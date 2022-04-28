You're going to want to see this...
We don’t know about you, but we can’t get enough of John Lewis‘ ANYDAY range. In fact, the collection is the most successful launch in the retailer’s history.
ANYDAY first came about in April 2021, bringing customers affordable, good quality pieces for the home and nursery, as well as fashion and tech. It has been shopped by over two million people since then, which we think is pretty impressive. This season, they have launched brand new outdoor furniture just in time for Summer, and we are obsessed.
From sofas to rugs, parasols, cushions and more, there is something for every outdoor space; whether you’re sprucing up a patio or accessorising a balcony.
The new range is full of fun, bright colours, and will definitely bring some sunshine to your garden, no matter what the weather. We’ve rounded up our top picks below, so keep on scrolling and get ready to shop…
ANYDAY 2-Seater Metal Garden Sofa, £95 | John Lewis
Bright and modern, this two-seater sofa is a durable and weather-resistant design, made of powder-coated steel, for use in a conservatory, outdoors in the garden or on the patio.
ANYDAY Aztec Indoor & Outdoor Rug, £150 | John Lewis
Made from a durable fabric, this Aztec style rug in a traditional design is suitable for use both indoors and outdoors, making it a great choice for conservatories or decking.
ANYDAY Garden Deckchair & Fabric Sling, £39 | John Lewis
Made of beautifully finished eucalyptus wood, this weather-resistant garden deckchair comes with a plain and comfortable shower-resistant sling. The FSC-certified eucalyptus wood is naturally moisture-resistant, hardy and long-lasting.
ANYDAY Black Iron Floor Planter, from £30 | John Lewis
Handmade from iron with a powder-coated finish, this planter sits on tall spindly legs, elevating your plants and allowing you to use height to create an interesting skyline of accessories at home.
ANYDAY Metal Pole Garden Parasol, £29 | John Lewis
Enjoy the outdoors and protection from the sun with this freestanding garden parasol. It’s made with a shower-resistant canopy offering UV50+ sun protection and a lightweight yet robust aluminium pole.
ANYDAY Banana Bunch Cushion, £15 | John Lewis
Brighten up a contemporary space with this cushion that features a playful print of a bunch of bananas. The cover is also machine washable for convenience.
