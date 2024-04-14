These 8 affordable Stanley Cup alternatives are *almost* as good as the real thing
Trust me - I’m obsessed with my Stanley Cup
- Stanley Cups in stock now: Quick shopping links
- 1. Most highly-rated Stanley Cup alternative
- 2. Chicest Stanley Cup alternative
- 3. Best Stanley Cup alternative for on the go
- 4. Biggest Stanley Cup alternative
- 5. Best affordable-yet-stylish Stanley Cup alternative
- 6. Best Stanley Cup alternative that isn’t a cup
- 7. Most versatile Stanley Cup alternative
- 8. Best Stanley Cup alternative from a small business
There’s no denying it: Stanley Cups have taken the social media world by storm over the past year or so. Case in point: #StanleyCup has 145.3 million views and 623.7K hashtags on TikTok (and counting). While staying well hydrated is a necessity year-round (studies have found it helps to aid digestion and regulates your body temperature, with further research highlighting how it can impact the effects of ageing) it becomes even more important as we move into the warmer and drier months ahead.
As we’re now well into spring, I feel it’s my Shopping Editor’s duty to tell you not just where to shop the best Stanley Cups, but also where to find the best Stanley Cup alternatives online.
But let’s backtrack a little - why is the Stanley Cup so popular? Along with about half of team MC UK, I own a Stanley Cup myself, so I feel I’m pretty well placed to sing its praises. It holds 40oz (or 1.2 litres), which means I only have to fill my bottle up once throughout the working day. Despite its large capacity, its clever narrow-base design allows it to slot easily into conventional cup holders - so it’s perfect for travelling with.
While we’re on the subject of the clever design, it has a super convenient side handle - which makes it different from conventional water bottles. The insulation keeps my water cool all day, and it comes in a chic range of neutral matte shades. Yes the overall look is a little "Industrial-chic," but that sort of adds to the appeal (especially for its hordes of Gen Z fans).
Team MC UK prides itself on finding the best fitness-related products for you to shop, from the best gym kit to exercise mats and even matching loungewear sets - because rest and recovery is just as important as staying fit and active in the first place. Which leads me nicely to Stanley Cups, which help to keep you hydrated between workouts. I’ve rounded up where to shop the best Stanley Cups below, and keep scrolling for our top affordable Stanley Cup alternatives…
Stanley Cups in stock now: Quick shopping links
Stanley Quencher Rose Pink | £45 at Oliver Bonas
Stanley Quencher Shale Green | £44.95 at Harrods
Stanley Quencher Black | £45 at Urban Outfitters
Stanley Quencher Cream | £44.99 at Foot Asylum
Stanley Quencher Various Colours | £46.19 at Amazon
The only downsides? The original Stanley Cup is pretty pricey, plus it’s out of stock more often than not. I’ve found some in-stock styles for you above, but there are plenty of other affordable alternatives you can shop. I’ve rounded these up for you below - from 2-litre reusable water bottles to ones that feature a handle and thermal insulation, keep scrolling for the best affordable Stanley Cup alternatives.
What did we look for in the best Stanley Cup alternatives?
- It has a straw - a non-negotiable
- It has a large capacity
- It has a convenient design - whether it features a useful handle or clever design feature, it has to make our lives easier in some way
- It has an affordable price - obviously it has to be cheaper than the original Stanley Cup, otherwise we’d stick by our fave hydration vessel.
Best affordable Stanley Cup alternatives to shop:
1. Most highly-rated Stanley Cup alternative
Somerway Travel Mug
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Starting things off with one of Amazon's most highly-rated affordable travel mugs, this design is pretty similar to the Stanley cup - from its capacity to its stainless steel insulation. It comes in a number of chic colours and is well under £20. Bonus.
2. Chicest Stanley Cup alternative
Typo The Traveller Metal Tumbler
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I'm a huge fan of this travel cup from Typo. Just like the Stanley Quencher it's absolutely massive, comes in a variation of colours and has double-walled insulation. I like the fact that it features only one colour - from the straw to the base - which gives it less of an "industrial" feel than the classic Stanley Cup. Oh, and it's only £25.
3. Best Stanley Cup alternative for on the go
Typo Drink It Up Bottle
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
While my Stanley Cup holds a permanent position at my office desk, this is the exact water bottle I personally use at home and when out and about. It had a flip straw for easy drinking, comes in loads of cute colourways, has a useful handle and a 1-litre capacity. It's currently reduced in price to only £6 right now, making it the most affordable product in this list.
4. Biggest Stanley Cup alternative
QuiFit 2 Litre Water Bottle
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Our Fashion Director Lily owns this two litre water bottle and its sheer size is a sight to behold. She insists it helps her to drink more water throughout the day, which is further helped by the flip straw design and helpful grab-top handle. If you’re after maximum hydration, this is the Stanley Cup alternative for you.
5. Best affordable-yet-stylish Stanley Cup alternative
Sainsbury's Home Travel Cup
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Pretty similar to the Typo design above, but £10 cheaper, MC UK’s Senior Beauty Editor Katie swears by this Stanley Cup alternative from a surprising retailer: Sainsbury’s. It’s absolutely huge, has a similar matte pastel design (sans Stanley logo) and is only £15. We love.
6. Best Stanley Cup alternative that isn’t a cup
Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw Water Bottle
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Okay, this isn't technically a cup, per se, but it is an affordable alternative to the conventional Stanley Quencher. Our Fashion Writer Sofia's go-to reusable bottle, The Stanley IceFlow bottle has a pop-up straw and grab-top handle for ease of use.
If you're after a slightly more affordable insulated travel mug design and don't want to miss out on Stanley's high-quality, durable design, this is a great option for you.
7. Most versatile Stanley Cup alternative
NuFlava Insulated Tumbler
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This insulated cup looks pretty similar to the Stanley cup, bar the side handle. It comes with two lids - one with a straw and one with a secure flask opening, so you can take it on the go without worrying about leaks or spills. It also has a chic design and comes with a straw cleaning brush.
8. Best Stanley Cup alternative from a small business
PureFlow Tumbler with Straw
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This sleek insulated cup has the same capacity as a conventional Stanley Quencher, and the block colour design gives it an elevated feel. The handle is ergonomic, making it comfortable to hold, and you can move the straw around, depending on if you're left or right handed.
How much water should I drink every day?
According to a study conducted by the NHS, we should be drinking six to eight glasses of water per day (that's around 2 litres - so two refills of your Stanley Quencher alternative should more than cover it). But simply chugging 1.2 litres of water in one go probably isn't your best bet.
"Staying hydrated consistently throughout the day is very important" shares James Grundy, Co-founder of London-based B-Corp certified brewery, Small Beer. "Water is the obvious choice and other beverages like herbal teas and fruit-infused water; monitoring your fluid intake ensures you are drinking regularly. Eating hydrating foods such as fruits and vegetables provides water, essential vitamins and minerals and helps maintain hydration levels." By keeping your reusable water bottle nearby, you'll have a constant reminder to sip little and often, keeping yourself well-hydrated without overdoing it on the liquids.
Valeza Bakolli is Marie Claire’s Junior Shopping Editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed, where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to being first on the scene to feature the latest fashion and beauty drops. She’s made it her mission to encourage people to shop mindfully and with purpose. That’s why she dedicates hours of her time every day to finding the best products online so you don’t have to - from small and sustainable businesses wherever possible, of course.
