I’m buying all my Christmas presents in the NEOM Black Friday sale

The Black Friday long weekend is officially upon us, and with Christmas in sight we’re all stocking up on as many Black Friday deals as we can.

From shark hairdryer offers and Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser deals to discounted beauty sets and luxury perfumes for a snip of the price, now is the perfect time for Christmas shopping.

Luxury candles are fail-safe gifts and are consequentially proving to be some of the most popular sales this year, with brands from Diptyque to Jo Malone slashing their prices.

The candle brand that is particularly flying off the shelves however is NEOM (NEOM Organics).

Unlike other brands who are spreading their discounts over a whole week, NEOM is only doing a one day flash sale this year, slashing their prices on the Friday. But seeing as NEOM candles are stocked at sites from ASOS and LookFantastic to Feelunique and Liberty, there will plenty of opportunities to get your hands on some NEOM Black Friday deals over the whole weekend.

