I was sceptical of the viral 3-2-1 method - but after extensive research, have decided to use it to plan my workouts. Here's why

Love them or hate them, trending TikTok workouts won’t be going anywhere this year - and as we kick into 2025, there’s a new(ish) kid on the block. Meet the 3-2-1 workout method, the latest trend promising improved muscle strength, better stamina, and all-around better results from our fitness regimes.

The concept is pretty simple and asks participants to aim for three strength training workouts, two Pilates sessions, and one cardio workout each week. And while the method isn't necessarily anything new - it's been popping up on social media since around 2021 - it's recently gained traction as people search for ways to refresh their fitness routines this year. (Case in point: A quick search of the 3-2-1 method on TikTok will show you hundreds of videos of people swearing by this method for fast-acting results).

My first response to these videos was shrouded in scepticism. You see, I’m someone who prefers to exercise in whatever way feels right for my body that day, and rigid structures can often feel unrealistic and difficult to stick to. But, once I understood what the method was, it felt like something I could get on board with. I consider myself a Pilates aficionado, and I also want to prioritise more strength training this year, so the 3-2-1 method seemed like a routine that had the potential to tick all of my exercise boxes.

But before I jumped head-first into a new workout plan, I wanted to talk to the experts to get their opinion - and below, they share their honest take. Is the 3-2-1 another fad or worth trying? You'll have to scroll to find out. And if you’re a fan of fitness challenges, make sure you catch our explainers on the 5-10-15 workout, the viral 12-3-20 workout , and the 3-2-8 trend , to get an even better understanding of whether the 3-2-1 is for you. Keep scrolling to find out whether the 3-2-1 workout method is expert-approved.

Meet the 3-2-1 workout method, which promises to boost motivation and more

What is the 3-2-1 workout method?

As above, the 3-2-1 workout method is a structured exercise plan involving three days of strength training (usually divided into upper, lower, and full body), two days of Pilates, and one day of cardio exercise. Given that the World Health Organisation recommends that adults should do muscle-strengthening activities on two or more days per week, the 3-2-1 method definitely ticks this off (and then some, when you take into account the research that's shown how Pilates can build muscle strength).

So, where did the method originate from? It was first coined by Pilates and strength coach Courteney Fisher a couple of years ago, who found herself stuck in a fitness rut and pushing herself through gruelling HIIT workouts that she didn't enjoy. The coach and fitness influencer - who has a huge four million social media followers and counting - shared with the New York Post: “My hormones were all over the place and my body was in a stressed state. I ended up feeling really, really discouraged and exhausted because I was pushing my body so hard but not getting to where I wanted to go.”

That's why she went back to the drawing board to invent the 3-2-1 method, a weekly formula that prioritises low-impact sessions. "I feel so happy with where I’m at," she shared.

What are the benefits of trying the 3-2-1 method?

So, what are the perks of the 3-2-1 method? Unlike some of the other popular workout methods, it can be adapted week by week to fit your schedule, lifestyle and personal preferences. As Jenni Tardiff, a master trainer at The Gym Group explains: "While the method prescribes the number of sessions and the amount of time dedicated to each focus, these can be moved around depending on the gym goers’ lifestyle and existing routine."

That could look like swapping the Pilates for yoga or barre workouts, and ensuring your cardio exercise for the week is a sweat session you genuinely love and enjoy. It's worth noting here, too - your cardio can be literally any movement that increases your heart rate, from indoor walking workouts to group dance classes at the gym. Given that my main gripe with structured workout methods is their rigidity, the fact that you’re able to adapt the 3-2-1 is a definite plus.

Plus, complementing strength-focused workouts with Pilates can have a myriad of benefits, and our experts compared adding a weekly dose of cardio to this pairing to being "the cherry on top of the cake." As fitness and Pilates trainer Tara Riley explains, there’s a good reason that more and more people are starting to pair these three forms of exercise together. “Strength workouts build lean muscle mass and improve bone density, which are both incredibly important factors as we age. Then you’ve got Pilates which improves mobility, core strength, muscle endurance, balance and mind-body connection, and finally cardio, which increases stamina and improves cardiovascular health.”

Which is where the 3-2-1 method comes in, promising to help you tick off all three types of exercise each week in a way that's attainable and enjoyable (with a rest day built in, too).

