I tried the viral Daisy Keech ab workout with 61M views – here's why I definitely wouldn't recommend it

If you’ve got access to the internet, are a fan of fitness and are partial to spotting viral videos, you’ve probably heard of the Daisy Keech ab workout, which, over the past four years, has racked up more than 61 million views (and counting).

Titled the "Hourglass Abs Workout", the ten minute bodyweight circuit is the brainchild of YouTube creator and influencer Daisy Keech and, in her own words, this nine-move sesh is designed to "cinch" your waist.

However, as award-winning PT Emma Simarro, founder of Building Body Confidence, is quick to point out: "No amount of abdominal exercises will give you an hourglass shape. This is genetic." Simarro is also keen to highlight that spot reduction (the idea that you can reduce fat in a specific area of your body) is simply not possible. "You can do all the core exercises you like but they won’t reduce body fat in this area," she goes on.

Of course, workout videos go viral all the time. And here at Marie Claire UK, anything that encourages people to move more and sit less is a big tick in our books. But we believe that these viral workout routines are always best when coming from a qualified fitness expert, like a personal trainer, who can provide tips on form, and modifications based on your own health and fitness levels.

So why has there been a +3,350% spike since October 2024 in Google searches for this workout? Why has this circuit garnered millions of views? And could these ab moves help to strengthen my core? In the name of journalism, I was keen to find out. Keep scrolling to watch the workout and discover what I learned after completing it two days back to back.

My Daisy Keech ab workout review? I wouldn't give it a go

What is Daisy Keech's workout routine?

This 10-minute circuit contains nine exercises in total, all focused on hitting your abs and core. Keech does each of these exercises for one minute, before swiftly moving on to the next move. These include:

Basic crunches Bicycle kicks Jack Knives - aim for 15 each side Russian twists Toe Taps Bicycle Crunches - aim for 15 each side Scissor Kicks Reverse Crunches Butterfly kicks

You don't need any equipment to do the bodyweight workout and can do it from anywhere - for example, Keech herself has done this circuit outside on a throw.

Hourglass Abs Workout | 10 Minutes - YouTube Watch On

Is the Daisy Keech ab workout effective?

Any workout prepped by a PT can be effective if done with the correct form. For example, the best expert-approved Pilates ab workouts can work to strengthen and tone, but also to injury-proof your body while the best ab toning exercises , when combined with a thorough workout routine spanning both strength training and cardio, can be a useful way to boost and futureproof overall health.

However, this workout from influencer Keech aims to help carve out an "hourglass waist", which, as certified PT Simarro noted isn’t possible. “We can’t spot reduce body fat in any part of our body, fat loss can only be achieved through diet (a calorie deficit) and even then, we can’t dictate where the body fat comes from,” the expert confirms.

And research, like this randomised controlled trial , further highlights that ab exercises alone won’t reduce belly fat. Instead, ab definition is defined by a whole range of factors, like lifestyle, genetics and diet.

In the workout, Keech says she "specifically" doesn't do any exercises that will work her obliques outwards as she wants "more of an hourglass shape." "So every single exercise I do is to kind of cinch my waist, rather than to build it out," the YouTube star says. But PT Simarro believes we should be reframing the narrative around fitness — and training for our overall health and wellbeing, rather than for just aesthetical purposes.

"We need to be strengthening our core muscles to support our overall strength, balance, mobility and stability," the PT says. "A strong core supports our everyday movement and prevents a multitude of injuries and structural imbalances. It goes way beyond what it looks like," she notes.

"The exercise selection isn’t inherently wrong, you just don’t need to do all of them and I would certainly be more concerned with the technique, tempo and engagement than how much I can do in ten minutes," she goes on.

What happened after I tried the Daisy Keech ab workout

Day one

I never knew how long one minute could last until I started doing Keech’s basic crunches. Keech does her crunches on her back with her feet off the ground, which makes it a harder exercise to complete. I started doing this, but a few crunches in, I decided to drop my legs to stabilise my lower body so I could leverage my torso.

Bicycle kicks and Jack knives are next and by this point, my abs and core are well and truly on fire. Keech doesn’t give you any cues throughout the whole workout, which is fine for those who have mastered these moves before. But if you're new to any or all of these exercises, you might end up craning your neck to see what exercise is next and how to do it.

Another thing you’ll notice about this workout? Well, along with zero clues, you’ll also have no rest time in between each exercise. There's also no timer or countdown telling you how long you have left of each move. This meant that not only was my core exhausted by exercise three, but every 15 seconds or so I was looking up to see how long left I had. And to my burning core's dismay, it was often a lot longer than I had thought!

Once I'd mustered up the strength to get through Russian twists and toe taps my abs felt like they were working overtime to keep up. So, instead of seeing how many reps I could do in the minute, I decided to take the next four exercises slowly but surely, putting my form at the forefront.

Becks trying the Daisy Keech ab workout at home (Image credit: Becks Shepherd)

Day two

Day two rolls around and I’m hoping the 10-minute session goes quicker than the day before. Unfortunately, this isn't the case. Not only does my core hurt from the previous 10-minute session, but what’s worse: my mind knows what’s coming.

Instead of starting this workout with the intention of hitting every exercise as many times as possible, I put my form first. If I'm unable to complete the recommended 15 Jack knives or Russian twists, I won't be kicking myself for it.

Again, I get to exercise three, which is Jack knives, and my abs are feeling the intense burning sensation that comes from doing any workout without having a rest time in between each move. Thankfully, an advert pops up on YouTube which gives me 10 seconds of bliss, before I can press "skip" and get back to it.

I take each of the next six exercises at my own pace, focusing on my breathing and form, while engaging my core as I lift and lower my legs during the scissor kicks and butterfly kicks.

Becks during the workout challenge (Image credit: Becks Shepherd)

My conclusion?

When you break it down, this circuit is nothing new. For example — be it crunches, reverse crunches or toe taps — you’ve probably done most of these nine moves before. But though this might be the case, it's not a circuit I'll be bookmarking to come back to later.

I say this because my core felt worn out after exercise three. And, as Simarro explains, many will put this down to the 'burn' that comes after doing a fiery ab workout, but the PT suggests this could be as a result of 'fatigue 'rather than building strength in the muscles.

"As the circuit goes on, your body won’t be able to transport as much oxygen to the muscles which will leave them feeling more tired," she says. "This can also impact our technique, which could risk injury.”

Plus, throughout my years of strength training, I’ve grasped what type of exercises and workouts I like doing. Whether it's Pilates or weights, I much prefer to work smarter, not harder. Therefore, I tend to stick to compound exercises, like squats, lunges or chin-ups that work multiple muscles and multiple joints all at once, so I can get more bang for my buck.

I’ve also learned that your core is way more than just your abs. Though these two words are often used interchangeably, they are not the same thing. Your core is made up of many muscles, like your erector spinae, pelvis, lower back and transversus abdominis. Whereas your 'abs' refer to your rectus abdominis, AKA your six-pack muscles (which are just one part of your core).

As this article, published in the Journal of Sports Sciences, shows, a strong core has the power to enhance your posture, reduce injury and improve overall balance and stability. Which, in my view, is more desirable than achieving an 'hourglass waist'.

