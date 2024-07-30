As an avid fan of the home workout, trust me when I say I've tried pretty much every online class going. Home hula hooping? Tick. Virtual ballet? I'm a convert. Quite frankly, if I invest in much more home equipment, I may need to move house. That said, when I saw the Louisa Drake invisible Reformer method doing the rounds on social media earlier this month, my interest was piqued.

The well-known celebrity trainer has worked with the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Natalie Imbruglia and Victoria Beckham, who are all reported to rave about her low-impact (yet still highly effective) sweat sessions.

So, what's so special about Drake's approach? Essentially, her USP is to mimic the effect of a Reformer Pilates class using minimal and readily available aids, without - you've guessed it - the bulky and expensive Reformer machine. All the benefits of a £25 class but from home? Yep - I was sold.

Not only did I already have the kit languishing in my gym basket (a band, ball and gliders, in case you were wondering) but I'm fully invested in the myriad benefits of Pilates - but more on that, later.

For now, keep scrolling to read my honest review. Wondering if Reformer Pilates is worth scheduling into your workout roster? Take a look at how to do Reformer Pilates at home, and read up on the many benefits of Reformer Pilates, including improved strength and muscle flexibility. Keen to try a Pilates challenge yourself? Our guides to the best Pilates exercises for beginners, Pilates workouts at home, and Pilates moves will come in handy.

I tried Louisa Drake's invisible Reformer workout - and have some thoughts

Who is Louisa Drake?

For those who aren't familiar with celebrity trainer Louisa Drake, she's the founder of the Louisa Drake Method and trainer to the stars (as we mentioned above, she counts A-listers from Gwyneth Paltrow and Victoria Beckham to Felicity Jones and Natalie Imbruglia among her clientele).

A former professional dancer and choreographer, Drake is consistently named as one of London's best personal trainers and has spent years honing her eponymous method, which is a fusion of Pilates, yoga, Barre and HIIT. Her aim is simple: to provide a holistic approach that delivers long-lasting results for her clients.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So, does it work? Well, you'll have to keep scrolling to read my full review, but let me just say this. Having extensively tested her workouts now, I can confirm that they're for the faint-hearted!

A post shared by The Louisa Drake Method® (@louisadrakemethod) A photo posted by on

What is the invisible Reformer workout?

Drake's invisible Reformer workout was inspired by her experience with clients wanting to harness the benefits of a Reformer class, without the hefty price tag.

"The Pilates Reformer is known to offer a wide range of exercises that can target various muscle groups and movement patterns, providing a comprehensive full-body workout," Drake tells MC UK. "However, not everyone has access to Reformer Pilates."

Her solution? Enter stage right, the invisible Reformer Workout. "The workout uses gliders, a mini-stability ball, and various resistance bands to replicate the effects of a traditional Reformer workout," she goes on. And it's effective, because? "The gliding discs replace the moving carriage, and the resistance bands mimic the pulleys. Basically, they bring the benefits of Reformer Pilates to you, without the costly equipment."

What are the benefits of the invisible Reformer workout?

Fiscal benefits aside, invisible Reformer workouts have other practical benefits, too.

"As well as making Reformer Pilates more accessible, you can quite literally do the invisible method anytime, anywhere," says Pilates expert, physiotherapist and founder of CoreLDN, Claire Mills. "You can even take the kit on holiday with you! It also gives you that little bit extra than Pilates alone - I would say you could get more of a whole body all round workout with that shake and burn that reformer Pilates is known for."

And, despite seeming like a much simpler workout, Drake guarantees that it’s just as challenging as any traditional Reformer class. Let's dig into the physical benefits. "Training with the invisible Reformer kit will improve your stability, balance, proprioception and core strength," advises Drake. "With consistent practice, you'll notice improved posture, muscle definition and increased range of motion, stability, strength and control."

And if you're a fan of sweaty, cardio-heavy sessions, this workout's got you covered. " I lean on more contemporary and dynamic methods, sometimes called HIIT Pilates with intervals of heart-pounding cardio bursts," says Drake. "This means my clients benefit from controlled strength building with increased cardiovascular benefits including calorie burn while training in a mindful way."

Never used gliders before? Get ready to feel the burn. "In some cases, a prop will make the exercise more difficult, creating a stability challenge, like gliding discs," says Drake. "In invisible Reformer, you're also gaining additional resistance from the bands, meaning you can go deeper into moves than you would do on the mat alone."

But the advantages of the invisible Reformer method extend beyond the physical. "It’s not just about physical benefits, either - it’s about connecting the mind and body," agrees Drake. "Through controlled movements and focused breathing, you’ll find a sense of calm that's similar to yoga and the ideal solution in today’s fast-paced world. Requiring you to be fully present, you'll gain a mental escape from your daily stresses and strains."

A post shared by The Louisa Drake Method® (@louisadrakemethod) A photo posted by on

Who is the invisible Reformer method suitable for?

We have good news: the invisible Reformer workout is suitable for pretty much anyone and everyone.

"One of the most brilliant aspects of this type of workout is its accessibility for all abilities and ages," agrees Mills. "The exercises are supportive and progressive, so will allow you to work at different levels using varying resistances, ranges or movements and different types of equipment."