What do experts think about the 3-2-1 method?

So far, the 3-2-1 method is sounding pretty good. That said, for some, six workouts a week will be way too much and feel totally overwhelming and unattainable. Plus, it's all too easy to see a workout trend on social media and get swept up in a sea of positive anecdotes (which often haven’t been fact-checked or verified, FYI).

But what did the qualified experts have to say? Of the personal trainers, gym professionals and Pilates instructors I spoke to, there was a resounding "yes" with regards to the 3-2-1. “The three components work synergistically to ensure a balanced, sustainable, and effective fitness routine that supports both long-term health and fitness goals,” Tom Brown, level 3 qualified personal trainer and founder of 1st Class Bootcamp told us.

Riley affirms this, explaining that she uses the method to plan her clients’ workouts, as well as her own. “The 3-2-1 method switches between workouts to ensure you are working all muscle groups and not overtraining any one area," she explains. "It also includes active recovery and rest days to help avoid injury."

Riley concludes that the 3-2-1 is basically a well-rounded regime that'll workout your entire body. “The variety keeps it interesting for your body and mind, and by including the range (strength, mobility, cardio) in your training, you can prevent your body from plateauing,” she adds.

Are there any risks with following the 3-2-1 workout method?

While the experts have expressed their support for the 3-2-1 method, it is important to remember that, for most, working out six days a week will simply be too much, especially if you're new to fitness. Thankfully, there aren’t any major physical risks to this regime (it’s a much gentler approach to exercise than tougher structures like the 75 Hard ). But as ever, it’s important to listen to your own body and follow a workout plan that best suits your own needs and fitness goals.

“This method is easily adaptable to individual needs and preferences, but one drawback might be that specific tailoring can be difficult without an instructor or trainer guidance,” Riley emphasises. “So, the 3-2-1 has the potential to be more difficult for a beginner or someone with specific health needs, as they could find the intensity too much or may not know how to adjust accordingly.”

Plus, for someone who’s at the very beginning of their fitness journey, the 3-2-1 might set unrealistic expectations for how many workouts you can feasible (and safely) fit in each week, not to mention encourage over-training.

And you don't need us to tell you that you don't need to workout that much to reap the benefits - far from it. “Recent research has shown that just one weekly gym session can have positive impacts on our health and fitness," advises Tardiff. "Starting with this might be a more approachable and sustainable method for those that are new to the gym."

What does the research say?

As of yet, there aren’t many dedicated studies to the 3-2-1 workout method, but there is plenty of research suggesting that a combination of strength training, Pilates, and cardio exercise can be beneficial for our health.

One study found that Pilates improves core strength, which helps make you more efficient and controlled during strength training exercises. As Brown explains, “Pilates strengthens the deep stabilising muscles that support the spine and joints, helping to improve your alignment and prevent injury. It can also help reduce the muscle tightness that sometimes results from lifting.”

And with regards to the weekly cardio session, Brown emphasises that this will “enhance cardiovascular health and boost endurance, which complements both strength training and Pilates.” Do note, though, that the NHS advises we aim for 150 minutes of cardio activity a week, so only doing one weekly cardio session is unlikely to tick this box on its own (in other words, if you're keen to try the 3-2-1 workout method, it’s important to maintain moderate activity, like walking, alongside your weekly workouts.

I've been trying the 3-2-1 method myself - and am blown away

Micayla Green is 26 and lives in Florida. She's been trying the 3-2-1 workout method for a few months after seeing it online.

"The method has drastically changed my view of fitness. Not just that, but it's also kept me from feeling burnt out from going to the gym every day and doing the same thing every week.”

She credits the method with giving her results she wasn’t getting from her previous workout routine, which took more of a “go as hard as possible” approach.

Micayla before and after trying the 3-2-1 workout method (Image credit: 3-2-1 workout method before and after)

So, is the 3-2-1 workout method really worth trying?

The takeaway? The experts' advice has definitely encouraged me to try the 3-2-1 workout method - not least so I can experience the physical benefits, but because it seems like a sustainable exercise routine I could find consistency in it.

My favourite thing about this method is that it's not a one-size-fits-all approach, which we're firm believers in when it comes to exercise. Perhaps you think the 3-2-1 would suit you and your lifestyle, or maybe you'd prefer to start smaller - the key is finding something that works for you.

