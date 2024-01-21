Hands up if an early gym session sets you up for a great day? And now... hands up, if despite the many morning workout benefits, you can't quite bring yourself to be the type of person who gets up before necessary to squeeze in an exercise session?

While it's ultimately up to you when you workout - it'll differ from person to person, lifestyle to lifestyle - there is some interesting research on the best time of day to get a sweat on. Practically speaking, there's a reason so many choose to get active early doors (read: the moment you hop out of bed). We all lead busy lives and fitting in movement seems to get more difficult the further through the day we get, not to mention it's undoubtedly better in all walks of life to tick that looming to-do off your list before it gets on top of you.

Added to the more mundane reasons, there’s also the fact that studies show that people who work out in the morning tend to maintain a more stable weight, have better focus, and experience a more positive mood throughout the day, too.

While team MC UK endorse moving your body at any time of the day, you might be interested to learn that when you choose to lace up your trainers before noon, you’re super-charging the benefits of working out.

You can't argue with facts: one study published in the European Journal of Preventative Cardiology found that working out in the morning as opposed to later on in the day is associated with a lower risk of heart problems and strokes.

Below, the experts break down the many other benefits of morning workouts, plus share tips for becoming a morning person, if early starts just aren't your thing. Tempted to give an AM AMRAP a go? Take a look at our guide to building a simple yet effective morning workout routine and expert-approved morning routine ideas, while you're at it.

7 morning workout benefits that boost both body and mind

1. It can help to maintain a stable weight

Ok, we get that the science is compelling, but what exactly is it about a morning workout in particular that is different to exercising at other times?

There are tangible physical benefits to a morning sweat sesh, with research showing that those of us who embrace an early workout are more likely to maintain a stable weight.

2. It can aid metabolism and fat loss

Not just that, but research shows that morning exercise can be beneficial for fat loss, too.

“Rising with the sun can do wonders for your fitness journey,” says personal trainer and founder of Fit Labs Kensington, Ali Malik. “Morning workouts offer a myriad of benefits, both physical and mental, setting a positive tone for the rest of the day. One of the key advantages is an enhanced metabolism, as morning exercise jumpstarts your body's calorie-burning engine, promoting weight management.”

3. It'll boost your mood

If you’re a fan of working out for clearing your head, we have even more good news for you - the benefits of getting our movement in early are as much about mindset as our physical wellbeing.

“There are so many benefits to exercising in the morning,” confirms personal trainer Beth Davies. “Morning workouts set a positive, can-do tone for the day, boosting resilience as we start the day on an endorphin high, and helping us face daily challenges with a more composed and resilient mindset. Added to this, we all know that a good workout is great for mental health, reducing stress and anxiety and releasing feel-good, happy hormones.”

So, the old adage of starting the day as you mean to go on really does stack up here – and the benefits don’t stop once you’ve taken off your gym kit.

4. It'll make you more likely to stick to your exercise goals

“Working out in the morning increases consistency, which is crucial for long term good health and fitness success,” explains Davies. “Once you’ve nailed getting up earlier, morning workouts can be easier to integrate into your routine since there are often fewer schedule or diary conflicts earlier in the day, meaning you’re more likely to get it done.”

And this is backed up by science, with research showing that those who consistently exercise in the morning are more likely to exercise more regularly and show greater commitment to behaviour change, helping to make working out an ingrained habit.

5. It'll boost sleep

If you’re one of the one in three people in the UK who struggle to sleep, going for an early walk might be just what you need to help you nod off.

Exercising when we wake up is known to stimulate the release of melatonin (a hormone which helps to control our sleep patterns) and, if you’re exercising outdoors, the early sunlight helps to stabilise our circadian rhythm, making it easier for us to fall asleep at a decent time. You need never Google how to improve sleep again...

6. It'll result in fewer distractions

Working out early doors can be a great way of carving out some "me" time before the distractions of the day pile up. By getting ahead of your day, you'll have the time and bandwidth to bank your workout without other things (read: emails, work to-do's, or kids) preventing you from prioritising your health.

7. It'll boost your energy

While you might feel tired before your workout, several studies have concluded that workouts will actually boost your energy and alertness. One University of Georgia study shared that just 20 minutes of low intensity exercise can decrease your tiredness by as much as 65%.

In other words, working out first thing can act like nature's very own caffeine boost. What's not to love?

How can I get started with working out in the morning?

Convinced to give it a go, but worried you’re not an early bird? Don’t despair – when we talk about morning workouts, we really mean anytime before midday, with the hours of 8 am to 11 am thought to be the most beneficial – no nasty 6 am alarm needed.

But if you’re definitively in the night owl rather than lark camp, there are ways to make an early start more palatable, whether this is 5 am or 11 am. We asked PTs for their top tips for nailing a morning workout even if you’re not a morning person.

To kickstart your day on an active note, consider incorporating the below tips.

1. Preparation is key

“Do the groundwork the night before!” encourages Malik. “Lay out your workout gear and have a plan in place before bedtime. This minimises decision-making in the morning, making it easier to get moving.”

2. Start small

If you're not naturally a morning person, begin with shorter and less intense workouts. Gradually, as your body adjusts to the routine, you can increase the intensity and duration, if you like.

3. Find a workout buddy

Having a friend join you in the morning can add motivation and make the experience more enjoyable – plus, it keeps you accountable, as no one wants to let their mates down on a frosty, dark morning right?

4. Create a pleasant routine

“Incorporate activities you enjoy, whether it's listening to your favourite podcast, enjoying the fresh air, or practicing mindfulness during a morning run or workout,” suggests Malik. “Making the experience positive can turn it into a daily ritual.” You never know – you might even start to look forward to your alarm….

5. Hydrate and fuel

“Make sure you rehydrate your body after a night's sleep and ideally have a light, nutritious snack before exercising,” says Malik. “This will ensure you have the energy needed for an effective workout.”

And finally, get ready to smash the rest of your day.

What’s it like to work out in the mornings?

We spoke to a whole range of women who all love getting their sweat on to start their day. The most common reason was the mind-boost and headspace an early morning workout allows – if you have a hectic job, kids, general life stress (or all of the above), that hour or so first thing can be so precious.

“My philosophy is that if you work out in the morning, your workout dictates your day. If you work out in the evening, your day dictates your work out,” 58-year-old CEO Carolyn Pearson tells MC UK. “I also know that as the day goes on, I’m less likely to actually do any exercise. Typically, I get up, fire off a few emails so that replies can come in and be there for when I get back from my exercise, then I’ll do a mixture of weights, running, yoga, Pilates, spinning, walking, dancing, Barre etc and mix it up depending on the weather and what I am doing that day, or what I feel like.”

Likewise, 42-year-old Jo Swali relishes the early morning peace to enjoy a little time foe herself. "I can get really grumpy if I have to miss my morning workouts," she tells MC UK. "I'm a naturally early riser anyway, but I'll happily get up at 5 am or sometimes even earlier, just so I can fit in a workout before the rest of the house wakes up and I have to start sorting the kids and getting to work. "I have quite a sedentary job so starting the morning with a bit of energy really helps me feel productive through the rest of the day. Plus, I use it as an opportunity to multi-task and watch all the TV I'd never get a chance to otherwise."

A mood boost and an excuse to watch more Love Island? Consider us sold.

