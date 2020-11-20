I’m obsessed with this cute pastel Le Creuset pot, and it’s now in the sale

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Nothing says you’ve made it into legit adulthood like a Le Creuset set. They’re just so grown-up and make it look like you’ve got your s**t together even if you don’t.

They’re a serious investment as they are literally built to last a lifetime, and I’m obsessed with them. Especially the cute pastel colours.

Which is why I’m buying this gorgeous pink casserole dish which has conveniently just been reduced in the John Lewis Black Friday sale.

Le Creuset Cast Iron 24cm Signature Round Casserole, Shell Pink now £153.60 was £192

A one-pot wonder, the Signature Cast Iron Round Casserole from Le Creuset is an iconic piece of cookware loved by generations. Updated and available in several carefully chosen colours, it’s endlessly versatile and ideal for anything from quick and easy 30-minute meals to slow-cooked aromatic stews served as a table centrepiece. View Deal

I know it still sounds expensive, but think about it this way: it’s the only casserole dish you’ll ever need to buy, so you’re actually saving loads if you were going to constantly replace sub-standard ones that didn’t last.

This is just one of the many great Le Creuset deals in the sale, here are some more for you.

