I'm going on holiday this month - 6 fitness essentials I swear by for keeping me on track while I'm away

It's officially June, which means one thing and one thing only: it's nearly holiday time, and yes, I'm currently counting down the days until I'm lying in the sunshine, ice-cold beer in hand and a bag of Paprika crisps nearby. That said, I'm also the kind of person who loves using my holidays to bank some miles or enjoy a beach workout or two - which is what inspired the idea of writing this handy guide to my holiday workout essentials for you.

While everyone's chosen form of relaxation will vary, if you're anything like me, holidays offer both a chance to relax and also ample time to bank some scenic, sightseeing workouts in a new destination. I've always loved running abroad as a way to get a feel for a new area, sightsee quickly and on foot, and scout out some post-run restaurants, too.

That said, if the idea of packing what's essentially another entire wardrobe for your trip fills you with dread, I understand. It's taken me a few years to really whittle these down to what the actual essentials are. True story - I've lugged my massage gun and foam roller on a few trips in the past adamant that I'd use them while away, only for them to lie untouched in the bottom of my suitcase for the entirety of the trip. Whatever you pack for your holiday workouts needs to be multifaceted, in my opinion, especially if you're travelling light or only taking hand luggage.

So without further do - my tried and tested essentials for any summer holiday. Of course, it goes without saying here if you're someone who enjoys lying horizontal by the pool for your summer break and forgetting your usual workout routine entirely until you return home, more power to you. Holidays are about doing what brings you joy, after all, and that'll differ from person to person.

I personally love having the time to lie in, relax, but also bank some mileage and beach workouts, which is why I've written up the below - my ultimate holiday workout essentials packing list, for anyone who's keen to get a sweat on this summer. Summer workouts, at the ready.

6 holiday workout essentials to pack this summer

1. Versatile trainers

My first holiday fitness essential is an obvious one: a cute pair of trainers for holiday hikes, runs, and adventures. I could chat for hours about trainers as a runner, but actually think that deciding on the right pair of trainers for your holiday is actually a particularly hard feat. You'll want a pair that are comfortable and won't rub, that look cute for both workouts and day wear, and that also support you through your sessions. So many options look great but don't perform, or vice versa - but loads of the new designs and colourways from HOKA tick both boxes IMO.

I've tested their Bondi, Mach and Cielo trainers, the latter of which are designed exclusively with racing in mind and so won't be best suited as a holiday all-rounder. The Bondi and Mach designs, on the other hand, are brilliant, supportive, stable jack of all trades, both looking and feeling great. The below colourway gets a particularly big yes from me.

(Image credit: HOKA)

HOKA Mach 5 Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £130 at HOKA Reasons to buy + Cushioned and comfortable + Specially designed tab for those with Achilles niggles + Stable. Reasons to avoid - Laces are long - Not as propulsive as other competitors - Limited range of colourways currently available.

2. A cute runsie

Next up - and this one I'm pretty chuffed with - is this Free People runsie (yes, I might own three). Not only are they a great functional piece of kit (professional runner Philly Bowden wore one to race in last week), but they look stylish and can be worn, as with the trainers above, for both workouts and day to day.

Available in 20 fun colours, I normally pair mine with a cap for sweat sessions and an oversized striped shirt and Raffia bag for day wear. Saving packing space? Tick.

(Image credit: Free People)

Free People Righteous Runsie Today's Best Deals £88 at Free People Reasons to buy + Great for running + Sweat Wicking + Doesn't ride up Reasons to avoid - Bra needed for extra support

3. A good pair of sunglasses

While I was tempted to include my favourite pair of Oakley or HYSTRYDE running sunglasses here, let's be honest - if you're going away for one to two weeks and are only going to squeeze a handful or runs or workouts in, packing a pair of sunglasses that you're only going to use during said workouts is a bit of a waste of packing space.

That's why I rigorously test all of my day glasses pre-packing to make sure I've got a few that I can wear for date night and dinners out, but also whack on for beach miles in 30-degree heat. Trust me on this one - a good pair of sunglasses to shield your eyes from the sun if you're going somewhere sunny could be the make or break between a good and a not-so-good session.

Jimmy Fairly shades get my vote, as they're sturdy, versatile, and look great with almost any outfit. That said, if you have a narrow or small head, do make sure you get them to tighten them for you in-store when you buy. This ensures they actually stay in place and won't slip down or fall off your face.

(Image credit: Jimmy Fairly)

The Meli Icons Today's Best Deals £135 at Jimmy Fairly Reasons to buy + Flattering shape + Made from bio-acetate, a plant-based and biodegradable material Reasons to avoid - An investment.

4. A large water bottle

While it might feel like my gigantic water bottle is taking up way too much precious suitcase space when I'm packing, I know taking one on my trips is absolutely key to making sure I stay hydrated (and save ££ on a million and one wasteful plastic water bottles, while I'm at it).

Water bottles for me act as a visual cue, you see, to stay hydrated but also to get moving. I normally drink one of these during my morning workouts, hydrating me and setting myself up for the day, which I like doing on holiday too. I'm only human, though, so take the visual cue of my handy bottle away and throw in some holiday cocktails = a very dehydrated Ally.

I also always chuck in a few electrolyte tabs or sachets, my favourite at the moment being the SiS dissolvable tablets or HUMANTRA sachets. Sure, it might seem cumbersome while you're packing, but it'll make sure you stay on top of your hydration for your holiday. Another need to know about this particular lululemon design: it's really handy for clipping onto hiking rucksacks and also keeps your liquid at the temperature it enters the bottle at all day. Ice cold drinks by the pool, anyone?

(Image credit: lululemon)

Back To Life Sport Bottle 24oz Today's Best Deals £38 at lululemon Reasons to buy + 2/3 of a litre + Keeps liquid hot or cool + Can attach to bag or rucksack. Reasons to avoid - An investment.

5. Ankle weights and a resistance band

The only workout tool I take on holiday, bar my trainers, are these handy Bala ankle weights. I have the slightly heavier version (2kg per ankle) and love how simple they are to whack on and use.

While I never used to take weights on holiday with me and would just focus on cardio sessions instead, I love the endorphin boost post Pilates and having the option of mixing my workouts up a little while I'm away.

Plus, they really don't take up much room in your case, making them another great fitness addition to chuck in and help keep you moving. I also nearly always throw a resistance bag in my suitcase - they're tiny, weigh nothing, and are a great way of adding tension to your sessions and working certain muscle groups that you can't with bodyweight alone.

(Image credit: Free People)

Bala Bangles Today's Best Deals View at Cult Beauty Global View at Beauty Bay View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Simple to use + Easy to transport + Adds an element of tension to home workouts. Reasons to avoid - Might be too heavy for hand luggage.

6. My regular supplements

Last but by no means least - supplements. I personally take an Epitome probiotic, MyOva Myo-inositol complex, and a Wild Nutrition women's multivitamin and beauty supplement each morning. So, why on holiday? Well, I like taking my vits year round so I know that, even when I'm enjoying treats during the course of my trip, I'm still ticking off some health non-negotiables.

While what you're supplementing will vary vastly from me - we're different, after all - it's probably worth sticking to your usual supplements on your trip to ensure you feel your best.

(Image credit: Wild Nutrition)