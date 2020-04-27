These personalised Cadbury’s chocolate hampers are the perfect treat right now

From the M&S cretzel to the new retro sweets ice creams, there are some tasty treats available at the moment for anyone with a sweet tooth.

But if you consider yourself a lover of all things chocolate, Cadbury’s created a box full of their famous bars – and it’ll fit straight through the letterbox.

Made up of 27 bars of chocolate, the box contains some delicious delights including classic Dairy Milks, Twirls, Crunchies and Double Deckers.

The Cadbury Letterbox Hamper costs £34.99 and includes 7 Cadbury Dairy Milk bars, 5 Cadbury Twirl bars, 5 Crunchie bars, 5 Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel bars and 5 Cadbury Double Decker bars.

You can also personalise the hampers if you want to send one to your friends or loved ones in lockdown by adding their name and a lovely message for the recipient.

If you opt for the Cadbury’s Personalised Chocolate Hamper, you’ll get even more goodies so it won’t fit through your letterbox and will be delivered to your door instead.

At £29.99, it includes:

5 x Cadbury Dairy Milk 110g bars

1 x Cadbury Wispa 36g bar

1 x Cadbury Twirl 43g bar

1 x Crunchie 40g bar

1 x Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel 45g bar

1x Cadbury Double Decker 54.5g bar

1 x Cadbury Heroes 290g carton

1 x Cadbury Milk Tray 78g box

1 x Oreo Biscuits 154g

1 x Golden Oreo Biscuits 154g

1 x Toblerone 100g bar

Both can be bought on Prezzybox.

‘Inside, they’ll find everything from Cadbury Milk Tray and Heroes to the iconic Toblerone and Oreo biscuits,’ says Cadbury.

‘This is the perfect hamper for a whole family (or just the one choccie lover, we’re not here to judge) and can be personalised with their name and a sweet message!’

We’re sold.