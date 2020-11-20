I’ve always wanted a pizza oven and now I’ve found for less than £200

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Show me someone who has never dreamt of eating a homemade wood-fired pizza, and I will show you a liar.

Surely it doesn’t get much better than dining al fresco with a glass of rosé in hand right? Well now I can finally make my dreams a reality, because I’ve found the ultimate wood-fire outdoor pizza oven, and it’s less than £200 in the Selfridges Black Friday deals.

It’s called the OONI Fyra portable wood-fired outdoor pizza oven, and looks super sleek with its steel shell, plus it’s easily portable and has foldable legs so you can easily store it in a shed when you’re done.

All you need to do to get the discount is apply the code SELFCCE at checkout, and with the extra money you’ve saved, you can even treat yourself to a Le Creuset pot or a Yankee candle.

I’ll be getting mine today in preparation for some wonderful outdoor parties when we’re all allowed to meet up again.

And at least we’ll be following the social distancing guidelines.