy design of this bowl.
