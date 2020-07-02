Cheese Nuggets are now available from Ocado and Waitrose

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

McDonalds, eat your heart out.

No, this is not a drill. And no, we’re not referring to the M&S’ cretzels (that’s a croissant-slash-pretzel, FYI) or the solid cheese Easter egg that was released this year, but a new product launch from Seriously.

Dropping online at Ocado.com and in Waitrose next week, you can get your hands on a cheese-tastic treat.

Introducing Seriously’s brand new ‘Cheddar Cheese Nuggets’. They’re a take on the traditional chicken nugget but filled with, well, cheese instead of chicken.

Sound good to you? Yeah, us too. The Scottish cheese producers are well-loved in the UK for their seriously strong cheddar, so we’ve no doubt their new nuggs will be full of the stuff. Move over, McDonald’s cheese bites….

Picture it: a crispy, crunchy outer shell made from breadcrumbs, stuffed with creamy, salty, more-ish cheddar cheese. And not just any cheese—some of the best in the UK. Oh yes.

Cooking instructions, as per the packet, seems pretty straight forward. All you’ve got to do is place them in a pre-heated oven for six minutes and voila. The perfect movie night, date night, or, well, any kind of night meal, really.

Plus, the latest release offers a viable alternative for vegetarians who love a good nugget but normally have to swerve as most contain meat. Three cheers for more (delicious) vegetarian alternatives on the market! Hip hip!

Keen to get your hands on some? You’ll have to wait patiently until next Wednesday, when they’ll be available to buy either in person in Waitrose stores or online at Ocado.com.

They’re on sale for an introductory offer of £2 for six until 28th July. After that, the cheese bites will cost you £3 a packet.

Lactalis UK & Ireland group marketing and category director Heloise Le Norcy-Trott told The Grocer: “With Seriously performing well in the market, we wanted to continue to build on this success by introducing another exciting hot cheese product.”

“With its Scottish heritage, provoking backstory and a proven track record for bringing successful new products to market, we believe that Seriously Nuggets will be a big hit with both consumers and retailers.”

Set your countdowns…