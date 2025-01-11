I finally had my varicose veins removed after years of deliberation - and only wish I'd done it sooner

If you’ve experienced varicose veins, you’ll know they often run in the family. Growing up, I remember my mother complaining about hers—not just about how they looked, but about the persistent pain they caused. At the time, I didn’t think much of it. But fast forward to a few years ago, and there I was, noticing my own varicose vein developing in almost the exact same spot (my right leg, just behind the knee).

And I'm far from being alone in suffering from varicose veins, partly thanks to them being a genetic condition. According to The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, around a third of the population in the UK have visible (and often painful) varicose veins in their lower limbs.

For years, I put off doing anything about it. The idea of a medical procedure filled me with dread—I’ve always had a fear of hospitals and anything involving needles. I convinced myself it wasn’t "that bad" and tried to push through the discomfort. But the truth was, my leg felt heavier every day, and I avoided wearing shorts or dresses because I felt so self-conscious.

Finally, after years of ignoring the problem, I realised I needed expert help—and that's when, after extensive research, I found Dr. Hussain, a consultant general and vascular surgeon who works at The Private Clinic. The Harley Street clinic stood out for its exceptional reputation in varicose vein treatment and patient care.

Before I get into my review, I want to stress a few things. Here at MC UK, we encourage readers to listen to their bodies and focus on building a healthy lifestyle that prioritises how you feel, over what clothes size you are or the number you see on the scale. For me, my varicose vein was very much impacting how I felt day in, day out. Booking the procedure wasn’t just about aesthetics—it was about reclaiming my comfort and confidence. It was time to take on the world without dragging my legs behind me (literally).

I had varicose vein removal after years of deliberation - and can't tell you how much better I feel

What Are varicose veins?

Varicose veins occur when weakened valves in your veins lead to improper blood flow, causing them to bulge. They’re not just a cosmetic issue—if left untreated, they can worsen over time, leading to ulcers or other complications.

“Approximately 40 per cent of the population will have varicose veins at some point,” explained Mr. Tahir Hussain, leading vascular surgeon at The Private Clinic.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He continued: “Patients describe symptoms ranging from aching and fatigue to itching and swelling. Over time, these symptoms worsen, making treatment essential to avoid future complications.”

Treatment for varicose veins in the legs isn’t just about appearance—it’s about improving mobility, reducing pain, and preventing further health complications. For me, it was never just about how my legs looked—it was about how I felt in them.

What are the benefits of varicose vein removal?

Deciding to undergo varicose vein treatment wasn’t just about eliminating the pain I felt. As Dr. Hussain explained during our consultation, the benefits extended far beyond that.

1. It promises to provide relief from discomfort

"Many patients describe an immediate sense of lightness and reduced fatigue after the procedure,” he shared.

2. It promises to improve mobility

Activities like Pilates or even simple stretches became easier and more enjoyable post-treatment.

3. It promises to boost your confidence

And that, it certainly has - I no longer feel the need to hide my legs or worry about the vein showing in certain outfits.

Dr. Hussain added: “The benefits of EVLA are that it is a minimally-invasive procedure, able to destroy the non-functional varicose veins and has higher success rates and faster recovery rates compared to vein stripping. It offers patients a walk-in, walk-out procedure and is frequently used to treat varicose veins in the legs.”

Perhaps the most important benefit was the knowledge that I’d prevented potential complications later in life. Dr. Hussain explained that untreated varicose veins can lead to skin ulcers, blood clots, or severe pain over time.

How the EVLA procedure works for varicose vein removal

On the day of the treatment, I was nervous but ready. The clinic was calm and welcoming, which immediately put me at ease. First, the nurse took before photos and explained the procedure in detail. Dr. Hussain’s calm and professional approach immediately reassured me, and his thorough explanations made the entire process far less daunting.

So, what exactly were the procedures I was getting? I was scheduled for Endovenous Laser Ablation (EVLA) and phlebectomy, two minimally invasive treatments. “EVLA involves inserting a small laser optical fibre into the problematic vein. Laser light is then emitted, which works to heat up and collapse the unhealthy vein,” explained Dr. Hussain. “It’s around 98 per cent effective and minimally invasive, while the risk of bleeding and infection is rare. The 1-2mm incision does not need stitching and leaves only a tiny scar, meaning that patients can be back at work the next day.”

Phlebectomy, meanwhile, is “a procedure that removes varicose veins by performing a small incision and inserting a hook into the vein to extract it,” said Dr. Hussain. “No stitches are required, and the incision heals rapidly due to the tiny micro punctures.”

The procedure was quicker and less intimidating than I’d imagined. After a small incision was made, a laser was used to close off the problematic vein. Thanks to local anaesthetic, I didn’t feel a thing. While the scar was visible for about six months, it’s now practically invisible.

Within 30 minutes, the vein that had caused me so much trouble, anxiety, and pain was gone. My leg was bandaged up, and I was ready to leave. The bandage was larger than I’d expected (it covered my entire leg and foot), which led to some shocked reactions from my chaperone.

As someone with health anxiety, the thoroughness of The Private Clinic stood out. The team spent time with me after the procedure, explaining every detail and reassuring me that I could call them 24/7 with any concerns. This care made all the difference in my experience.

Dionne's right leg before varicose vein removal (Image credit: The Private Clinic)

Recovery and results

My recovery was far smoother than I’d anticipated. Within a week, the bandage was off, and I wore a compression stocking for two weeks. While the bruising initially looked dramatic, it wasn’t nearly as painful as it appeared. I felt more aware of my leg like it was something precious I needed to take care of.

Despite the dramatic-looking bruising, I went about my day as usual, walking and marvelling at how light my leg felt. The leg exercises I usually found difficult in my Pilates workouts felt easier, and even walking felt like an entirely new experience. I couldn’t believe this was how everyone else always felt!

The first time I wore a pair of shorts post-treatment, I felt like a completely different person. There was no self-conscious tugging or hiding—I could just enjoy the moment without worrying about my legs.

Dionne's right leg after varicose vein removal (Image credit: The Private Clinic)

Risks and reflections

As with any medical procedure, there are risks. For EVLA, “a small minority of patients may experience severe pain and need to take a few days off work with rest and pain relief,” Dr. Hussain shared. “With phlebectomy, some patients may experience bruising or pain around the treatment area, but these usually resolve within a few weeks.”

Looking back, I only wish I’d done this sooner. My confidence has returned, and daily activities that once felt like a struggle are now pain-free.

Final thoughts?

For years, I let fear and hesitation hold me back from seeking treatment. But this minimally invasive procedure didn’t just eliminate the discomfort of my varicose vein—it gave me back my confidence and quality of life.

Seeing the before-and-after photos brought me a sense of relief I can’t quite describe. My leg not only looked better but felt lighter, freer, and stronger than ever before. If you’re considering varicose vein removal, my advice is simple: don’t wait. You deserve to feel comfortable in your own skin.

Shop Marie Claire UK's go-to fit kit now:

Salwarpe Oversized Crew Neck Sweat £35 at Bamboo Clothing Senior Health Editor Ally Head has this cosy BAM jumper and has worn it on repeat during these chillier months. Not only is it seriously warm, but it's the perfect cropped length for wearing with leggings, jeans or just about any outfit.

Radsocken 5 Pairs Non Slip Yoga Socks Pilates Socks £7.99 at Amazon Keen to try Pilates this year? Grippy socks are a must-buy, and they'll make perfecting your form on both the mat and Reformer that bit easier.