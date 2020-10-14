We’re obsessed with this 2.4kg box of Celebrations chocolate on sale for £12.99 this Amazon Prime Day

And we're obsessed.
In case you didn’t catch it yesterday, Amazon Prime Day 2020 is still very much happening, with a lot of the deals running until midnight tonight.
From hair dryers and orthopaedic cushions to Gin and Smartwatches at a snip of their usual price, there’s a lot to choose from this Amazon Prime Day. But we think we may just have found the best deal yet.
There is officially a 2.4kg box of Celebrations chocolate on sale, down from £19.66, to £12.99.
Yes, this is not a drill. You can officially buy a 2.4kg mix of everyone’s favourite mini size chocolate bars – all individually wrapped.
Mars, Twix, Snickers, Bounty, Galaxy, Galaxy Caramel, Maltesers Teasers and Milky Way – you name it, it’s in this ginormous box.
Don’t forget you need to be a Prime member for these savings, but you can sign up for your 30-day free trial below. Keep reading for more info on this amazing deal.
Amazon Prime Day Deals
Deal In Full:
Celebrations Chocolate Bulk Box – was £19.66 now £12.99
The Celebrations chocolate bulk box is a 2.4kg box of individually wrapped mini Mars, Twix, Snickers, Bounty, Galaxy, Galaxy Caramel, Malteser Teasers and Milky Way chocolate bars – perfect for trick-or-treaters or Christmas presents.
Happy shopping – and make sure you scour our recommended Amazon Prime Day deals, updated regularly.
