Kylie Minogue and SJP both make excellent white wine and they’re currently 10% off

Ok, so wine mine not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Kylie Minogue or Sex And The City. One has created some of the greatest hits of all time (I won’t hear a bad thing said against Can’t Get You Out Of My Head).

The other is the star of the TV show that, while flawed in today’s lens, defined by early 20s and is still my go-to when I want some feel-good TV and kickass fashion.

But believe it or not, they are both rather excellent wine producers too. There really is no end to their talents.

Like many celebrities, including Cameron Diaz, Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Drew Barrymore and many more, both stars have invested into producing their own wines, in collaboration with wineries in France and New Zealand.

I’ve tried both of their rosés and can confirm that they’re pretty tasty, and I’m a sucker for good packaging, so the pretty bottles tick all the boxes for me.

SJP also has a Sauvignon Blanc with Invivo, which I’ll be trying next, while Kylie has a red Merlot and white Sauvignon Blan as well her Provence rosé.

You can buy both of them in the UK via Wine Delivered (you don’t even have to leave the house, it’s like they were made for lockdown), and if you can wait until Black Friday, which is the 27th November, you can get some cracking deals on them too.

2019 Invivo X SJP Sauvignon Blanc, currently £12

New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc by Sarah Jessica Parker’s first ever wine was perfected in May 2019 when Invivo founders Tim Lightbourne and Rob Cameron travelled to New York City to create her new Sauvignon Blanc. They brought samples of the 2019 vintage, harvested in April. Over a three-hour session, Sarah Jessica and the Invivo team finalised the proportions from each vineyard to create the exact blending recipe used in the wine. View Deal

2019 SJP Rosé x Invivo, currently £12

This premium Rosé – the second release in the Invivo X,

Sarah Jessica Parker Wine Collaboration – comes from the South of France and has been crafted in partnership with a family estate from Provence, Sarah Jessica Parker (SJP) and Invivo. The final blend was selected by SJP and Invivo over an afternoon of tasting and assessing. View Deal

A case of 12 Kylie Minogue Signature Wines, Now £95, Was £108

Enjoy a mixed case of 12 bottles from Kylie Minogue’s Signature wines

Included in this special offer is 4 bottles of Rosé , 4 bottles of Merlot and 4 bottles of Sauvignon Blanc. View Deal

Wine Delivered will have 10% off its entire site, including an additional 10% off on special offers already live. This includes the incredible portfolio of wines from Kylie Minogue, Sir Ian Botham, Graham Norton, Sarah Jessica Parker – plus other international vineyards like Chateau Sainte Roseline, Estancia Mendoza and Howard Park.

Santé!