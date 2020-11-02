The Starbucks Christmas menu is here and you’re going to want everything

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Christmas is coming, and lots of festive treats are on offer, whether you’re looking for the perfect condiment (a pigs in blankets mayo, no less), some sparkling gin in a light-up snow globe or a Christmas Colin the Caterpillar to tuck into.

Many coffee chains are also updating their menus, and Starbucks has released details about their festive line-up.

Arriving from 5th November, there will be a number of options available including some vegan additions.

On the drinks menu, there are the traditional Toffee Nut Latte and Gingerbread Lattes, which can be topped with vegan whipped cream if preferred, as well as the fan favourite Eggnog Latte. Plus, there’s new Truffle Deluxe Hot Chocolate (yum) which includes a truffle-flavoured topping.

If you’re looking for a tasty triple sandwich, you can try the Gravy Layer Sandwich full of ham hock and turkey, butternut crush, red cabbage and cheddar cheese enveloping a gravy-soaked slice of sourdough in the centre. We’re drooling.

For those with a sweet tooth, you can expect a Raspberry and Pistachio Linzer Cookie as well as a Sea Salted Caramel and Pecan Swirl. We are so ready.

So what else can you expect to see on the new festive menu? Let’s take a look…

Starbucks Christmas Drinks

• Toffee Nut Latte, from £3.15

• Gingerbread Latte, from £3.15

• Truffle Deluxe Hot Chocolate, from £3.10

• Eggnog Latte, from £3.15

Starbucks Christmas Food

The One with the Gravy Layer Sandwich, from £4.59

• The ‘Tis the Season Turkey Sandwich, from £3.59

• The Very Merry Vegan Wrap, from £2.99

• Raspberry and Pistachio Linzer Cookie, from £1.79

• Sea Salted Caramel and Pecan Swirl, from £2.19

• Christmas Tree Brownie, from £1.90

Dreamy.