After a Black Friday gift? These Christmas hampers are total bargains right now

    • You can never go wrong with a hamper as a gift.

    Christmas hampers are a gift to behold. What better way to treat your loved ones (especially the loved ones who are… how can we put this? Tricky to buy for) than with an assortment of goodies they can devour throughout the 12 days of Christmas and beyond.

    Christmas hampers are literally the gift that keeps on giving – endless packets of shortbread biscuits and savoury snacks to help you through the days spent on the sofa during Twixtmas. And most of them come with a wicker basket that can be recycled as pleasing-to-the-eye storage after every morsel is gone.

    But with so much choice out there, which are the best Christmas hampers on the market for 2021? Well, we’ve done the hard work for you, combing through every offering we could find, to bring you our favourites at an array of different price points – and some of them are even discounted for Black Friday, saving you precious cash when you probably need it most.

    Black Friday deals on Christmas hampers:

    Hotel Chocolat Merry Little Christmas Hamper, was £29.50, now £25.08 | Hotel Chocolat
    This mini hamper is the perfect stocking filler for the chocolate-obsessive in your life. Comprising of salted caramel chocolate puddles, a rocky road slab and plenty more goodies, there’s either enough to share, or a very generous bundle for one person to enjoy throughout the Christmas period. Plus, for the Black Friday period only, you can get 15% off.

    View Deal

    Premium Christmas Vegan Hamper, was £62, now £52.70 | Hampers.com
    Don’t forget about your vegan friends with the Christmas hampers this year. This brilliant bundle includes mince pies, a Christmas pudding, festive chocolate, chutney and more – all of which is plant-based.

    View Deal

    M&S Golden Blond Hamper, was £65, now £52 | M&S
    This collection of M&S goodies feature in M&S’ Christmas advert this year, so you know it’ll be good. Including a golden blond chocolate flavour cream liqueur, a golden blond star Christmas pudding, golden blond chocolate florentines and plenty of other bits from the range. Indulgent, but worth it.

    View Deal

    The best Christmas hampers for 2021:

    The Christmas Feast Hamper, £79.99 | Aldi
    Let’s start with the Queen of great value Christmas hampers: Aldi. This year, there are nine Aldi Christmas hampers to choose from in their range, but for all-round value versus offering, we loved this Christmas Feast Hamper. Including tea, fudge, florentines, Panettone and more, this has all the gear for a great Christmas and New Year.

    View Deal

    No.1 Luxury Hamper, £125 | Waitrose & Partners
    This hamper doesn’t really need the word ‘luxury’ in the title – it’s from Waitrose, so that kind of goes without saying. If you fancy treating your family to something a little extra special this festive season, we’d recommend this as a great option. Perfect for a foodie, this hamper includes a perfect balance of sweet and savoury goodies (Dark Chocolate Hazelnut Nougat? Yes please) along with three bottles of wine – a Cava, a Sauvignon Blanc and a Shiraz.

    View Deal

    The Family Christmas Hamper, £250 | Fortnum & Mason
    A hamper to suit everyone’s tastes; it’s a Christmas feast. Christmas pudding, Christmas tea biscuits, Christmas reindeer noses. Christmas everything! And it comes in the iconic F&M hamper, which is a keeper.

    View Deal

    Twelve Wines in Wicker hamper, £150 | Virginia Hayward
    Let’s be honest, the best bit of a hamper is always the wine. So why not get a hamper consisting only of wine? Displayed in a rustic wicker basket designed especially to hold a dozen bottles of the good stuff, it’s got more of a ‘gift’ factor to it than a simple cardboard crate of wine you might get elsewhere. The hamper consists of four red wines, four white wines, two rosé and two Prosecco – the perfect combination for any well-oiled family Christmas!

    View Deal

    Selfridges Mini English Cheese Board Gift Box, £55 | Selfridges
    Everyone knows a cheese lover, and this is the perfect gift for one. It comes with a big slap of cheddar, plus some chutney and oat crackers to enjoy it with, plus a nice bottle of red. Cheers!

    View Deal

