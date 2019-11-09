It is the ultimate superfood, so here are all the Manuka honey benefits for tip-top health and beauty

Manuka honey benefits for health and beauty have been celebrated for centuries, ever since it was used by the Maori community in New Zealand because of its incredible anti-bacterial and healing properties (it can even be used as a hay fever remedy), and celebrities including Gwyneth Paltrow and Scarlett Johannson are said to be big fans.

These are the reasons why you should consider stocking up on the gold elixir that is Manuka honey…

What is Manuka honey?

Produced in New Zealand by bees that pollinate the Manuka bush, Manuka honey is widely regarded as one of the most unique and beneficial forms of honey in the world. There are many Manuka honey benefits that range from healing sore throats and digestive illnesses to curing infections and gingivitis.

There are proven results to show that yes, even though it’s not a raw honey – a type usually associated with health benefits – Manuka honey works, but perhaps because of the price, a lot of people ask if there any downsides to using Manuka honey.

‘There are some cons to using Manuka honey,’ says nutritionist Lorna Driver-Davies from The Nutri Centre. ‘It’s expensive, and all honey is a natural form of sugar, so anyone who needs to be careful around sugar (e.g. diabetics) should be aware of this.’

UMF Manuka honey

As you may have guessed, it is a specialist product, and to really see and feel the Manuka honey benefits you need to get the proper stuff (sadly, not all honey is created equal). So, before you shop, make sure that you’re getting the real deal. Proper Manuka honey comes from New Zealand, and will have a UMF (Unique Manuka Factor) rating of 10+ or more on its label. Cheaper imitations are likely to be less effective.

The UMF number refers to the level of anti-bacterial property in the honey at the time it was packaged. Manuka honey with a UMF less than 10has a low level of activity and may not be effective for some medical conditions. The ideal potency is generally considered to be between UMF 10 and 18. Whereas some people have reported sensitivity to Maunka honey above UMF 20 because of its strength.

Manuka honey uses

Experts say that to reap the Manuka honey benefits, you should take a dose of about 1-2 tablespoons a day. The easiest way to do this is obviously just take it straight for an intense hit. However, you could incorporate it into your breakfast routine by spreading it on a slice of wholemeal or granary toast, adding it to your yoghurt or porridge, or spooning it into a herbal tea for some added sweetness.

Manuka honey benefits for health

From treating a sore throat, to using it topically on your skin, here are the best uses for Manuka honey…

Healing

Manuka honey’s healing properties make it a great all-round wonder food. ‘It has anti-viral, anti-microbial and anti-bacterial properties, and can be used to boost the immune system to help fight off illness and improve skin conditions. It also soothes a sore throat , and can be used externally on cuts, wounds and ulcers to assist with the healing process,’ says Rick Hay, resident nutritionist at Xynergy How to use Manuka honey to treat a sore throat ‘Manuka is perfect to treat and shorten the length and severity of a sore throat,’ says Rick Hay. ‘It fights bacteria and viruses while also boosting the immune system. It’s soothing, and a spoonful can be taken neat, with warm water and lemon juice, or just with warm water. Avoid boiling the water. When taken at the onset of a sore throat it can help prevent it from taking hold.’ Improves digestion Manuka honey benefits include improving the health of your gut and banishing bloating. ‘It can help reduce inflammation from digestive disorders, relieving abdominal discomfort and bloating. It contains a natural pre-biotic, which is important for nurturing the gut’s good bacteria, and can therefore help the digestive system rebalance itself naturally,’ says Liliana Trukawka, nutritional therapist at Comvita. Boosts energy Pure Manuka honey is an ideal staple to give you a buzz when you’re feeling tired. ‘The honey’s high nutrient density makes it a great natural energy booster,’ says Rick Hay. Manuka honey benefits for skin The Manuka honey benefits for overall health are clear to see, however it also has beauty powers, too. ‘Pure, organic Manuka Honey is the perfect natural alternative for curing acne and skin infections,’ says skincare expert Malvina Fraser. ‘It’s also a natural moisturiser that improves skin hydration because it’s able to absorb moisture directly from the air and draw it into the skin.’ Where to buy Manuka honey Just because it’s a specialist product, doesn’t mean you can’t buy Manuka honey from the supermarket. Tesco stocks Manuka, as does Aldi and health shops such as Whole Foods and Holland & Barrett with one of the most popular brands being Manuka Doctor, Rowse and Hilltop Honey. Hilltop Honey Manuka Honey MGO 50+, £8, Tesco Hilltop’s Manuka honey is pure and natural, sourced from the best New Zealand beekeepers (where the Manuka bush is native!). It’s the Manuka bush that gives the honey its much darker colour – the MGO rating on the front of the jar indicates the anti-bacterial strength of the honey. Buy now