A total novice? It might be worth investing in one or two in-person sessions to begin with, just to nail your form and technique. "While Reformer Pilates and the invisible Reformer workouts offer more support and feedback than a mat-based practice, as well as help you to maintain the correct posture, they may be more difficult for some people to do without hands-on support from an instructor or from the equipment," cautions Drake.

Can I do the invisible Reformer workout at home?

We'll wager that Pilates, whether invisible Reformer or a more classical, mat-based practice, is pretty much the perfect home workout.

"All you'll need to do this workout at home is invest in some small pieces of equipment such as resistance bands and sliders," says Mills. "You will then need to know what exercises to do and how to use the equipment to mimic the reformer. As a physiotherapist I often give out these type of exercises as rehab for clients to do at home, to mimic the reformer, as part of their home exercise program. Or you may already go to Reformer classes & could ask your instructor how you could replicate certain exercises at home."

Even if you live in the most bijou of places, if you have enough space to roll out a yoga mat, you're good to go. Not to mention that it's a low-impact workout, so it's neighbour-friendly, too.

I tried Louisa Drake's invisible Reformer workout - here's how I got on

1. Workout one

It's no secret that I really love Pilates, so I was super excited to get started with the invisible Reformer. Having been lucky enough to have worked out with Drake in person before, my potential nerves at working out in front of a celebrity trainer were abated, and I could focus on (just about) keeping up with the moves.

Despite her impressive client list, Drake is far from inaccessible: she has a wonderfully welcoming and warm persona, immediately putting me at ease and she's so encouraging, complimenting my form (when I manage to get it right) and chatting throughout our Zoom workout.

I was impressed at how seamlessly the method translates to an online class - Drake was able to demonstrate and explain the moves easily, while I even managed to segue (relatively seamlessly) from working out with my kids playing around us to laser-sharp (IMHO) focus on the gliding discs moves (trust me when I say, you'll feel the burn).

Hear this: I've never been so aware of my inner thighs working than I was in this session, which, as a Health Writer who works out a lot, is an impressive feat. Drake's pointers meant that I was confident my form was on point, too.

I was pleasantly surprised at how tough the session was. If you're in any doubt that you'll work up a proper sweat - don't be - this may be low-impact, but it's certainly not low-effort.

I was also nursing a back and hip injury too, which Drake took into account, modifying the moves to ensure I got the most out of the session without aggravating my already irritated joints, niggles brought on, I suspect, by slightly upping my running mileage recently. As luck would have it, Pilates is the perfect antidote to pounding the pavements. "Pilates is the ideal style of movement that compliments a strenuous and stressful training regime or lifestyle," agrees Drake. "It's incredible for targeting muscle imbalances, honing in on the smaller, stabilising muscle groups that can get neglected in traditional gym workouts and equipment."

Unexpectedly, I did feel looser and less achy the following day, which I took as a huge win.

The kit Anna used for Louisa Drake's invisible Reformer method. (Image credit: Anna Barrter)

2. Workout two

Slightly apprehensive about going it alone (I tried Drake's online offering for this session), I opted for a 25-minute workout, using only the bands. Other than a slight technical issue (I snapped my band - not once, but twice), I felt I'd had a really good, full-body workout, and as it had only been a few days since my last class, I had Drake's tips and tricks ringing in my ears, which helped with my form.

In particular, I was careful to engage my mind-muscle connection, deepening into the moves for added spice. "By having a good internal focus (mind-muscle connection) you can improve your muscle growth," Drake tells MC UK. "If you concentrate on how your body is moving as you tackle an exercise rather than being distracted by external factors, you're less likely to just go through the motions - if you're not mentally present, you won't always get the full benefit." My top tip? Imagine you're having to pull your limbs through wet sand as you move - you'll be surprised at the added intensity it creates.

Despite working my body hard, I definitely reaped the mental health benefits of my sessions, feeling more chilled afterwards, despite being in almost peak-summer holiday chaos at home.

"During Pilates, your nervous system responds to the focus on breathwork by lowering cortisol levels, which will lower stress over time," advises Drake. "As with any exercise, the increased oxygen flow and blood circulation stimulate feel-good endorphins and give you a boost of energy. It connects the mind with your body’s movements, which essentially is a mindfulness practice, thereby helping to reduce stress and anxiety."



And just like that, I'm converted - and I'm even planning on taking my kit with me when we go away on our family holiday soon.

Anna during her second Louisa Drake home workout. (Image credit: Anna Barrter)

Shop MC UK's go-to invisible Reformer kit essentials here

Pilates set, John Lewis £25 at John Lewis This nifty little set has eveything you need to get started with your Pilates invisible Reformer practice - plus, it's a super cute colourway, too.

Adanola ultimate leggings £39.99 at Adanola We've said it before and we'll say it again: these leggings are just about the best budget buy on the market. Super comfortable, soft, versatile and they wash well too - what more could you ask for?

BAM Mallea cross back vest £39 at BAM We can't get enough of sustainable brand BAM's soft and wearable 'fits. This supportive tank top is perfect for Pilates, yoga and Barre (or bar, if that's more your cup of tea!)