Aldi’s cast iron Le Creuset dupes are back – and they’re going to sell out in no time

While many Brits tried their hand at banana bread during lockdown, others decided it was time for a bit of a home makeover, taking inspiration from Marie Kondo and her folding hacks and finding cool ways to update the home office.

So if you’re looking for pots and pans to give your kitchen a little bit of an update, Aldi is bringing back their cast iron collection to rival Le Creuset.

That’s right – if you want some sturdy cookware that looks as chic as the iconic brand, the supermarket is offering a range of pieces to add to your kitchen. It’s making a comeback after proving popular last year, and we’re sure these will fly off the shelves just as quickly.

They’re promising shoppers quality casserole dishes, mugs and iron skillets for a fraction of the price, and the collection is suitable for use with all heat sources, and can be used in the oven for temperatures up to 250 degrees celsius.

There are two cast iron casserole dishes – a 30cm shallow dish and a 26cm regular dish – for £24.99, and an iron roaster for £19.99. Don’t forget to pick up one of the mini casserole pots for cute individual dinner party portions, at just £9.99, and the griddle skillets for £14.99.

It also includes Stoneware Mugs, available as a set of four espresso cups or two mugs, and a number of wooden and silicone utensils to complete the set.

Items will be available in plum ombre, matte black and grey ombres and are available to pre-order from 6th September. They’ll be in stores from 10th September, but we’re certain that these will prove very popular.

So if you want to get your hands on something, you’d better make a note in your diary…