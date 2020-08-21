Gin and tonic flavoured After Eights exist and we need some immediately

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This summer we’ve noticed a zesty trend taking over your favourite sweet treats, from the orange chocolate Toblerone to the orange chocolate Twirl.

But alcohol-infused confectionary is also having a bit of a moment. There were a number of boozy Easter eggs on offer this year, and this summer people have been enjoying a Jaffa Cake gin tipple (yep, it’s a thing).

Now, the iconic After Eights box has been given a gin and tonic makeover and we are here for it.

Oh yes, there’s a limited edition version of the classic Christmas snack which includes a gin and tonic flavoured fondant, covered in the traditional dark chocolate, and they’re heading to the UK.

They will be available in the 200g carton from September 7th 2020 until the festive season, so you’ll have a good few months to get your hands on some.

After Eight shared the news on Twitter, writing: ‘Are you ready for something Gin-credible?! The same #AFTEREIGHT mint thin you know and love but this time with a flavour of your favourite Gin & Tonic tipple!

‘Coming soon to a store near you!’

A spokesperson for After Eight said: ‘Gin has rapidly become the nation’s spirit of choice, so what could be better than combining the flavours of our favourite tipple with the delicious mint fondant and dark chocolate that has made After Eight so popular for almost 60 years.

‘After Eight Gin & Tonic & Mint is a delightfully fresh, zesty twist on a classic, and we believe it will prove to be a very popular addition to the range.’

We’re sold.