Feeling frazzled RN? Your fail-safe guide to how to boost calm, any place, any time

We've said it before and we'll say it again: it's busy right now. So, if you find yourself trawling the Internet for tips on how to boost calm over the winter period, you're definitely not alone.

Shorter days and fewer daylight hours can be harsh on our mental health, and as beautiful and exciting as Christmas is - we're looking at you, carol singing and the prospect of snow - it can also be a super hectic time of year that's triggering and stress-inducing for a variety of reasons.

The stats do the talking, really - according to one of the most recent Mental Health Foundation surveys, 38% of Brits feel the signs of stress during the festive break, with further findings from YouGov highlighting that nearly half (49%) of people in the UK experience more family tension during the holidays than any other time of year.

So, working out the fail-safe ways to boost your inner calm is absolutely key at this time of year. That said, what increases your zen will be different to the next person, and so it's important to really whittle down what makes you and your body feel good, whether that's finding time for weekly movement, long, hot bubble baths, or journaling.

Put aside the last-minute Christmas gifts and pause the constant to-do list running through your brain - it's time to quell your peaking cortisol levels with our guide to the simplest ways to boost calm any time, any place. Below, the top health pros of the wellness world share their top seasonal self-care tips to combat the winter blues and help you keep your peace. Keen to read more expert-led tips? Don't miss our guides on how to relieve stress quickly, how to avoid burnout , how to manage stress , and some simple relaxation techniques , too.

Feeling overwhelmed? Top experts share exactly how to boost calm this festive season

1. Gain as much daylight as possible

The first way to boost calm? Light therapy. You'll likely know that a lack of daylight hours over the winter period can take its toll on your circadian rhythm, sometimes leaving you feeling sluggish and not yourself. Even if you don't have seasonal affective disorder (SAD), a form of low-grade depression , our experts advise trying to absorb as much daylight as possible.

"Try and experience sunlight first thing in the morning," recommends physician and GP therapist, Christine Gibson. "It's the most evidence-based time to maintain our circadian rhythm and thus neurochemicals that regulate energy level levels," she goes on.

Try this: Aim to get 20 to 30 minutes of sunlight in the morning, which can not only help boost calm but also alleviate insomnia , as this 2023 study shows. Not sure getting out for a half an hour walk every morning is doable right now? Investing in one of the best sunrise alarm clocks is a great place to start.

2. Prioritise movement

Exercise works miracles on the mood. Dancing for happiness can fuel up your endorphins and yin yoga is a favourite for boosting calm amongst celebs like Miley Cyrus.

Personally, I love a good outdoor run for mental health and Jean Cross, a licensed therapist at the EMDR Center of Denver, is also a fan. "Trail running is my go-to practice for staying calm and boosting positivity during the winter months," shares Cross. "Unlike running on pavement, trail running immerses me in nature, providing a sense of escape and serenity that clears my mind."

3. Immerse yourself in nature and the elements

Although it can be tempting to curl up indoors with a cup of cocoa, hoicking yourself off the couch to enjoy nature can boost calm and ease mental tension, one of the reasons that Cross runs outside. "Studies show that time in nature reduces cortisol levels and enhances mood, making trail running a powerful antidote to seasonal stress," she explains.

Plus, a little cold can actually work wonders for your mental health. "The cold air stimulates the body’s thermogenic response, enhancing metabolism and circulation," continues the therapist. "Research indicates that brief exposure to cold can increase norepinephrine levels, improving alertness, mood, and resilience to stress." Not forgetting time spent in daylight is key for keeping your vitamin D levels topped up, which in turn helps to fend off the winter blues and SAD symptoms.

4. Set healthy boundaries and protect your peace

Feel like you have an overwhelming amount of party invites and social events on the agenda at current? Then it might be the perfect time to think about setting some boundaries to ensure you're protecting your energy levels. "Seasonal dips and changes in mood and energy along with getting less daylight can be impactful, so recognise situations or obligations where you're tempted to overextend yourself and reconsider what will bring you the most joy," recommends Lauren Palumbo, a licensed mental health counsellor at Clarity Therapy NYC.

Try this: Ask yourself whether you actually want to go to the events you've RSVP'd to and don't feel obliged. Your mental health is most important, after all. Learn to say no, where you can, and be mindful of where to focus your energy so that you don't burn out. You'll also have more time to enjoy what you truly love, which will boost calm in itself.

5. Stay connected with your best people

That said, it's important to stay connected with others during this busy season so you don't end up feeling isolated. While saying no can be powerful, hibernating entirely can be detrimental, too.

Brianna Paruolo, a licensed mental health counsellor, stresses the importance of maintaining your healthy relationships this holiday season and making sure you're carving out time to connect meaningfully with your nearest and dearest. As she explains, boosting your oxytocin levels, aka our bonding chemical which studies say is great to curb stress, is the simplest way to boost mood and maintain calm.

Try this: "Schedule some virtual catch-ups if winter weather limits in-person meetings," she advises. Stuck for fun indoor social activity ideas? Try cooking a nice meal together or get out your favourite board games.

6. Try therapy techniques

Family physician, trauma therapist, and author of The Modern Trauma Toolkit, Christine Gibson, relies on specific mental health techniques at this time of year. One of her go-to's? EFT tapping, which according to this study can relieve stress within minutes.

Never heard of it? It's a simple tapping technique that uses soothing self-touch and self-acupressure to increase calm. "There is a growing research literature showing that these kinds of simple movements can create large shifts in our neural network," says Gibson.

7. Consider stress-reducing supps like magnesium

A healthy balanced diet plays a key role in achieving a stable, calm mood, but often we don't realise where we're falling short. That's where supplementation can come in handy, making sure you know you're hitting your daily targets. Our experts all advised opting for Vitamin D and omega 3 for overall mood and brain health during the winter months.

Another to consider is magnesium, one of the most popular supplements of the year. "This essential mineral is a powerhouse for calming the mind, improving mood, and even boosting energy levels—all of which can make winter days brighter and more manageable," says Natalie Jurado, founder of wellness company, Rooted In.

There's plenty of research backing up magnesium's efficacy. This study, for instance, highlights how not getting enough of the mineral increases our susceptibility to stress and anxiety . For a boost, favour foods like dark chocolate, almonds, pumpkin and leafy greens, and for quicker absorption you can use topical products like sprays and creams. "These work within minutes and are gentle on the digestive system, offering immediate relaxation and mood improvement," continues Jurado.

8. Transform negative thoughts

You'll likely have heard of cognitive behavioural therapy, a form of psychotherapy that encourages you to challenge negative thought patterns.

Studies show that actively working to counter your negative thoughts can help with stress management. While it might be easier said than done, some experts recommend trying to reframe your negative thoughts to ease stress.

Try this: "Replace the negatives with the positive and reinforce best case scenarios," recommends clinical psychologist and author Dr. Monica Vermani. "Imagine things working out for you. Instead of being hard on yourself notice the skills you have and how far you've grown in life."

9. Maintain a gratitude practice

Last but by no means least, taking a moment out of your day to think about what you're grateful for can have a positive impact on your mood and boost calm.

Try this: Psychologist Ilana Lane, Ph.D. recommends focusing on three things per day, no matter how small or insignificant they may appear. "These three things don't need to be big - they can be something as simple as having a delicious meal with your family," she shares. Note this, though - for the practice to be most effective, she recommends writing down your three positives at the end of each day versus reeling off three things that already exist in your brain. This way, you're reinforcing the good thoughts in your brain while giving yourself the option to look back on them and reflect.

Hopefully a few of our expert's favourite stress-busting techniques will help boost calm for you throughout the holidays. That said, if you are experiencing ongoing symptoms of stress and depression , make sure you seek help with online therapy or speak with your GP to get the help you need.

