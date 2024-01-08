Chances are, you’ve probably heard of the many benefits of meditation . It can improve memory, boost concentration levels, and reduce stress levels, with some studies even suggesting that it may be effective at decreasing the risk of age-related health problems like memory loss - which is probably why celebrities including Kendall Jenner, Katy Perry and Gwyneth Paltrow are reported to swear by transcendental meditation, a straightforward technique that promises to soothe the mind.

Let’s be real for a second here - actually doing meditation can be tough, right? Sure, you want to meditate, but when your mind is already overwhelmed with WhatsApp messages and random TikTok theories, rolling out a yoga mat and clearing your thoughts is much easier said than done.

That’s where transcendental meditation, or TM, comes in. It's a straightforward technique that’s said to calm the mind and help you slip into a blissful, stress-free state. No wonder it's a go-to tool for over six million people worldwide, including countless celebrities.

According to proponents of the trend, the unique thing about this wellness practice is that it’s easier to tap into than other types of meditation - the kind where you need to master natural control over your thoughts, worries and distractions. And as an added bonus, you don't need an ounce of spirituality to get involved.

Transcendental meditation: your guide

What is transcendental meditation?

Meditation has its fair share of challenges - we'll be the first to admit that taking control of your internal chatter can be challenging at the best of times, right?

That's where transcendental meditation comes in. It differs from other types of zen practice on the market because it doesn’t involve concentrating, trying to empty the mind, or having to be totally "in the present."

Sounds good, right? Instead, you sit comfortably with closed eyes and silently repeat a "mantra" - a specific sound or word which has no meaning. Normally this mantra is given to you by a trained TM teacher and is personal and unique to you.

The idea is that the simple action of repeating a word over and over allows the brain to settle into a state of deep relaxation and restful alertness, going beyond the surface level of everyday thoughts to access a state of pure consciousness.

Anyone can adopt the practice at home, with coaches advising that you'd ideally aim to practice the form of meditation for 20 minutes in the morning and 20 minutes at night.

When was transcendental meditation invented?

TM was created about 70 years ago in the mid-1950s by Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, an Indian spiritual leader.

It gained a buzz in the 1960s and 1970s, partly thanks to endorsement by celebrities and musicians like The Beatles.

Over time, TM has evolved and spread globally, with the establishment of an organisation called the Transcendental Meditation movement. This movement set up centres globally and trained instructors to teach the practice. Today, TM is exclusively taught by authorised TM instructors.

What are the benefits of transcendental meditation?

According to Bob Roth, one of Hollywood's most sought-after meditation teachers, the health benefits of building a daily practice of transcendental meditation are pretty incredible - especially if you’re someone that struggles with stress.

Roth is the chief executive of the David Lynch Foundation , founded in 2005 by Mulholland Drive filmmaker David Lynch (who is a big fan of meditation). The foundation promotes the use of TM to help at-risk groups, including veterans with PTSD, survivors of domestic violence, students in underserved schools, and communities experiencing trauma or high levels of stress.

"The research-backed benefits include a reduction of stress, tension, anxiety, fatigue, and burnout," explains Roth. "When you're acutely anxious, the body releases high levels of a hormone called cortisol. While a good night's sleep reduces cortisol by 10%, studies show that just 20 minutes of TM can decrease cortisol levels by as much as 30 to 40%."

“Think of your mind as an ocean,” Roth continues. “There are choppy waves at the surface, but the depth of the ocean is calm and silent. Other types of meditation involve concentration or control of the mind, to try and calm those anxious choppy wave thoughts. In transcendental meditation, you learn how to access a vertical dimension of the mind, where it’s inherently calmer and quieter.

He adds: “As the mind settles down, the body gains a state of rest and relaxation, deeper than the deepest part of deep sleep. That deep rest is what helps to heal the body.”

Is transcendental meditation scientifically backed?

Short answer: yes. Peer-reviewed research, some of which was funded by the National Institutes of Health in the US, suggests the technique could be an effective mind-body practice for reducing stress and its related disorders including high blood pressure .

One 2017 analysis found that practising TM could reduce systolic and diastolic blood pressure at a similar rate as other healthy lifestyle changes, such as diet and exercise.

“There's been about 400 published studies on transcendental meditation,” says Roth. “As well as decreasing stress and stress-related disorders, recent studies have also found it to be beneficial for anxiety and PTSD , depression , burnout and insomnia.” What's interesting is that even if you don't struggle with stress or mental health issues, research has found that there are still advantages to gain from the practice, like increased happiness, energy and a better sense of personal self.

What's it like to practice transcendental meditation?

Krystal Roxx, 39, has been incorporating this wellness practice into her routine for a year now.

"As a DJ who also teaches yoga, I’ve explored a lot of meditation methods like breathwork and healing frequencies, as well as ice baths and acupuncture to improve my clarity and focus. However, I struggled to concentrate my mind until a friend who was trained in TM suggested I give it a try."

"It turned out to be the game-changer in my meditation practice. Being an entrepreneur in a creative industry, my mind is constantly buzzing with ideas. Like most people, I sometimes grapple with anxieties and fears, and finding a method that resonated with me was challenging.”

"But TM became a gateway for me. It helps me switch my nervous system to a rest and digest state, almost like superfast charging my mind to airplane mode."

"In the chaos of daily life, having a disciplined meditation practice allows me to reconnect with my body and mind, reminding me of my purpose and grounding me in the present without losing touch with my emotions. It's like finding the best spot to hang out."

“I don't follow a strict schedule - I practice it imperfectly, whether that's backstage at gigs or while I'm travelling on the tube. I particularly like doing it during my 20-minute commute as it anchors me and works wonders for my mind.”

How can I get started with transcendental meditation?

The tricky thing about TM is that you can’t just hop on an app or learn by self-study. It’s typically taught one-on-one by a certified instructor so that you can get a solid understanding of the technique before you try it at home. Plus, that’s how you get your hands on your personalised mantra.

The course runs for four days, with follow-ups, access to the TM community app, and regular check-ins. They set the fees based on your annual income - so if you earn under £25,000, it’s £395, but over £60,000, it jumps to £725.

It goes without saying that in today’s climate, the cost factor can make TM way less accessible compared to other meditation practices that offer free resources without the same financial commitment. So, it might not be for every budget.

That said, some centres offer scholarships or discounts, so it’s worth finding your local centre on the UK Transcendental Meditation site to find out what the deal is.

