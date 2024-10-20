Switching to cosy home workouts for autumn? These 5 living room workouts to supercharge muscle and strength

Cosy season really crept up on us this year, didn’t it? And while we’re all but ready to embrace Gilmore Girls, crunchy autumn leaves and pumpkin spice season, the gloomy weather does tend to make physical activity less appealing. It’s common to experience a dip in motivation at this time of year, and if you can relate, you may want to give living room workouts a go.

Living room sessions are one of the nation's favourite go-to home workouts, largely because most people have the most space in their living room to roll out a mat and get moving. It's also where people have their TVs, making it an ideal space for streaming an online workout and following along.

Wondering whether home workouts are as effective as gym sessions? Good question. Research from last year, published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, suggests that online home-based resistance training may be just as efficacious as exercising in a fitness facility. Researchers found that eight weeks of resistance workouts via Zoom resulted in improved mental and physical health, including muscle size. A separate study, which looked into the impact of walking and home-based resistance training on older adults, found that ten weeks of combined walking and at-home strength training resulted in improved muscle size and quality, even without the use of conventional machines.

Of course, if you’re working towards a specific goal, such as building strength or muscle mass, you’ll want to stick to your current training plan as much as possible. It’s also important to prioritise time outside in some capacity (one 2019 Natural Environment survey found that two hours in nature a week massively boosts health and wellbeing). However, if the downpours are causing you to cancel your workouts, it’s worth considering switching some of your gym-based sessions to living room workouts instead.

Keen to make the switch but unsure where to start? We asked PT Aimee Victoria Long to share her best tips for training at home. Don't miss our guides to the best at-home strength training workouts, best home workout exercises, and how to make home workouts more effective. New to working out? Home workouts for beginners, at the ready.

Autumn is here, as is living room workout season - your guide to making them effective

What are the benefits of doing living room workouts?

In addition to avoiding autumn showers and increasingly chilly temperatures during your outside session or gym commute, working out at home has a number of advantages. First and foremost, it’s super convenient if you’re short on time or managing a busy schedule.

“If you’re having to commute 30 minutes to your gym and 30 minutes back, that's an hour out of your day, and if you’re a parent or run your own business, for example, this extra hour saved can be crucial,” says Long. “At-home training allows you the flexibility to exercise whenever it fits your schedule, whether it's early in the morning, during lunch breaks, or late at night.”

Living room workouts, although not ideal for everyone, also tend to be widely accessible. Expenses such as memberships and travel costs are eliminated, while investing in a small selection of equipment (or simply sticking to bodyweight exercises) can significantly reduce your overall spend. “Additionally, exercising at home provides a comfortable environment where you can wear whatever you like and focus solely on your workout without feeling self-conscious,” says Long. “This privacy can lead to a more relaxed and enjoyable workout experience.”

Can you build strength and muscle from living room workouts only?

In order to improve your strength and build muscle mass, progressive overload – where the level of stress placed upon the musculoskeletal nervous system during training gradually increases over time – should be a priority in your programme. While progressive overload absolutely can be achieved while exercising at home, it’s not quite as straightforward.

“You can implement it by increasing reps per set or increasing the number of sets,” explains Long. Alternatively, you can play with the tempo or, if you’re training for time, increase the number of reps you complete within the period. That said, the wide variety of equipment typically available at a gym means it tends to be easier to facilitate progressive overload within that environment.

“If you are looking to increase strength and build muscle from home I’d recommend following a strict programme so that you know exactly what reps, sets and weights you’re using each session to really help you achieve your goals,” Long says.

5 PT-recommended living room workouts to try today

1. Fully body no equipment home workout

What? A full body no-equipment HIIT session.

Why? "This is a great workout for beginners," says Long. "It's low-impact and therefore gentle on the joints, and you need zero equipment – just your body weight."

How long? 25 minutes.

25 MIN FULL BODY HIIT for Beginners - No Equipment - No Repeat Home Workout - YouTube Watch On

2. Full body dumbbell workout

What? A full body, dumbbells-only workout.

Why? This workout uses compound movements (which target multiple muscles at once) to train the entire body using just a pair of dumbbells. It's a good place to start if muscle-building is your goal.

How long? 30 minutes.

30 Min FULL BODY DUMBBELL WORKOUT at Home | Muscle Building - YouTube Watch On

3. Dumbbell full body workout

What? Dumbbells-only strength training session.

Why? The no-repeat nature of this workout means it's ideal if you struggle to stay focussed and motivated during a session. Plus, it targets the entire body.

How long? 20 minutes.

20 Minute Dumbbell Full Body Workout - No Repeat | Caroline Girvan - YouTube Watch On

4. Small space friendly full body workout

What? No-equipment, flat-friendly workout.

Why? Long recommends this session for anyone looking to boost strength from a small living space (while avoiding annoying any downstairs neighbours). You'll only need a mat to partake, and there's no jumping so it's easy on the joints too.

How long? 30 minutes.

30 MIN FULL BODY WORKOUT - Apartment & Small Space Friendly (No Equipment, No Jumping) - YouTube Watch On

5. Beginner-friendly strength training session

What? No-equipment strength training workout targeted at females over 40.

Why? You need no equipment to get stuck into this session, and it's suitable for all experience levels. There are modifications provided for all exercises, so you can go at your own pace and alter the challenge level as necessary.

How long? 15 minutes.

Strength training over 40 female at home workout no equipment - YouTube Watch On

Shop PT-recommended equipment now:

