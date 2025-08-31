Pilates Principles Promise to Upgrade Any Workout in No Time - How to Apply Them to Your Next Session

There’s no doubt about it: Pilates is the workout of the moment. Known for its core-strengthening power, it’s raved about by everyone from professional athletes to models, actresses and (probably) at least half your colleagues. But beyond this, Pilates has also carved out a new entry point into fitness, especially for those with gym anxiety, who dread the intensity of a HIIT class, or who simply don’t fancy washing their hair straight after a workout.

Originally a mat-based method launched in the 1920s, Pilates has since evolved into the multifaceted discipline that we know today, with formats ranging from Reformer Pilates , to Tower Pilates, to STOTT Pilates, to wall Pilates .

But while the variations are endless, every style of Pilates is built on six core principles. They aren’t just abstract concepts: they’re what make the method so effective at delivering a serious burn while also calming your nervous system (yes, really - a 2025 study in the Healthcare Journal found that Pilates helps to release anxious tension and reduce our psychophysical response to stress).

If you’ve ever been in a Pilates class and heard your instructor tell you to “make the movement smaller” or “slow it right down,” you’ll know what I mean. In Pilates, momentum and brute force won’t get you very far. In fact, they’ll probably hold you back, which is exactly why you see videos of elite athletes shaking within minutes on a Reformer bed.

To tap into the deep core strength, postural control, balance and flexibility that Pilates is known for (and that research consistently supports), it’s not just about what you do, but how you move.

“Joseph Pilates, who created the discipline, had a philosophy which extended beyond the mat,” says Caroline Bragg, Master Pilates Trainer at Third Space. “The principles used in the movements are designed to help you in your everyday life, not just your workouts, which is why we refer to Pilates as a practice, not just a fitness class.”

So what are these six principles, and how can you use them to upgrade not just your Pilates sessions, but any workout?

Keep scrolling, because ahead, you’ll find everything you need to know about the six Pilates principles: what they are, how they work, and how to apply them to your training (and your day-to-day life).

The Six Pilates Principles are at the Heart of Pilates - How To Master Them On and Off The Mat

What are the six Pilates principles?

Created by the students of Joseph Pilates to help them understand and embody his teaching, “the six Pilates principles are breath, concentration, control, precision, centre and flow,” says Bragg.

And as Ally Barron , Pilates Instructor and Founder of Align by Ally , explains, these six principles are at the very heart of the Pilates method. "These six principles guide instructors all over the world, and should be woven into every Mat and Reformer session, helping us to stay connected to the true essence of the practice.”

While they're taught on the Mat, the Pilates Principles can be transferred to almost any form of movement, explains Alice West , Pilates Instructor and Co-Founder of The Aloha Girls . ”Think of the principles like cross-training for your mind-body connection. Pilates may be where they’re taught, but they can, and should, be used everywhere - think lifting, running, yoga, or even dancing.

How do the six Pilates principles support your practice?

All three teachers agree that mastering the six Pilates principles will unlock huge improvements for your practice, but, as Barron explains, the benefits don’t stop there. “Mastering the six Pilates principles can completely transform not just your practice, but how you move through everyday life,” she says.

So, without further ado...

1. Breath

If you’ve ever found yourself holding your breath in Pilates, you’ll know just how much easier it becomes when you finally let out an exhale. “Focusing on your breathing helps to oxygenate the body, improves circulation and connects you with your deep abdominal muscles,” says Bragg.

“This assists movement by helping you to focus and relax during the exercise,” adds West, “whilst the added oxygen to the muscles improves endurance.”

2. Concentration

“Concentration is really about sending the energy to the correct muscles, particularly those in your deep core,” explains West. “It’s about tuning into your body and moving with intention, both of which can enable us to make the most of every movement.”

“It’s a principle which is particularly difficult to get right in the modern world,” adds Bragg, “as we often have multiple metaphorical tabs open in our minds. This is where applying more presence and control to your body in Pilates improves your mind-body connection in a way that can be helpful to your wider life.”

3. Control

“Efficiency of movement is central to Pilates,” says Bragg, a point which West echoes when she says, “it really means that you aren’t just flopping around your mat. Every movement is guided, which makes your workout not only safer for your muscles and joints, but also far more effective.”

4. Precision

“Precision looks at your pace and alignment,” says West. “Instead of rushing, in Pilates you are looking to make every repetition count, by making sure that each motion has a purpose, and is executed with alignment across your spine, trunk and limbs.”

