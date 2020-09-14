Lindt is opening a Willy Wonka-esque chocolate factory and we’re heading there immediately

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This year, master chocolatiers Lindt have released some delicious treats for those with a sweet tooth, from their Christmas sharing tin to their chocolate cereal balls.

But now the confectionary pros are going one step further and offering an experience like no other. Well, like one other we should say – the imaginary Willy Wonka factory.

Oh yes. If you always wished for a Golden Ticket to the eccentric sweet maker’s secret lab, this is for you.

The Lindt chocolate museum and tour in Keilberg, Switzerland has been created to teach chocolate lovers about the history and production of their tasty truffles, and you’ll have the opportunity to taste some, too. Much like when Charlie visits the chocolate factory, each room offers something different and you can either sign up for a guided tour or a workshop to create something yourself. The dream.

There’ll be lots of learning about the cocoa beans, from how they’re harvested to quality checks, and a ‘Swiss Pioneers’ room to find out about Switzerland’s chocolate history. It also boasts a ‘Chocolate History’ room, detailing the sweet treat’s story which started over 5,000 years ago and includes a digitally animated 360 degree panorama and round media table. Fancy.

Visitors will also be able to see the world’s highest free-standing chocolate fountain – measuring an impressive 9.3 metres – filled with 1,000 litres of pure liquid chocolate. Drooling yet? Same.

And that’s not all. There’s a ‘Chocolate Cosmos’ room with an ‘atmospheric projection of stars’ and a ‘Chocolate Heaven’ for tasting the iconic brand’s mouthwatering bites.

So if you want to make the trip overseas, it is open from 10am to 6pm, Monday to Sunday.

It’s definitely one those of you who are chocolate obsessed – and we know where our next trip will be…