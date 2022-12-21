Balance the mince pies and Celebrations with 23 foods to boost immunity

Fun fact for you: there's a high search for thymus gland food on Google. Why? Well, because it's officially cold and flu season and, according to research - including this 2019 study (opens in new tab)published in Thorac Surg Clin., your thymus gland is key to boosting your immunity (aka avoiding the dreaded cold).

How so? Well, the thymus gland is a small gland in your lymphatic system which, fun fact, produces white blood cells. These cells - called T-cells - are key for boosting your immune system and making sure your body is able to fight both disease and infection.

"It also increases the production and activity of infection-fighting white blood cells and has direct anti-viral properties," shares Nina Omotoso, Revital nutritional therapist.

So yep, eating foods that boost your thymus gland can be key for avoiding colds and viruses, such as the flu (read how to nip a cold in the bud (opens in new tab), here).

While we're all for eating what you want at Christmas - 'tis the season, after all - it can be beneficial to focus on mood and health-boosting snacks and meals high in protein, healthy fats and fibre for when you're not celebrating. That way, you'll make sure you don't reach January feeling sluggish.

Ready to learn all about the best foods to fill your plate with? We've asked some of the best experts for their take. Keep scrolling.

Thymus gland food: your guide

While there are no specific thymus gland foods, per se, research has shown that foods that boost general immunity in turn positively impact the thymus gland.

Such as?

1. Foods rich in zinc

"Pumpkin seeds are a great source of zinc, which in turn promotes the function of the thymus gland," explains Omotoso.

Also add kidney beans, cashews, almonds, and chickpeas to basket.

Fun fact: Zinc is one of the most important immune-boosting minerals, and is found in all five foods above.

2. Garlic

"Have a clove or two of garlic a day in your meals," says Patrick Holford, nutritionist and author of Boost Your Immune System.

Why? Because it's naturally anti-viral and anti-bacterial, he shares.

3. Herbs and spices

Did you know? Herbs and spices contain immune-supporting nutrients, explains Holford.

Try this: try adding turmeric to rice or grating ginger into a stir fry.

4. Foods rich in Vitamin C

Such as? Oranges, kiwi, peppers, tomatoes, broccoli, sprouts, cabbage and leafy greens.

Eating just two kiwi gives you around 160mg of vitamin C, which is great when it comes to helping our bodies fight coughs and colds, explains Omotoso.

"Vitamin C enhances our immune response by increasing the production of white blood cells and antibodies," she explains. "It also increases enzymes, and strengthens connective tissue and cell membranes, making it more difficult for viruses to spread through the body and enter cells."

6. Foods rich in Vitamin A

Similarly, foods rich in vitamin A are known to boost immunity.

Opt for foods like kale, carrots, sweet potatoes, pumpkin, mango and melon, if you're keen to give them a try.

7. Cocoa beans

"Eating a few cocoa beans a day could give your immune system a boost," shares Omotoso. "It’s rich in flavonols, a type of antioxidant that can stimulate the immune system."

Do note: while a chocolate bar may sound tempting, it won’t provide the same benefits, shares the expert. That's because there’s less cocoa and more sugar in a regular chocolate bar, so it’s better to stick to the raw bean, if you can find it.