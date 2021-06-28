Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Search for yoni treatments is up 100% year-on-year

FYI, according to Google Trend stats, vaginal massage is fast becoming a ‘thing’.

Data on the platform shows search around the topic is up 40% year-on-year, with search for ‘yoni massage for healing’ up 100%, too (yoni massage is another term for the treatment).

Despite it sounding like something that comes complete with a happy ending, the Internet claims that vaginal massages are nothing of the sort, and in fact a useful tool used to help you improve your sex life and relieve any vaginal stress or tension – just like the right condoms, lube and sex toys can, too.

We weren’t so sure on those claims so, naturally, asked an expert in the know for their take. Keep reading for a little more on what vaginal massage is, and whether doctor Zahra Ameen, Consultant Gynaecologist and obstetrician at the Cadogan Clinic would recommend it to her clients.

What is vaginal massage?

As above, otherwise known as a ‘yoni massage’ – yoni is Sanskrit for the vulva and means ‘sacred portal’ – vaginal massage is a specialised technique which targets the vulva and inside the vaginal canal.

The aim? To improve sensitivity of the vagina, relieve tension in the vaginal walls, and enhance sexual pleasure, explains the gynaecologist.

“It is used to relive pain during sex, pain following childbirth and in a clinical setting it can be used to treat pelvic floor pain or dysfunction, incontinence and vulvodynia – that’s pain in the vulva,” she shares.

Some more holistic sexual practitioners, like somatic sexologist Isis Phoenix, maintain that yoni massage can help you to cleanse your vagina of any negative energy or emotion.

She further shares that the ritualistic nature of vaginal massage can help a woman workout what works for her when it comes to sexual satisfaction.

Who performs a vaginal massage?

Vaginal massage can be performed alone, by a partner or by a qualified vaginal massage practitioner, explains the doctor.

How does a vaginal massage work?

It depends which practitioner you see and for what purpose you need the vaginal massage.

Phoenix shares with Women’s Health magazine that her vaginal massages take the following format.

1. She and the client will sit on a table in a butterfly position with the client’s legs draped over her.

2. She then places her gloved hands on her client’s vulva and asks her to repeat breathing exercises while touching the woman’s labia.

3. Then, if her client has given prior consent to her doing so, Phoenix will put her fingers inside the vagina. When she finds a tight spot, presses it and asks the woman to contract her fingers while holding her breath.

Some women do orgasm during the ‘ritual’, and some won’t. Both are normal – the point of the vaginal massage, according to Phoenix, is to know what makes you feel good, therefore making you better at communicating what you’re into during sex.

“The biggest benefit is that they feel a sense of embodied wisdom of what gives them pleasure,” she explains.

To be clear here: Phoenix maintains that boundaries are always clearly identified before the session begins. “It can go as far as women want it to go – you may just want your vagina to be held,” she shares.

How much does a vaginal massage cost?

A yoni massage can cost anything between £50 to £300 in the UK. But would a qualified gynaecologist recommend it?

Would an expert recommend a vaginal massage?

Short answer: no. Doctor Ameen stresses that there is very limited evidence to prove that vaginal massage is beneficial.

“As a gynaecologist, this is not a therapy I would recommend. There is limited evidence about the efficacy, and as doctors we can only recommend therapies that are safe and evidence-based,” she explains.

Ultimately, having vaginal massage therapy is completely the decision of the individual, but she stresses the importance of thorough research and visiting a reputable clinic where the practitioner has good credentials and patient testimonials.

Plus, do remember: as it isn’t a regulated type of massage, technically anyone could claim to be an expert without formal credentials, she concludes.

Bottom line: do see a qualified expert if you are experiencing any of the problems above and would like to seek medical help for your issues.