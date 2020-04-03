Brb, off to get organised

Noticed the Marie Kondo show on Netflix when you log in? If you haven’t heard of her before, she’s about to change your life.

Kondo is a Japanese tidying expert, who has made her name (and her living) through a series of ‘how-to’ guides and books, including bestseller The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up – check it out on Amazon.

She has made an art form of organising, and trust us, once you’ve mastered her folding and tidying techniques you’ll never want to leave a pair of socks or a pile of crumpled T-shirts lying about again. This is life organisation at its very best.

Tidying Up With Marie Kondo Netflix series

In case you didn’t know, you’ve been folding your clothes wrong your whole life. But don’t panic, as with Marie Kondo’s folding techniques and organisation hacks, everything’s about to get a little better.

The first series of her Netflix Original premiered last year and consists of eight episodes seeing Kondo help a range of people organise their homes and lifestyles, from parents of toddlers to home downsizers, students and empty nesters. (We’ve still got our fingers crossed for Tidying Up with Marie Kondo Season 2.)

The Marie Kondo folding method

So, how does the whole thing work, exactly? Kondo’s folding techniques (which have their own name – the KonMari method) are based on storing and folding clothes vertically rather than horizontally, which makes a lot of sense when you think about it.

Keep scrolling for a selection of Kondo’s short video tutorials. Armed with the below, you’ll never have to rumple a whole pile of T-shirts to reach your favourite Zara number that just happens to be right at the bottom. Again.

How to fold a T-shirt

Organising underwear

Organising socks

Obsessed with the Kondo way yet? So are we.

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo is available on Netflix.