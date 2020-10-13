This KitchenAid mixer has 40% off for Amazon Prime Day so it’s going straight in my basket

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Bakers, listen up – Amazon Prime Day 2020 is here, and while there are thousands of deals on all things beauty, tech and fashion, there is also something extra special happening for those who love to pretend they’re on the Great British Bake Off (from the comfort of their own kitchen).

Get ready for an absolute whopper of a deal on none other than the iconic (and quite frankly beautiful) KitchenAid stand mixer.

Oh yes. The best bakers in Britain will know that there’s nothing quite like the coveted KitchenAid, whether you’re whipping up some stiff peaks or making mouthwatering brownies.

Not only does the KitchenAid 5KSM45BAQ Stand Mixer have a 4.6 star average on Amazon, it also looks the part in all its turquoise glory (well, it’s technically ‘aqua sky’).

You’ll get a massive 40% off this classic model, saving £229.01, and as someone who loves to bake I’ve had my eye on one for *so* long. It’s usually £579, so there’s no way I can justify letting this huge discount go.

Read on to find out why you should invest in this brilliant piece of equipment this Amazon Prime Day…

Deal in full

Hands up if you’ve wanted a KitchenAid stand mixer since forever? Same. Easy to use, it boasts ten speed settings and beats, whisks, stirs, kneads and mixes – meaning no more arm ache while you hold your mixing bowl in the crook of your elbow, or faffing with the cord of a handheld mixer. It comes with the chic stainless steel bowl, a whisk, flat beater, dough hook and of course, pouring shield, making the whole process seamless (and satisfying).

Oh, and it’s not just for bakers. Budding chefs can also benefit from the versatile appliance as it is compatible with a number of attachments and accessories to help you mince meat, cut veggies and – wait for it – roll and cut pasta. Yeah, fancy. Just think of how impressed your dinner guests will be. And with 40% off, you’ll be making a £229.01 saving if you buy one now. No need to think twice… View deal

It’s time to make Mary Berry proud and get yourself one of the most coveted stand mixers, well, ever.

On your marks, get set – BAKE!

