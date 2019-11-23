You can now buy personalised Nutella jars and that’s the stocking fillers sorted

Christmas is a month away, which means we are that bit closer to the merriest month of the year. And what treats we can look forward to this festive period – from the best beauty advent calendars to countdown to December 25th, to the six litre bottle of Prosecco that will keep you and your friends topped up if you decide to throw a Christmas get together.

But if you’re looking for the perfect gift for your other half/best friend/colleague who gets that 3pm sugar itch, then you’re in luck.

Debenhams is selling jars of Nutella that you can personalise. A stocking filler dream!

The 400g tub will set you back £4, while the 1kg jar will be £7. Sure, it’s a tad more than the original pot, but it is that bit more special and would make the best present for the Nutella lover in your life.

You’ll be able to pick up your jar from one of the following 30 participating stores across the UK and Ireland: