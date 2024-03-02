My honest Fluid Form Pilates review? There's a reason it's been my go-to workout for the past two years

Before you get into my full Fluid Form Pilates at home review, let me tell you this - there's a reason it's my go-to workout and one of the only sweat sessions I've fully stuck to.

See, I'm not the first Fashion Editor to try Fluid Form Pilates at home - my maternity cover Zoe Anastasiou was thoroughly impressed by it when she trialled it (so much so, she still does it). But I'm a firm believer in getting different opinions for most things in life, especially if it involves parting with your cash on a regular basis.

Pilates is having a moment at current, with Reformer studios and wall Pilates taking over social media feeds. So, why opt for Pilates workouts, you ask? Besides the fact that they're a firm favourite of the likes of celebrities Hailey Bieber and Harry Styles, there are ample studies to prove that Pilates is seriously effective at boosting your general wellbeing. The benefits of Pilates span improved strength, muscle tone, flexibility and mental health, with this Muscle, Ligaments and Tendons study, confirming it to boost abdominal and lumbo-pelvic stability, too.

I've been trying Fluid Form for months now and have a fair few thoughts on the training method. Keep reading for my honest Fluid Form Pilates review - and don't miss our guides to Pilates for beginners and the best 20 minute Pilates workouts and 30 minute Pilates workouts, while you're here.

My honest Fluid Form Pilates review? It's my go-to workout for a reason

What is Fluid Form?

First things first, here's the lowdown on Fluidform: it was created in 2012 by instructor Kirsten King, who was teaching different Pilates-inspired workouts at her studio in Australia.

There are now seven studios in the country, but what really made FF popular were the at-home workouts, which were brought to a whole new global audience during lockdown.

There are hundreds of workouts available online, with new ones uploaded weekly. And the best parts? You can search them by level (beginner, intermediate, advanced), duration, equipment, activity type (boxing, mat, reformer, relaxation), workout type (cardio etc) and even which body part you'd like to work on (abs, arms...).

Does Fluid Form pilates work?

In a word: yes. I saw results within just a couple of weeks, but more on that later. The main reason why FF workouts work is that even the most time-poor and unmotivated of people, in my opinion, will be able to squeeze in a weekly workout. I've tried many fitness programmes, including Kayla Itsines's Bikini Body challenge, over the years. The issue I've found is that they can be time-consuming, not to mention you often won't be able to do them at home unless you invest in a lot of equipment. Plus, I found that once the challenge period is over (it's often twelve weeks), you're a bit at a loss as to what to do to maintain it.

Fluid Form, in my opinion, solves all of those issues. The workouts vary in length (think five to 50 minutes), meaning you don't need loads of time on your hands. Plus, you don't need loads of equipment - some of the sessions even require no equipment. Although they are all Pilates-based, they're also different enough (some have boxing, barre and HIIT elements) so you'll never get bored. And make no mistake, just because the workouts are short doesn't mean you aren't getting a proper workout in, either - I've been left sweating after just ten minutes, at times.

My Fluid Form Pilates review: After two years, it's still my go-to

During my pregnancy

I've been doing FF workouts at home now for over two years, during which my body went through some serious transformations. The most obvious was the birth of my baby and, for full transparency, I first signed up for the workouts in the months leading up to the birth. I was always quite active and wanted to maintain my strength and movement levels during pregnancy (I'd been told by experts that both would help with delivery and recovery). I found the prenatal exercises to be just the right amount of gentle and tough, and they also really helped my blood flow, which is essential for the health of both mothers and babies during pregnancy.

Ultimately, I don't know if those workouts specifically helped in the delivery of my daughter, but I will say I had a relatively easy and quick natural birth.

Penny trying the Fluid Form Pilates workouts at home (Image credit: Future)

As a postpartum option

Then I switched to postpartum exercises. Disclaimer: I was in absolutely no rush to "lose any baby weight" here and feel passionate that everyone should do what they feel is right for their bodies. Personally, I was keen to gain back some of my strength after my doctor ok'd exercise at my three-week check-up.

The postnatal exercises are kind to your body and offer variations for women who have had C-sections or suffer from separated stomach muscles. I didn't give myself any targets, I just fitted in workouts during my baby's nap times, often only ten to fifteen minutes. I started with just one workout a week and then added a couple more once I felt ready.

I would feel out of breath pushing my baby's pram up the hill on our walks, yet after maybe two to three weeks of doing Fluid Form Pilates at home, I could walk up the hill with ease. Aiming for a mix of ab and leg workouts (I didn't target my arms too much as I knew that holding my baby was working them out enough), after about two months, I'd lost any baby weight without even focusing on it and could visibly see toning on my stomach and thighs.

Fast forward over a year and I think I'm the strongest I've ever been - despite the fact I only do three fifteen to twenty-minute workouts a week. That said, I'm sure running after a toddler also helps.

Fluid Form Before and After

Penny before and after trying Fluid Form (Image credit: Future)

As I didn't want to put pressure on myself to get back to my pre-pregnancy body, I didn't really take any proper before and after pictures, but I've scrolled through Google Photos and found some images of myself two weeks post-partum, in early July 2022 (left) and a recent one from December 2024 (right).

That said, I'd like to emphasise that we all recover from giving birth differently. Some bodies take more time to regain strength than others, so it's important to treat yourself kindly. These are purely to illustrate my review.

How much does Fluid Form cost?

Fluid Form at home costs the equivalent of £10 a month ($20 AUD), which gives you unlimited access to 300+ workouts. When you sign up to the twelve month plan, you also get a welcome pack of free equipment including resistance bands, a Pilates ball and discs.

