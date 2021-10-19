Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

You're welcome.

Thankfully, we’re finally talking about female health. Conditions like PCOS and endometriosis will be discussed in parliament next month, menopause has finally hit mainstream media in Davina McCall’s Sex, Myth and the Menopause, and it’s becoming more commonplace every day to talk heavy periods, missed bleeds and even period pants (FYI, they’re great).

So, question: could downloading a handful of period apps to help track your menstrual cycle phases, or signing up to a cycle care membership, or even following a few kick-ass TOTM brands on IG benefit you?

Short answer: it’s totally up to you. Many find it useful, others may find it to be information overload.

A bit like CBD tampons, the crowd is divided on whether apps to track your periods, monitor your ovulation and keep tabs on your menstrual health actually help, and whether cycle care apps and brands really make your TOTM that bit easier. That’s why it’s important you work out what works for you. Consultant gynaecologist doctor Karen Morton reckons so, sharing that “anything that increases women’s awareness of the importance of their reproductive and sexual health has got to be good.”

For your complete guide to period tracking, look no further, but in the meantime, scroll our health editor’s pick of the best period apps, cycle care memberships and TOTM brands. You’re so welcome.

Period apps: our health editors top picks

1. Moody Month

Best for: Women looking for period apps offering daily advice on how to optimise their general wellbeing.

What the app store says: “Optimise your mental and physical wellbeing. Daily hormone forecast and support for your cycle, moods and symptoms: wellness for women, tailored to your cycle.”

“Everyday is a new day for our bodies and minds, check in with yourself daily using Moody Month. Receive a forecast about what’s happening in your body each day, and learn how to optimise your wellbeing with easy-to-achieve mood, food and fitness advice. Find motivation and personalise your daily routine to give your body what it needs.”

Average rating: 4.3 stars

Price: Free with in-app purchases, apps.apple.com / moodymonth.com

2. Flo

Best for: First timers after simple, easy-to-use period apps.

What the app store says: “Chosen by over 200 million women around the globe, Flo is the first female health and well-being assistant for women of all ages. No matter your life stage or reproductive goal, personalise Flo to follow your cycle, fertility or pregnancy. Flo is an accurate cycle and period predictor, simple PMS symptoms monitor, easy to use pregnancy navigator, fertility friend, period tracker and a true health coach!”

Average rating: 4.7 stars

Price: Free with some in-app purchases, apps.apple.com / flo.health

3. Clue

Best for: Stat lovers into science and data.

What the app store says: “Track your period, discover patterns in your cycle, and learn how your body works – with Clue.”

“Clue is more than just a period tracker. The app uses science and data to help you learn how your menstrual cycle affects your mind and body. With Clue, you get period, ovulation and PMS predictions you can trust, detailed insights into how factors such as skin, stress and energy levels can change throughout your cycle, and a science-backed reproductive health encyclopedia at your fingertips. You can also set customisable reminders so you are always prepared for what’s coming. Backed by science, driven by ethics, and female-led, Clue never has and never will, sell user data.”

Average rating: 4.8 stars

Price: Free with in-app purchases, apps.applestore.com / helloclue.com

4. Wild

Best for: Active women keen to see how tracking their TOTM could impact their workouts.

What the app store says: “Train, fuel and recover based on your female physiology. Wild AI helps you reach your peak performance by helping you understand how to work with your physiology, not against it.”

“Day by day, training after training, Wild AI curates your individual pattern of symptoms to understand what it means for your training, and helps inform your decisions with recommendations to reach peak performance. Wild AI currently supports individuals with naturally recurring cycles, on birth control, in perimenopause or postmenopause.”

Average rating: 4.6 stars

Price: Free with in-app purchases, apps.apple.com / wild.ai

5. Jennis CycleMapping

Best for: Expert-led training plans tailored to your cycle.

What the app store says: “Jennis CycleMapping maps the right training sessions to the four phases of your unique menstrual cycle so that you get bigger training gains.”

“Created by Jess Ennis-Hill and Physiologist, Dr Emma Ross, get a personalised monthly programme that adapts to your cycle, symptoms and goals. Enjoy world-class coaching sessions from 5 to 40 mins. Plus, get expert daily insights that help you feel great, eat smart, get stronger and sleep better.”

Average rating: 3.9 stars

Price: Free with some in app purchases, apps.apple.com / jennisfitness.com

6. Eve

Best for: Women keen both use period apps to track their cycle and learn a little about their sexuality, too.

What the app store says: “Eve by Glow is a savvy period tracker and sex app for women who want to take control of their health and sex lives. Eve predicts your next period and your chances of pregnancy.”

“Track your moods and symptoms to discover trends in your cycles. Take daily sex quizzes to become a sexpert. Own your cycle and feel good in bed. Get it, girl.”

Average rating: 4.7 stars

Price: Free with in-app purchases, apps.apple.com / glowing.com

Other awesome cycle care memberships and brands to know about

7. The Drop from ohne



Best for: Women keen to try the UK’s first multi-platform cycle care membership.

What the website says: “Meet the cycle care membership you’ve been waiting for. We’re here to help you build better period rituals so you can feel your best all cycle long.”

“Welcome to the bespoke membership for your entire menstrual cycle. Get support throughout every phase of your cycle with all-natural products on subscription, holistic support and a brilliant community of ohne babes. Build your ultimate period kit with the products you love, choose your delivery frequency and voilà — you’re officially a vip babe with all the perks.”

Price: From £3.80 a period, ohne.com

8. FEWE

Best for: A cycle care brand that’s thought of everything – one you definitely need to have on your radar.

What the website says: “Female founded cycle care. For every phase. For every body.”

“Do you often wonder why on some days you feel low or struggle to get a good night’s sleep, and on others your skin is glowy AF and you feel indestructible? How many times have you said to yourself, ‘Oh my god I’ve just come on – i’ve missed all the signs again’.”

“Imagine if we understood our bodies better, understood our menstrual cycle, our hormones and how these effect us

every month, what a powerful position this would put us in.”

Price: Products from £16, fewe.co.uk.

9. BaeBoxx

Best for: A subscription box full of TOTM goodies delivered direct to your door.

What the website says: “Periods can sometimes make you feel sad, hungry, angry or anxious because they totally screw up your hormones. That’s why we have launched BaeBoxx, the monthly care package for your time of the month to make things that little bit easier.”

“BaeBoxx contents will vary depending on each month. However, you are always guaranteed a mixed assortment of:

12 Sanitary Pads and/or Tampons (Always or Tampax)

Sweet treats (usually chocolate!) for those cravings

Pamper products (such as skin or hair care)

Feminine care products

Relaxing Teas”

Price: Boxes from £14.99, baeboxx.com

10. Yoppie

Best for: Period supplies – including period care, PMS supplements and hormonal skincare delivered to you.

What the website says: “Life can be stressful, but your period shouldn’t be. Say hello to personalised period care delivered straight to your letterbox, on your terms.”

“From your discharge to your period flow, your menstrual cycle is 100% unique to you. So why is period care so often a one-size-fits-all? Yep, we think it’s strange too! At Yoppie we’ll formulate your perfect period care mix based on your flow and no one else’s. Personalised period care = everything you need, nothing you don’t.”

Price: From £8.60 a month, yoppie.com