I’m buying all my Christmas presents in the NEOM Black Friday sale

The Black Friday long weekend is officially upon us, and with Christmas in sight we’re all stocking up on as many Black Friday deals as we can.
From shark hairdryer offers and Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser deals to discounted beauty sets and luxury perfumes for a snip of the price, now is the perfect time for Christmas shopping.
NEOM Wellbeing Pod Essential Oil Diffuser –
was £95, now £76 (save 20%), ASOS
The OG NEOM Wellbeing Pod Oil Diffuser is designed to deliver the perfect percentage of essential oil scent while operating as a humidifier.
NEOM Happiness™ Scented Candle (3 Wicks) –
was £46, now £36.26, Feelunique
One of the best luxury candle brands on the market and on sale – huzzah! Fill your room with happiness.
Luxury candles are fail-safe gifts and are consequentially proving to be some of the most popular sales this year, with brands from Diptyque to Jo Malone slashing their prices.
The candle brand that is particularly flying off the shelves however is NEOM (NEOM Organics).
NEOM Candle Black Friday Deals
NEOM Feel Refreshed One-Wick Scented Candle –
was £32, now £27.30, Liberty
NEOM’s ‘Feel Refreshed’ candle is designed to boost your energy, featuring Sicilian lemon and fresh basil.
NEOM Perfect Night’s Sleep Scented Candle –
was £32, now £27.30, Liberty
NEOM’s ‘Perfect Night’s Sleep’ candle is blended to send you to sleep, featuring notes of English lavender, sweet basil and jasmine.
NEOM Real Luxury Scented Candle –
was £32, now £27.30, Liberty
NEOM’s ‘Real Luxury’ Scented Candle is designed to de-stress, featuring soothing notes of lavender, jasmine and Brazilian rosewood.
NEOM Happiness Scented Candle –
was £32, now £27.30, Liberty
NEOM’s ‘Happiness’ candle is designed to boost your energy, featuring notes of neroli, mimosa and lemon.
NEOM Bedtime Hero Scented Candle –
was £46, now £36.70, FeelUnique
NEOM’s Bedtime Hero scented candle features three wicks and a blend of essential oils from chamomile to ylang ylang and cedarwood.
NEOM Christmas Wish 1 Wick Candle –
was £32, now £25.60, LookFantastic
NEOM’s festive candle features one wick and has wintery notes of mandarin, cinnamon and tonka bean.
NEOM Perfect Night’s Sleep Intensive Skin Treatment Candle –
was £40, now £31.87, FeelUnique
NEOM’s Perfect Night’s Sleep Intensive Skin Treatment Candle is blended with nourishing oils of English lavender, jasmine and sweet basil.
NEOM Perfect Night’s Sleep Three-Wick Scented Candle –
was £46, now £39.10, Liberty
NEOM’s ‘Perfect Night’s Sleep’ candle is blended to send you to sleep, featuring three wicks and notes of English lavender, sweet basil and jasmine.
NEOM Real Luxury Three-Wick Scented Candle –
was £46, now £39.10, Liberty
NEOM’s ‘Real Luxury’ Scented Candle is designed to de-stress, featuring three wicks and soothing notes of lavender, jasmine and Brazilian rosewood.
NEOM Feel Refreshed Three-Wick Scented Candle –
was £46, now £39.10, Liberty
NEOM’s ‘Feel Refreshed’ candle is designed to boost your energy, featuring three wicks and notes of Sicilian lemon and fresh basil.
NEOM Diffuser Black Friday Deals
NEOM Wellbeing Pod Mini Essential Oil Diffuser (Black) –
was £50, now £40, ASOS
The NEOM Wellbeing Pod Mini Diffuser is compact and travel-sized, aimed at minimising stress and boosting sleep. It contains 100% natural oil blends and is chargeable via battery and USB.
NEOM Wellbeing Pod Mini Essential Oil Diffuser (Nude) –
was £50, now £40, ASOS
The NEOM Wellbeing Pod Mini Diffuser is compact and travel-sized, aimed at minimising stress and boosting sleep. It contains 100% natural oil blends and is chargeable via battery and USB.
NEOM Happiness Neroli Mimosa & Lemon Reed Diffuser (100ml) –
was £38, now £30.40, ASOS
The Happiness Reed Diffuser aims to lift spirits, featuring black reeds and a refillable glass diffuser of blended White Neroli, Mimosa and lemon oils with black reeds.
When is the NEOM Black Friday sale?
Unlike other brands who are spreading their discounts over a whole week, NEOM is only doing a one day flash sale this year, slashing their prices on the Friday. But seeing as NEOM candles are stocked at sites from ASOS and LookFantastic to Feelunique and Liberty, there will plenty of opportunities to get your hands on some NEOM Black Friday deals over the whole weekend.
Happy deals shopping!