Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

You're going to want to see this...

We don’t know about you, but we can’t get enough of John Lewis‘ ANYDAY range. In fact, the collection is the most successful launch in the retailer’s history.

ANYDAY first came about in April 2021, bringing customers affordable, good quality pieces for the home and nursery, as well as fashion and tech. It has been shopped by over two million people since then, which we think is pretty impressive. This season, they have launched brand new outdoor furniture just in time for Summer, and we are obsessed.

From sofas to rugs, parasols, cushions and more, there is something for every outdoor space; whether you’re sprucing up a patio or accessorising a balcony.

The new range is full of fun, bright colours, and will definitely bring some sunshine to your garden, no matter what the weather. We’ve rounded up our top picks below, so keep on scrolling and get ready to shop…