“Precision goes hand in hand with your breath,” adds Barron. “Perfect form and alignment are powered by the timing and control of your breath, which is why your instructor should cue your breath and alignment seamlessly to help you bring every movement together.”

5. Centre

“Your centre isn’t just your abs,” West goes on. “It’s known as your powerhouse, and it refers to utilising your core strength across your entire trunk. Learning how to use this will benefit everything you do, from lifting weights to maintaining good posture whilst sitting at your desk.”

”Your powerhouse is where every movement should begin,” adds Barron. “It is the foundation of strength and stability.”

6. Flow

When performed at its most advanced level, Pilates is a dynamic practice, which Bragg says “should flow like a dance, not as separate exercises. When looking at the classical mat sequence in particular, the 34 exercises should string seamlessly together.”

“It’s that feeling when everything clicks,” says West. “The transitions between each movement will feel graceful, helping you to develop coordination and rhythm that extend beyond the mat.”

How to apply the six Pilates principles, according to top experts

“Start small and stay curious,” says West, who suggests that, rather than trying to master all six principles at once, it's best to “pick one to focus on during a session, such as your breath, and build from there, gradually adding new principles as each starts to feel like second nature.”

Bragg agrees, explaining that “there is quite a strong overlap between the principles, which means that once you get used to one, you often start to find the others follow suit.”

West explains that she usually starts with the breath when working with a new student, because it guides every movement performed throughout the class.

”I often use the five minutes of class to guide lateral breathing, which is where you expand your ribcage to the sides and back on the inhale, and then gently draw the belly in and up on the exhale. A top tip here is to place your hands on the side of your ribs and close your eyes, providing tactical feedback which works wonders.”

Your breath, in particular, is a principle which can be practised both on and off the mat, as Barron explains. “Practising how to pair your breath with pelvic floor engagement is one of the most valuable tips I can share,” she says, and “it can be done anywhere, whether you’re sitting at your desk, in the car, or relaxing at home.”

Barron says to “start by taking a slow, deep inhale, then as you exhale, gently engage and lift your pelvic floor.” She reminds us that we don’t need to squeeze too hard, however. “It’s about finding a subtle connection. Learning to coordinate the breath with pelvic floor engagement strengthens your core and improves your control, precision, and overall movement quality. Once this becomes second nature, you’ll feel more supported in every exercise, and will even notice the benefits in your posture, balance, and daily activities.”

When asked which is the most difficult principle to master, West turns to precision. “Precision asks for awareness across every inch of a movement,” she says. “You need to know where your shoulder blades are, how your toes are pointed, what your breath is doing, the list goes on.”

Again, West refers to tactical feedback here to help us master our precision. “Instead of just telling yourself to relax your shoulders, ask a teacher or friend to lightly press on your shoulder blades to encourage them to glide down and in.”

”Using props can also help,” she adds. “Something like a Pilates ball between the thighs in a glute bridge can help to provide feedback, keeping your alignment and your inner thighs active.”

”And don’t forget to slow it down,” she concludes. “This helps you to feel which muscles are actually working in each exercise.”

Will the Pilates principles benefit the rest of my training? “Yes definitely,” says Alice West , Pilates Instructor and Co-Founder of The Aloha Girls . “The core strength you build in Pilates translates directly into strength training. Once you know how to activate your transverse abdominis and pelvic floor, your lifts, such as squats, deadlifts or overhead press, will become much more powerful and most importantly, safer.” “The Pilates principle of control is also hugely important in strength work,” she explains. “If you’re able to resist gravity on the way down rather than just dropping into the movement, you’ll protect your joints and improve your muscle engagement.” “Then there’s breath, which is essential for both strength training and running,” West goes on. “Exhaling on the exertion helps to maintain core stability in strength work, whilst the lateral breathing pattern we use in Pilates helps to train your rib cage to expand more efficiently, which can help to prevent the side stitch feeling in running.” It’s a point which Ally Barron , Pilates Instructor and Founder of Align by Ally , can attest to. “I used to hate running and struggled with severe patellar tendonitis after my first half-marathon. However, after teaching Pilates full-time, I decided to put my new strength, core control, and breath work to the test, which meant revisiting running. Three years later, I’m running completely pain-free, and I have cut 19 minutes off my half-marathon time. Pilates has made me a better runner and a stronger mover all around.”