Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

You can never go wrong with a hamper as a gift.

Christmas hampers are a gift to behold. What better way to treat your loved ones (especially the loved ones who are… how can we put this? Tricky to buy for) than with an assortment of goodies they can devour throughout the 12 days of Christmas and beyond.

Christmas hampers are literally the gift that keeps on giving – endless packets of shortbread biscuits and savoury snacks to help you through the days spent on the sofa during Twixtmas. And most of them come with a wicker basket that can be recycled as pleasing-to-the-eye storage after every morsel is gone.

Videos you may like:

But with so much choice out there, which are the best Christmas hampers on the market for 2021? Well, we’ve done the hard work for you, combing through every offering we could find, to bring you our favourites at an array of different price points – and some of them are even discounted for Black Friday, saving you precious cash when you probably need it most.

Black Friday deals on Christmas hampers:

Hotel Chocolat Merry Little Christmas Hamper, was £29.50 , now £25.08 | Hotel Chocolat

This mini hamper is the perfect stocking filler for the chocolate-obsessive in your life. Comprising of salted caramel chocolate puddles, a rocky road slab and plenty more goodies, there’s either enough to share, or a very generous bundle for one person to enjoy throughout the Christmas period. Plus, for the Black Friday period only, you can get 15% off. View Deal

The best Christmas hampers for 2021:

The Christmas Feast Hamper, £79.99 | Aldi

Let’s start with the Queen of great value Christmas hampers: Aldi. This year, there are nine Aldi Christmas hampers to choose from in their range, but for all-round value versus offering, we loved this Christmas Feast Hamper. Including tea, fudge, florentines, Panettone and more, this has all the gear for a great Christmas and New Year. View Deal