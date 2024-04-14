These 8 affordable Stanley Cup alternatives are *almost* as good as the real thing

There’s no denying it: Stanley Cups have taken the social media world by storm over the past year or so. Case in point: #StanleyCup has 145.3 million views and 623.7K hashtags on TikTok (and counting). While staying well hydrated is a necessity year-round (studies have found it helps to aid digestion and regulates your body temperature, with further research highlighting how it can impact the effects of ageing) it becomes even more important as we move into the warmer and drier months ahead.

As we’re now well into spring, I feel it’s my Shopping Editor’s duty to tell you not just where to shop the best Stanley Cups, but also where to find the best Stanley Cup alternatives online.

But let’s backtrack a little - why is the Stanley Cup so popular? Along with about half of team MC UK, I own a Stanley Cup myself, so I feel I’m pretty well placed to sing its praises. It holds 40oz (or 1.2 litres), which means I only have to fill my bottle up once throughout the working day. Despite its large capacity, its clever narrow-base design allows it to slot easily into conventional cup holders - so it’s perfect for travelling with.

While we’re on the subject of the clever design, it has a super convenient side handle - which makes it different from conventional water bottles. The insulation keeps my water cool all day, and it comes in a chic range of neutral matte shades. Yes the overall look is a little "Industrial-chic," but that sort of adds to the appeal (especially for its hordes of Gen Z fans).

Team MC UK prides itself on finding the best fitness-related products for you to shop, from the best gym kit to exercise mats and even matching loungewear sets - because rest and recovery is just as important as staying fit and active in the first place. Which leads me nicely to Stanley Cups, which help to keep you hydrated between workouts. I’ve rounded up where to shop the best Stanley Cups below, and keep scrolling for our top affordable Stanley Cup alternatives…

Stanley Quencher Rose Pink | £45 at Oliver Bonas

Stanley Quencher Shale Green | £44.95 at Harrods

Stanley Quencher Black | £45 at Urban Outfitters

Stanley Quencher Cream | £44.99 at Foot Asylum

Stanley Quencher Various Colours | £46.19 at Amazon

The only downsides? The original Stanley Cup is pretty pricey, plus it’s out of stock more often than not. I’ve found some in-stock styles for you above, but there are plenty of other affordable alternatives you can shop. I’ve rounded these up for you below - from 2-litre reusable water bottles to ones that feature a handle and thermal insulation, keep scrolling for the best affordable Stanley Cup alternatives.

What did we look for in the best Stanley Cup alternatives?

It has a straw - a non-negotiable

It has a large capacity

It has a convenient design - whether it features a useful handle or clever design feature, it has to make our lives easier in some way

It has an affordable price - obviously it has to be cheaper than the original Stanley Cup, otherwise we’d stick by our fave hydration vessel.

Best affordable Stanley Cup alternatives to shop:

1. Most highly-rated Stanley Cup alternative

(Image credit: Amazon)

Somerway Travel Mug Today's Best Deals £17.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Similar design to the Stanley Cup + Insulated design + Under £20 price Reasons to avoid - Some reviewers say it doesn't work as well with hot drinks - stick to cold water

Starting things off with one of Amazon's most highly-rated affordable travel mugs, this design is pretty similar to the Stanley cup - from its capacity to its stainless steel insulation. It comes in a number of chic colours and is well under £20. Bonus.

2. Chicest Stanley Cup alternative

(Image credit: Cotton On)

Typo The Traveller Metal Tumbler Today's Best Deals £25 at Cotton On Reasons to buy + Double wall insulated + Chic design + Fits in your car cup holder Reasons to avoid - Not dishwasher safe

I'm a huge fan of this travel cup from Typo. Just like the Stanley Quencher it's absolutely massive, comes in a variation of colours and has double-walled insulation. I like the fact that it features only one colour - from the straw to the base - which gives it less of an "industrial" feel than the classic Stanley Cup. Oh, and it's only £25.

3. Best Stanley Cup alternative for on the go

(Image credit: Typo)

Typo Drink It Up Bottle Today's Best Deals £6 at Cotton On Reasons to buy + Has a straw + Easy to travel with + Large 1 litre capacity Reasons to avoid - It doesn't have insulation

While my Stanley Cup holds a permanent position at my office desk, this is the exact water bottle I personally use at home and when out and about. It had a flip straw for easy drinking, comes in loads of cute colourways, has a useful handle and a 1-litre capacity. It's currently reduced in price to only £6 right now, making it the most affordable product in this list.

4. Biggest Stanley Cup alternative

(Image credit: Amazon)

QuiFit 2 Litre Water Bottle Today's Best Deals £9.97 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Has a straw + Affordable + Huge 2 litre capacity Reasons to avoid - It doesn't have insulation

Our Fashion Director Lily owns this two litre water bottle and its sheer size is a sight to behold. She insists it helps her to drink more water throughout the day, which is further helped by the flip straw design and helpful grab-top handle. If you’re after maximum hydration, this is the Stanley Cup alternative for you.

5. Best affordable-yet-stylish Stanley Cup alternative

(Image credit: Sainsbury's)

Sainsbury's Home Travel Cup Today's Best Deals £15 at Sainsbury's Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Affordable + Has a pop-up straw Reasons to avoid - Only comes in one colour

Pretty similar to the Typo design above, but £10 cheaper, MC UK’s Senior Beauty Editor Katie swears by this Stanley Cup alternative from a surprising retailer: Sainsbury’s. It’s absolutely huge, has a similar matte pastel design (sans Stanley logo) and is only £15. We love.

6. Best Stanley Cup alternative that isn’t a cup

(Image credit: Amazon)

Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw Water Bottle Today's Best Deals £42.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Has a pop-up straw + More affordable than the Stanley Quencher + Portable and compact design Reasons to avoid - Smaller capacity

Okay, this isn't technically a cup, per se, but it is an affordable alternative to the conventional Stanley Quencher. Our Fashion Writer Sofia's go-to reusable bottle, The Stanley IceFlow bottle has a pop-up straw and grab-top handle for ease of use.

If you're after a slightly more affordable insulated travel mug design and don't want to miss out on Stanley's high-quality, durable design, this is a great option for you.

7. Most versatile Stanley Cup alternative

(Image credit: Amazon)

NuFlava Insulated Tumbler Today's Best Deals £19.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Has a flask lid and a straw lid + Great for travelling + Insulated design Reasons to avoid - Doesn't have a handle

This insulated cup looks pretty similar to the Stanley cup, bar the side handle. It comes with two lids - one with a straw and one with a secure flask opening, so you can take it on the go without worrying about leaks or spills. It also has a chic design and comes with a straw cleaning brush.

8. Best Stanley Cup alternative from a small business

(Image credit: Amazon)

PureFlow Tumbler with Straw Today's Best Deals £17.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Large capacity + Contoured handle and adjustable straw + Chic design Reasons to avoid - Becomes less leakproof over time

This sleek insulated cup has the same capacity as a conventional Stanley Quencher, and the block colour design gives it an elevated feel. The handle is ergonomic, making it comfortable to hold, and you can move the straw around, depending on if you're left or right handed.