Let doctor Zoe Williams explain how they affect everything from your mood, to your energy levels, to your focus and more.

If you’re doing your research on menstrual cycle phases, chances are, you’ve read up on period tracking and why sometimes it feels like your hormones go crazy and want to know a little more about exactly how you can utilise the power of your period.

Knowing how to track your cycle – and further, how it’s normal to feel at certain times of the month – can be the ultimate way to win your period. With cycle care are on the rise, you might think people are learning more about their periods than ever – but, interestingly, one recent study by cycle care company FEWE, which has just launched this week, found that less than a third of those with a cycle could name one or two of the hormones.

“This highlights the need for education around this subject, shares FEWE ambassador doctor Zoe Williams, who believes that cycle care is the key to fully optimising our health and wellbeing. “Most of us don’t consider our whole cycle and how planning in relation to it can benefit us. Looking after ourselves starts with understanding ourselves, and for people who have a menstrual cycle, our hormones contribute to how we feel, function and perform differently from week-to-week.”

“Understanding our own pattern can help us to optimise our personal lives, work lives and know when best to take it easy,” she adds.

Think timing that public speaking engagement, or trying to get your personal best in the gym when your hormones have you feeling at your most confident and indestructible – logging your TOTM can benefit all areas of your life.

